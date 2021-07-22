Watch now: As gas prices fluctuate, Bloomington-Normal drivers adjust

BLOOMINGTON — Two $10 gas station stops used to get Lisa Johnson through the week, but recently gasoline prices in Central Illinois have kept her coming back to refuel.

“Ten dollars doesn’t even give my little four cylinder half of a tank. It’s a struggle, I’m not going to lie,” she said while fueling up at the Circle K station at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Clinton Street in Bloomington. “I’ve noticed every other day I’m putting $10 in just for local, in-town use.”

Johnson, of Bloomington, said she’s tried to cut down on her driving this summer because of gas prices.

Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that COVID-19 halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.

A gallon of regular gasoline in McLean County on average was at $3.24 on Friday, according to AAA. That’s a jump of 98 cents a gallon since this time last year, but is actually down 7 cents from last week.

Said AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart: “There's a couple of different things going on. Crude oil has regained some strength this week after dropping last week, with prices above $70 a barrel. The delta variant (of COVID-19) means numbers are rising again, but opinions are that rise in cases won't derail growing demand.”

The Energy Information Administration estimated that gas demand for the week ending July 2, which included only one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend, was the highest in 30 years.

“The economy has reopened, and demand as a rule is close to normal levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The problem is supply is not at normal levels. Part of the reason is the amount of drop in demand last year and the price dropping last year, forced the hand of oil companies, so they shut down production.”

Last year, with the virus creating so many shutdowns and people traveling much less, supply and demand dictated low gas prices. OPEC laid off workers and decreased production in the Middle East, but has reached an agreement to increase production next month.

The lower production was complicated by the fact that during the pandemic, laid-off truck drivers took jobs with companies like Amazon and that resulted in fewer of them available to deliver gas to retail outlets.

The prices are especially painful for drivers who just a year ago saw gas fall to its lowest point since 2016, but who couldn’t take advantage because the virus pandemic limited travel.

Closer to Interstate 55 in Bloomington, those passing through said the prices haven’t kept them at home, but they have noticed higher prices in Illinois than farther south.

“But they’re high everywhere,” said Cody Bowers of Lynchburg, Virginia. “They’ve actually gotten higher out west than here.”

Originally from Idaho, Bowers said he has worked in the oil fields out west and knows “our oil reserves are very full right now, and I know the drilling has stopped quite a bit, so it’s hard to say” what is causing the high prices.

“I feel like a lot of it is just they can. They have plenty of supply but people pay the higher prices, so why not just keep charging the higher prices?” he said before filling his pickup truck with diesel fuel at the Pilot Travel Center on West Market Street.

Last time he stopped for fuel, Bowers said, he spent $100, but "I have to travel anyway, so I'm kind of just, it is what it is."

Another traveler, 75-year-old Larry, who declined to give his last name, said unless the prices get really out of control, he’s not going to stop traveling.

“If I drive, I’m going to drive anyway,” the Georgia resident said as he cleaned his windshield at the Pilot station. “I traveled when they were $4-something a gallon and if I need to, I’ll travel now.”

He said when he was growing up, gasoline was 30 cents per gallon, and given other price increases he has seen in his lifetime, “I think it’s a pretty good bargain. But I know nobody wants to pay $4 a gallon.”

Jessica Alcorn of Bloomington said she’s been driving less lately because of the prices.

“I drive to and from work — that’s it,” she said.

Alcorn said she hasn’t filled up her tank in about two weeks but was getting close to empty on Wednesday and stopped at the BP gas station on West Market Street.

De Haan said the changes in fuel prices signal a post-COVID economy.

“I don't think anyone, in our best case scenario, would have thought the economy would come back so fast and furious. Oil prices have gone up because things have gotten better, the economy is open, Americans are getting out,” he said. “The imbalance between supply and demand means we're paying more than we're accustomed to.”

Valerie Wells, of the Herald & Review, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

