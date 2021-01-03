Watch now: Bloomington-Normal artists, venues endure, adapt to pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — One Bloomington artist has made just two sales since the COVID-19 pandemic hobbled everyday life starting in March.
Another Bloomington artist’s sales were down 50% of what they hoped to make in 2020, and one Normal artist chose to stop her art business for the year and made zero sales after March.
“We barely made enough to pay the taxes, the utilities, the insurance and the materials. There was no money made this year at all. We lost money,” said Pam Eaton, who co-owns the building of Eaton Gallery at 411 N. Center St., Bloomington, with her husband, Herb Eaton.
While nearly all facets of the economy have been battered by shutdowns caused by the pandemic, including shuttered restaurants, other hospitality services, and corporate furloughs, the arts community is one of the most vulnerable among the industries affected. It relies heavily on donations and contributions to be buoyant.
This has forced some galleries to adjust to new norms, while bigger entertainment venues have been left with essentially no options since large gatherings have been forbidden throughout the pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's first COVID-19 restriction was canceling all events of more than 1,000 people on March 12.
The estimated total economic impact COVID-19 has placed on the arts and cultural sector in the U.S. is about $14.5 billion, according to the American for the Arts organization.
Pam Eaton says they would have 200 to 300 people come through their gallery during a typical December holiday window event. This year they had “maybe 25.”
Two sales have been made between the three art studios at 313 N. Main St., Bloomington, since March.
Rhea Edge owns the building, which includes her studio, the Beluga Press Art Studio. She is also the chair of arts and education at Eureka College and said her work has been more focused on that job while the studios were closed.
Edge said the most important thing she missed out on this year isn’t the lost income. It is that she hasn’t been able to present her work to a live audience.
“The primary mission of the art gallery isn’t about economic development. It’s really about expressing and sharing ideas,” Edge said. “My primary reason for being an artist has to do with communication of ideas. It really isn’t about making money.”
'Such a great sense of pride'
Julie Meulemans moved her art gallery from the old Coca-Cola building in Bloomington to her own home in uptown Normal before the pandemic. She works with commissions and used to work from her home, so she felt the move was best suited for her business.
“Looking back now, I am so grateful that I didn’t have a brick and mortar going into this (pandemic) because I can guarantee I would not have been able to sustain that,” Meulemans said.
Earlier in the pandemic, Meulemans auctioned off a painting that had been hanging in a downtown Bloomington store, with all the money going toward the community-funded PATH Crisis Center in Bloomington.
A State Farm executive heard about the auction and immediately contacted Meulemans to make a “generous” $1,000 bid, which far exceeded the original price.
She also held a virtual art show for children that ultimately received submissions from around the world.
“It was one of those things that made me feel really good to be able to profile the kids and young adults with their artwork,” Meulemans said. “By doing art shows for kids, it gives them such a great sense of pride with what they’re putting forth.”
Since then, Meulemans has turned down commissions for her artwork because she would typically visit people’s homes several times for a project.
“I just felt like I couldn’t do things the way I wanted to do it, which is having a really personal touch,” she said.
Some larger visual arts facilities adapted to social distancing and mask requirements, but it hasn’t brought the same experience.
The McLean County Arts Center initially canceled its annual Sugar Creek Arts Festival, which usually brings about 2,000 people, but it transformed it into virtual booths and pre-recorded videos.
“Over the course of one Saturday, we launched the festival and did actually very well with it,” said Doug Johnson, McLean County Arts Center executive director. “We had thousands of people that individually attended the festival virtually, and many artists reported good sales, but as much as you want to be able to present programming, it’s impossible to replicate the immediacy of seeing artwork in person.”
Adapting and looking for hope
There have been funding relief options for some of the larger entertainment businesses at the state and federal level. Illinois created the Business Interruption Grants, a $636 million program to provide relief to businesses hid hardest by the closures.
The federal government also provided relief through the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides low-interest or potentially fully-forgiven loans to certain small businesses with 500 or fewer employees, with the goal to keep workers on their payroll.
Eaton Gallery, Beluga Press Studio and Julie Meulemans Gallery were not eligible for the funding because they do not have employees.
While Meulemans and Edge, of Beluga Press Studio, decided to cease operations for the time being, Eaton Gallery has done several socially distanced events and exhibitions. The Eatons did a drive-by/walk-by illuminated manuscripts exhibit in March and April.
Herb Eaton has also been working on painting a 7-foot-by-8-foot drop cloth into a depicted 280-person live audience soon to be shared with local musicians and artists to use as a backdrop for virtual streams.
“Herb’s comment was, ‘If you can’t have an audience because of COVID, well, just paint your own,’” Pam Eaton said.
One thing the Eatons did differently this year that Pam thinks might stick around post-pandemic is a rendition of their "gather at the gallery": "gather at the gallery dinner conversation."
It was limited to 10 people with tables and chairs separated at least six feet apart. Customers brought their own food, with the Eatons encouraging take-out from locally-owned restaurants.
The dinner conversation events ended when the state prohibited indoor dining in November.
The performing arts industry was one of the first ordered closed, and most of it hasn’t been able to partially reopen like other industries.
The Castle Theatre’s last event was a sold-out Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert March 13.
Castle Theatre general manager and part-owner Rory O’Connor said they have done several live stream shows of regional bands, “but as good as those things are and as much as they help the artist a little bit, there’s no comparison to the live experience.”
“It’s been OK,” O’Connor said. “It’s not a game-changer by any stretch. We’re still looking forward to a time where we can open our doors again.”
The Castle Theatre was able to stay afloat with help from state grants and a PPP loan. They were a beneficiary in both rounds of the Illinois Business Interruption Grants, receiving $20,000 and $25,000.
Congress also passed the Grants for Shuttered Venue Operators program in the latest COVID-19 economic relief package, in response to the “Save Our Stages” initiative largely advocated by the National Independent Venue Association.
The $15 billion program, which O’Connor said they will benefit from, provides up to $10 million in grants depending on how much losses a business suffered.
The Castle Theatre is also offering a golden ticket for fans to purchase that will allow them entry to a year’s worth of shows.
“It’s been a very tough time and with the help of some programs and generous fans, we’re going to make it to the end,” O’Connor said. “I will never take normal for granted again, and every day of back to whatever normal looks like when this is all over will never be taken lightly by us.”