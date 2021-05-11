 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bloomington brewery to focus on collaboration, European-style beer
Watch now: Bloomington brewery to focus on collaboration, European-style beer 🍺

Casper Brewing Company will feature beers ranging from a Vienna Lager and a German Pilsner to a Russian Imperial Stout and a West Coast India Pale Ale. 

BLOOMINGTON — A new business is brewing on the city's far east side.

Its components consist of a mash tun, a brite tank, a trio of fermenting vessels and a network of pumps, gauges, valves, filters and pipes. 

All are being assembled inside a unassuming outbuilding — wedged between a golf course and a Mexican restaurant — by longtime Bloomington resident David Casper, owner and operator of the soon-to-be-opened Casper Brewing Company, 3807 Ballybunion Road.  

051221-blm-loc-3timcolumn

A degree in organic chemistry led David Casper, owner-operator of Casper Brewing Company, 3807 Ballybunion Rd. in Bloomington, to understand the chemical reactions required to craft brew specialty beers.

The 10-barrel microbrewery will provide the infrastructure to Casper's future operation — a taproom that features beers ranging from a Vienna Lager and a German Pilsner to a Russian Imperial Stout and a West Coast India Pale Ale.

"I'm not opening a German-themed brewery, but there will be a lot of heavily German beers, and a more international style with some English beers," Casper told me during a recent tour of his pseudo-laboratory. 

All in all, Casper is aiming to keep a rotation of 10 beers, with some flagships, some seasonal beers and some "special" barrel-aged beers. 

"A lot of people put a twist on things, but I'm going for the 'right way' to brew," Casper said. "I wouldn't call it a purist's approach, but the beer will be brewed to judging standards, to style, but not boring. More approachable and international."

The formulas for the beers come straight from Casper's recipe book, which he's been developing and fine-tuning since he started experimenting with brewing 18 years ago, after earning his master's degree in organic chemistry from Illinois State University. 

A few of Casper's creations have garnered industry awards. His porter earned second place out of 500 submissions at the Drunk Munk contest in Chicago and his lager and scotch ale were named brewer's choice and best beer at a local contest. 

After brewing in small batches and being limited by that scale, Casper decided to scale-up, allowing him to brew more styles and fill more glasses. 

"I've wanted to do this my whole life. This was always a dream of mine, and I got to the point where it seemed like the natural evolution of things," Casper said.

051221-blm-loc-4timcolumn

Stainless steel fermenters hold the ingredients that David Casper, owner-operator of Casper Brewing Company, 3807 Ballybunion Rd. in Bloomington, will control to brew specialty beers.

He sourced the brewing equipment used from a brewery in Quincy, ordered a few pallets of kegs from a Chicago distributor and found a local supplier for wheat and hops. 

The Bloomington Liquor Commission reviewed his license application in March, and the Bloomington City Council OK'd the license in April. 

Casper still needs final approval from the state, and has to dial-in the equipment before he can "turn the spigots on and start making beer." 

He expects to be in full-production by the summer, and pending any delays, the tap house could be open and serving his beer by the fall. 

"Most people would look at this and say, 'You're crazy,'" Casper said, pointing to the coronavirus pandemic as a barrier to opening a new business. To him, the "timing was perfect." 

Part of that calculus, Casper explained, is an opening in the local craft beer scene for the style of beers that he plans to focus on. 

"People have left some gaps in the market," Casper said. "But our community is really special where we have different ideas for craft beer and a lot of people who want to drink craft beer."

051221-blm-loc-1timcolumn

David Casper, owner-operator of Casper Brewing Co., is installing fermentation equipment that will be used to brew specialty beers. The business is at 3807 Ballybunion Road. 

Many bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities feature craft beer on their drink menus, but there's just a handful of ventures in Bloomington-Normal dedicated to making and offering their own.

Bloomington hosts Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St. and Lil Beaver Brewery, 5 Finance Dr., while Normal is home to Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Dr. and White Oak Brewing, 1801 Industrial Park Dr. 

A few of those brands also feature a kitchen and distribution centers. 

Casper doesn't plan on packaging and distributing his beer beyond filling and suppling kegs to local restaurants. 

"That way you can't get it anywhere else — you have to either go to that restaurant or the tap house," Casper said, adding that he's already had orders from Medici in Normal, and from Fat Jacks Bar and Flingers Pizza Pub in Bloomington, for his Vienna Lager. 

051221-blm-loc-2timcolumn

New beer kegs wait to be filled at David Casper's Casper Brewing Co. 

Casper also doesn't plan on offering an in-house kitchen, because that's "not what I'm passionate about." Instead, he's partnering with adjacent Las Margaritas Mexican Bar & Grill to supply food for his patrons. 

"I never eat Mexican food without a beer, and the more beer I drink the more I want Mexican food," Casper joked. 

Collaboration is a major theme underpinning his operation. The buildings that house both the brewery and the tap house are shared with the Links at Ireland Grove. He said he eyed the location because "this part of town really needs it." 

051221-blm-loc-5timcolumn

While much of the process is automated, David Casper, owner-operator of Casper Brewing Company, 3807 Ballybunion Rd. in Bloomington, will have some manual labor required to brew specialty beers.

He's hoping the access to the golf course and the proximity to the restaurant will translate to "organic foot traffic," so that patrons "show up and spend a couple hours here." 

Casper said he ultimately wants to create a family-friendly environment, one where parents and their kids can coexist together. That model includes games for children to play and activities like face painting. 

"I don't have unlimited growth in mind and I want to stay small and comfortable," Casper said. "At the very most I want to keep that home-town feel, where you feel like this is our town and this our beer."

