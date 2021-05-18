Watch now: Bloomington companies ready for return to the office this summer

Altogether, the revised policies from the federal and state governments mean that Country Financial and State Farm can begin to revise their own policies — and both largely have.

Country Financial spokesperson Chris Coplan told me that employees of the company and Illinois Farm Bureau — the two organizations share the 1701 Towanda Ave. office complex with Growmark — have begun voluntarily coming back to the office.

He added that both Country Financial and IFB employees are expected to fully return to their offices by Aug. 30, and that IFB employees will launch their transition back to the office for at least two days per week starting June 14.

"Our focus through the transition is on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, reps, members and clients," Coplan wrote in a statement.

"Currently, we are requiring all employees to maintain six-feet social distancing while in the office and to wear a mask when not able to maintain six feet of distance from others," Coplan said.

He also said the insurer "strongly encourage(s) all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine." He did not specify whether the company is asking employees to report their vaccination status.