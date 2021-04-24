Watch now: Bloomington-Normal air traffic climbing with pandemic progress

"We do expect a recovery," CIRA executive director Carl Olson said. "It will probably take two to three years to see the same growth foundation that we had pre-COVID."

Before the pandemic, 421,159 total passengers passed through CIRA in 2019, climbing from a total as low as 333,932 in 2017.

"We were on positive projection for growth, then 2020 torpedoed that," Olson said.

Flights so far this year have been split at about 85% leisure and 15% business, which Olson said represents a "real shift" in travel. Typically there's a 50-50 split between passengers traveling for leisure and passengers traveling for business.

"CIRA is experiencing kind of the same thing as all airports — little to no consistent business travel, offset by strong leisure demand," Olson said. "We're seeing business travelers, whether going remote or to the office, are reticent about returning to the skies, balanced with that pent-up demand for finally visiting family or going on vacation."