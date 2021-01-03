Watch now: Bloomington-Normal artists, venues endure, adapt to pandemic

Since then, Meulemans has turned down commissions for her artwork because she would typically visit people’s homes several times for a project.

“I just felt like I couldn’t do things the way I wanted to do it, which is having a really personal touch,” she said.

Some larger visual arts facilities adapted to social distancing and mask requirements, but it hasn’t brought the same experience.

The McLean County Arts Center initially canceled its annual Sugar Creek Arts Festival, which usually brings about 2,000 people, but it transformed it into virtual booths and pre-recorded videos.

“Over the course of one Saturday, we launched the festival and did actually very well with it,” said Doug Johnson, McLean County Arts Center executive director. “We had thousands of people that individually attended the festival virtually, and many artists reported good sales, but as much as you want to be able to present programming, it’s impossible to replicate the immediacy of seeing artwork in person.”

Adapting and looking for hope