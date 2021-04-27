Watch now: Big expansions on the horizon for these Bloomington religious institutions

BLOOMINGTON — What do an area Islamic center and two local Lutheran churches have in common?
All three institutions — The Islamic Center of McLean County, Trinity Lutheran Church and St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church — are taking steps this year toward massive construction projects involving their places of worship.
Together, the projects represent nearly $20 million in new building development for Bloomington.
While that development doesn't come with the same long-term benefits for the city that building a manufacturing facility or a commercial retail center brings, it nonetheless funnels commissions to area contractors and work for local tradespeople.
The massive investments also signal stability within the institutions themselves — many were forced to adapt their practices amid the coronavirus pandemic — and in their teachings.
Difference in beliefs aside, the three organizations are also all at different stages and architectural styles in their projects.
Islamic Center of McLean County
The Islamic Center of McLean County plans to expand its existing multi-purpose hall, at 421 Olympia Drive, across two phases of construction.
The first phase, according to the project's site plan, includes a 7,928-square-foot addition for a multi-floor prayer space and offices. The second phase covers a 4,272-square-foot addition for classrooms and meeting rooms.
Renderings of the space show an impressive 45-feet-tall central mosque topped with a metal dome, a limestone block and masonry brick façade and a a series of intricate metal mashrabiya panels.
According to the ISMC's website, the center expects the project to cost upward of $1 million, although final estimates haven't been tallied. So far around $465,000 has been raised for the additions.
Sheheryar Muftee, a representative of the ICMC, told the Bloomington Planning Commission at its April 14 meeting that "every penny is going to be important" toward funding the project.
"We’re excited to build a modest mosque that will serve our communities," Muftee said, adding that the project is the result of an eight-year effort and the consolidation of two separate nonprofit entities.
In 2014, the Islamic Center of Bloomington-Normal and Masjid Ibrahim combined to form the ICMC. Two years later, the center found it did not have enough room to accommodate all Muslim families in McLean County for Islamic celebrations and weekly school.
So the same year it purchased for $320,000 six acres of land near Olympia Drive and Wicker Road for a new space. By 2018, the center had raised $750,000 to build an 8,000-square-foot multi-purpose hall, which features a prayer area, classrooms and a gymnasium.
"It’s great to see that there’s a need for the mosque to expand. It’s very exciting," said Tyson Mohr, a member of the planning commission.
The commission approved the new project's site plan, which the Bloomington City Council OK'd on Monday. Next in the process is final design and obtaining a building permit. Groundbreaking is expected later this year.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church aims to break ground in early 2022 for a new worship center on the same site as its south-side school, 1102 W. Hamilton Road.
The project was scheduled to start last fall, but was put on hold largely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rev. Billy Newell said.
"We're still on track to get out there and we're real excited about that site, about what it can be for our congregation," Newell said, adding that the church is continuing to fundraise for the expansion.
The church in 2000 purchased 48 acres in south Bloomington for $1.2 million, and in 2002 built Trinity Lutheran School for $4.5 million. Its congregation in 2017 approved a vision to move from the current church at 801 S. Madison St., south of downtown, to the school site.
Directing the expansion project is a $10.75 million contract with Peoria-based contractor P.J. Hoerr. Included in the plan is a 700-seat sanctuary, a nursery and mothers' rooms, two 200-seat Bible study rooms and a commercial kitchen.
Renderings show a sprawl of modern-designed wings adorned with natural stone, woodwork and large glass windows. The new building will connect to the existing school.
To finance part of the project — construction could be finished as early as 2023 — TLC will sell its existing church, in use since 1955 and on the market since February. The list price is $2.5 million.
"We're open to how it could be used," Newell said of the existing church's campus. "We really just hope that it best serves the community."
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church
St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church is rounding the corner on a 515-seat, 9,700-square-foot worship center addition that will connect perpendicular to its existing sanctuary at 1617 E. Emerson St.
The congregation approved the plan in August. It also includes converting the current sanctuary to a gathering space and renovating existing offices. Altogether, the project is budgeted at $8.3 million, with construction by P.J. Hoerr.
Renderings show a modern interpretation of the existing building, complete with a massive A-frame peak, brick and stone accents and large glass windows.
Ground was broken in the fall and crews in February raised a series of steel beams. Since then, crews have added other structural steel to the frame and installed some interior stone and woodwork.
The church expects construction to be finished by spring 2022.
