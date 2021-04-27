Watch now: Big expansions on the horizon for these Bloomington religious institutions

Renderings of the space show an impressive 45-feet-tall central mosque topped with a metal dome, a limestone block and masonry brick façade and a a series of intricate metal mashrabiya panels.

According to the ISMC's website, the center expects the project to cost upward of $1 million, although final estimates haven't been tallied. So far around $465,000 has been raised for the additions.

Sheheryar Muftee, a representative of the ICMC, told the Bloomington Planning Commission at its April 14 meeting that "every penny is going to be important" toward funding the project.

"We’re excited to build a modest mosque that will serve our communities," Muftee said, adding that the project is the result of an eight-year effort and the consolidation of two separate nonprofit entities.

In 2014, the Islamic Center of Bloomington-Normal and Masjid Ibrahim combined to form the ICMC. Two years later, the center found it did not have enough room to accommodate all Muslim families in McLean County for Islamic celebrations and weekly school.