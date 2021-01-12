Watch now: Bloomington-Normal businesses adjust as video gambling revenue vanishes during COVID

Normal’s brought in $171,305 between January 2020 and November, down $51,773 from the previous year.

When the terminals reopened in July, the Twin Cities saw some monthly growth, but the boost didn’t last long, as another round of restrictions came.

Like Schooners, Bob Crawford, owner of Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., in Bloomington, said he is blessed to not have to rely on gaming revenue to scrape by. In fact, the money often goes right back into the business for expansions and renovations.

“I’ve been able to do well enough selling food and beverage during the pandemic,” said Crawford, adding that outdoor dining over the summer was a huge boost. “That allowed us to not coast through the winter time, but to go into the winter time and feel comfortable.”

“I do feel like the city of Bloomington tried their hardest to accommodate for bars and restaurants,” he said. “At some point, I do feel like we need to let adults make adult decisions and move forward with this whole deal and try to get back to as normal as normal is going to be for the future.”