Watch now: Bloomington investment firm eyes purchase of Chateau hotel

"The entity purchasing the conference center is the same entity purchasing the hotel," Adidev's attorney, Nicolas Nelson, with the Jacob & Klein Ltd. law firm in Bloomington, confirmed to The Pantagraph on Friday.
Nelson declined to comment on the pending sale price of the hotel, noting that "individual project details are still being ironed out."
Council approval of the proposed assignment of lease agreement is necessary because the city owns the 3.28 acres the conference center sits on, and has leased the property for $1 per year since 1986. The city does not own the 7.67 acres the hotel sits on.
The $1 pear year lease provision expires in 2027, according to the proposed assignment. The assignment also notes that the sale of the conference center can only take place during a two-year period between Jan. 1, 2026, and Dec. 31, 2027.
"Before making substantial investments in the property, Adidev is seeking that the City formally acknowledge the lease terms, standing and consent of the assignment," a city staff memo attached to the assignment reads.
"Adidev will be required to continue to operate the property as a conference center under the City’s lease and abide by all terms therein," the memo reads.
Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason in an emailed statement said he's "encouraged that interest is being shown in the property and that there could be a future for the spot.”
The move is the latest development in the ownership saga of the five-story, 180-room hotel, which was bought for $7.315 million by Bloomington Chateau Partners LLC in 2002, 14 years after it opened as Jumer's Chateau and three years after Jumer's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
SDO last month made the first half of its 2020 total $29,858.78 property tax payment on the conference center. It has yet to pay the first half of its 2020 total $90,362.60 property tax payment on the hotel, according to property records.
Bloomington-Normal business openings and closings
Sugar Mama Bakery
On Track Car Wash
Panda Express restaurant
Jersey Mike's Subs
Support local journalism
Texas Roadhouse restaurant construction
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert
The Bloominton Liquor Commission on Tuesday recommended the City Council OK new liquor licenses be issued for the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center and Grand Cafe Express to reflect changes in ownership.