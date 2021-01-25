Watch now: Bloomington-Normal businesses cautiously optimistic as COVID restrictions ease

“Yeah we’re ready for it. … I think for us getting back into Phase 4 just helps us out with more bodies getting into the building. We’ve been running as basically a 16-lane bowling center when we actually have 32 lanes available,” said David Bartlett, general manager at the Bloomington business. “It’ll allow us to open up a few additional lanes, as far as that goes with the parties being able to be larger.”

Restaurants have been open since the region shifted into Tier 1 mitigations last week, but moving into Phase 4 means parties of up to 10 people can now be seated indoors.

Bob Groetken, owner of the Bloomington restaurant Schooners, said he’s “just happy to finally get going a little bit” in Phase 4. Bringing back more customer seating is “definitely a good deal for us,” since only about 24 customers could be seated inside when Groetken reopened under Tier 1 mitigations last week.

But now with more people allowed per table, “I’m sure people will be excited. Last week when we opened up to a few people, we had a good response,” he said. “Until we get more vaccines out, in our business, I still think we’re all in a little bit of trouble, but just getting opened up helps a lot.”