Watch now: Bloomington brewery to focus on collaboration, European-style beer 🍺

He sourced the brewing equipment used from a brewery in Quincy, ordered a few pallets of kegs from a Chicago distributor and found a local supplier for wheat and hops.

The Bloomington Liquor Commission reviewed his license application in March, and the Bloomington City Council OK'd the license in April.

Casper still needs final approval from the state, and has to dial-in the equipment before he can "turn the spigots on and start making beer."

He expects to be in full-production by the summer, and pending any delays, the tap house could be open and serving his beer by the fall.

"Most people would look at this and say, 'You're crazy,'" Casper said, pointing to the coronavirus pandemic as a barrier to opening a new business. To him, the "timing was perfect."

Part of that calculus, Casper explained, is an opening in the local craft beer scene for the style of beers that he plans to focus on.

"People have left some gaps in the market," Casper said. "But our community is really special where we have different ideas for craft beer and a lot of people who want to drink craft beer."