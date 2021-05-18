 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bloomington companies ready for return to the office this summer
LOCAL BUSINESS

Watch now: Bloomington companies ready for return to the office this summer

Employees who work at three of Bloomington's largest private employers could return this summer to the office. 

BLOOMINGTON — If you work for one of the city's largest private employers, you could return to the office this summer. 

Afni Inc, the Bloomington-based call center and consultant, aims to bring back after Labor Day its 800 employees who work at its west side facilities. 

Country Financial, the Bloomington-based group of insurance and financial companies, plans to bring back by the end of August the more than 2,000 people who work from its northeast side office park.

State Farm, the national insurance company headquartered in Bloomington, still intends to launch by July a hybrid workplace model for some of the 14,400-plus employees housed across its sprawling eastside headquarters.

Both insurers' return-to-work policies, which were confirmed to me this week by company spokespeople, come on the heels of recommendations made last week that foreshadow a major transition to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced May 13 that fully-vaccinated people in many indoor settings can drop their masks and forget social distancing. 

But that guidance, the CDC said, is still subject to "federal (and) state … laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance" that require masks or distancing. 

In other words: Small businesses, private companies and retail chains can set their own rules for customers and employees, so long as another government-set measure isn't already in place.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is shown at an event in Springfield in August 2020.

Locally, neither Normal nor Bloomington have mask mandates for residents or businesses. 

Statewide, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday issued a new executive order matching the guidance provided by the CDC, including calling for people to wear masks in health care settings and on public transportation.

Pritzker's order, however, left open the ability for private businesses to require customers and employees to wear masks indoors. 

"(B)usinesses are encouraged to prioritize the health and safety of their workers and customers, and may continue to require face coverings and social distancing, even for those who are fully vaccinated,” the order reads.

Pritzker's order also states that "employers in office buildings must ensure all employees who are not fully vaccinated practice social distancing and must take appropriate additional public health precautions." 

Download PDF Gov. JB Pritzker executive order 2021-10

Those precautions include the same set — providing masks for nonvaccinated employees, installing social distancing markings and implementing telework strategies — practiced by many companies since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. 

They also align with guidelines of the "bridge phase" of Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, which the state has been under since May 14, that allow office spaces to be filled at 60% capacity.

Altogether, the revised policies from the federal and state governments mean that Country Financial and State Farm can begin to revise their own policies — and both largely have.

Country Financial spokesperson Chris Coplan told me that employees of the company and Illinois Farm Bureau — the two organizations share the 1701 Towanda Ave. office complex with Growmark — have begun voluntarily coming back to the office.

He added that both Country Financial and IFB employees are expected to fully return to their offices by Aug. 30, and that IFB employees will launch their transition back to the office for at least two days per week starting June 14. 

"Our focus through the transition is on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, reps, members and clients," Coplan wrote in a statement.

"Currently, we are requiring all employees to maintain six-feet social distancing while in the office and to wear a mask when not able to maintain six feet of distance from others," Coplan said. 

Country Financial workers walk at the insurer's northeast Bloomington office park in this file photo. The company expects employees to fully return to their offices by Aug. 30.

He also said the insurer "strongly encourage(s) all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine." He did not specify whether the company is asking employees to report their vaccination status. 

Country Financial employees at all corporate office locations have been working remotely since early March 2020, with the company having renewed that policy multiple times throughout the last year.  

Coplan added that the insurer and the farm bureau would offer employees a "Flexible Work policy allowing work from home or elsewhere up to two days a week upon their return."

Afni isn't planning an immediate return to the office, but will likely implement a hybrid model, company spokesperson Chris Redman told me. 

He said company leadership is still working through the details and haven't finalized a plan. Most Afni employees have worked remotely since March 2020.  

State Farm in April announced that 40,000 people, or around 69% of the company's 57,500 employees nationwide, would shift to a hybrid workplace model in July.

The anticipated model calls for the majority of employees to work part time from home and part time from an office, with the remaining employees working either in an office or working remotely all of the time. 

State Farm's corporate headquarters is on Bloomington's east side. The insurer expects to launch a hybrid workplace model in July.

The company first implemented a "pause" on in-office work at all of its facilities across the country on March 25, 2020. 

It's still not clear how many of the 14,436 people at headquarters will follow the model.

It's also unclear whether State Farm will lift its mask mandate for employees and whether it will require those on the company payroll to get vaccinated.

"We continue to review the guidance just recently provided by the CDC and State of Illinois," company spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer said in a statement.

"As we move forward, we will make decisions that support the health and safety of our employees balanced with meeting the needs of our customers," Morss-Fischer said. "We will share more with our employees as decisions are made." 

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

