Watch now: Bloomington-Normal businesses adjust as video gambling revenue vanishes during COVID

BLOOMINGTON — Pete Pontius is optimistic these days. He’s in charge of loss prevention for Bloomington-based B&B Amusement of Illinois, which provides video gaming terminals to about 45 truck stops.
COVID-19 shut down most of the revenue, but now, with vaccines being administered, “we’re almost out of the tunnel.”
While the pandemic has caused damage in virtually all corners of the economy, it is especially pronounced in the hospitality and food and drink sectors, which were hit with a double whammy of revenue declines.
First, a stay-at-home order cut off customers. That also meant video gaming — which has become a key money generator for the businesses — went dark.
B&B quickly felt the impact. Employees were furloughed in the spring and before Thanksgiving.
“We have no revenue without the games,” Pontius said.
The numbers tell the story: $1.8 billion was played on the state’s 35,477 gaming terminals in February alone, a number that dropped to $1.1 billion in March and zero by April, the first full month of the stay-at-home order, state data shows.
With it went the 25% of net terminal income, or the amount gambled minus what is paid out, paid out to the state and 5% for municipalities.
For businesses with terminals, also lost was the 50/50 split of what was left over. The effects are still being felt.
“The businesses — the small bars, country bars and restaurants — it’s a big part of their business,” said Bob Groetken, owner of Schooners, 810 E. Grove St., in Bloomington, where money from the terminals has helped fund renovations and projects.
While the pub doesn’t rely on gaming revenue to pay the bills, Groetken said for many, “Those terminals can pay utilities, they can pay rent, they can pay the bank note, pay your labor.
“There’s so much you can do with that money,” he said.
The restrictions were lifted in July as infection rates improved, and revenue came back in full force, with over $2 billion played during the month, state data shows.
But as COVID cases rebounded, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Nov. 14 signed an executive order banning indoor dining and limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people for a second time. The order halted all licensed gambling operations, and ordered all casinos to close.
Though carryout and delivery are permitted, the mandate again crippled revenue from indoor dining and gambling.
Business at Schooners has just started to pick up again when the state entered Tier 3 mitigations for a second time. The restrictions have found intense opposition among some restaurant owners.
“The sad part about closing the second time (is that) things had just kind of got rolling again,” Groetken said, adding that it took a while for people to feel comfortable dining.
Outdoor dining in Bloomington-Normal helped, but Groetken said in the long run, the COVID restrictions are “just not fair to our business at all because we’re the ones getting the brunt of it.”
The impact on municipal revenue
Municipal coffers are also feeling the impact of losing the money from gaming terminal.
Though a minor revenue source, the money is a boon for cities such as Bloomington, which has consistently placed on the Illinois Gaming Board’s list of top 10 video gambling cities, coming in at seven in 2018. There are 55 businesses within the city with gambling machines, accounting for 255 terminals.
As of January, Normal has 15 businesses accounting for 79 machines.
But due to two state-wide shut downs, Bloomington’s share of the video gambling terminal tax revenue declined, bringing in $542,776 between January 2020 and November, nearly half of the revenue generated the previous year, according to state data.
Normal’s brought in $171,305 between January 2020 and November, down $51,773 from the previous year.
When the terminals reopened in July, the Twin Cities saw some monthly growth, but the boost didn’t last long, as another round of restrictions came.
Like Schooners, Bob Crawford, owner of Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., in Bloomington, said he is blessed to not have to rely on gaming revenue to scrape by. In fact, the money often goes right back into the business for expansions and renovations.
“I’ve been able to do well enough selling food and beverage during the pandemic,” said Crawford, adding that outdoor dining over the summer was a huge boost. “That allowed us to not coast through the winter time, but to go into the winter time and feel comfortable.”
“I do feel like the city of Bloomington tried their hardest to accommodate for bars and restaurants,” he said. “At some point, I do feel like we need to let adults make adult decisions and move forward with this whole deal and try to get back to as normal as normal is going to be for the future.”
Bloomington recently cited Crawford for violating state restrictions and continuing indoor dining. He appeared before the Bloomington Liquor Commission on Wednesday.
Adjusting to a new reality
Pontius, the B&B employee, said his workers also had to adjust during the stops and starts of the last nine-10 months. His company, which the state Gaming Board licensed as a terminal operator in 2012, supplies terminals to truck stops like the Pilot in Bloomington and Loves in LeRoy.
In June, they had to buy had to formulate a plan for reopening. That included expensive purchases of personal protective equipment, maximizing gaming rooms, and upping sanitation efforts, he said.
The expansion of vaccine availability is a good sign life may be returning to normal, he said. Last week, Pritzker announced that statewide Tier 3 COVID restrictions could be lifted starting Friday. Any region meeting state requirements may move past Tier 3, allowing for indoor dining.
That change would allow terminals to restart.
Said Pontius: “There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, “and we can see it and it’s getting brighter every day.”
But small businesses across Illinois are struggling with statewide restrictions, not just those placed on indoor service and gambling, Groetken said. While he said some of the mandates place harsher restrictions on the service industry, he said “It’s tough to be a small business.”
“They’re getting to be a thing of the past, and this is just expediting that deal,” said Groetken. “It’s a bad deal for everybody. A lot of people are out of work from all kinds of companies, not just us. Personally, I just think there was a better way to work it for our industry.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect spelling of Groetken and name of Crawford’s Corner Pub. This version has been corrected.
