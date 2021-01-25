Watch now: Bloomington-Normal businesses cautiously optimistic as COVID restrictions ease

SPRINGFIELD — The head of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce said Monday that the state's further easing COVID restrictions is a win for business owners, and the focus needs to stay on keeping infection rates low.
"As we continue to forge forward, hopefully we can continue to watch our numbers go in the right direction," said President Charlie Moore, whose group has more than 1,000 members.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that 21-county Region 2, which includes McLean County, would shift from Tier 3 mitigations into Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. The change means places like bowling alleys and skating rinks can fully reopen doors; restaurants can seat parties of up to 10 people; and indoor meeting rooms can hold multiple, different groups of people at once, provided people are all socially-distanced.
The state also moved Region 1 in northwestern Illinois to the the status. Regions 3 in west-central Illinois, 5 in southern Illinois and 6 in east-central Illinois are all already in Phase 4.
The mitigation measures are part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" plan, which places various restrictions on parts of the states based on infection rates, bed capacity and other factors. Restrictions can be reapplied if numbers rebound.
Illinois on Monday had the fewest number of confirmed and probable coronavirus infections in a single day statewide since Oct. 14. The state is also entering the next phase of vaccinations, making eligible those 65 and older and certain employees in schools, day cares, post offices and grocery stores.
Dave Dearth, owner of Twin City Lanes in Bloomington, welcomed bowlers back to the building when Region 2 moved into Tier 2 mitigation on Jan. 15.
Now in Phase 4, he’s still waiting to see how these changes will affect the bowling alley.
“The leagues are back and we’re back in business on a short basis,” he said Monday. “Everybody’s hopeful that we can stay open. Hopefully we can and it gets better as we go along.”
'Hopefully they all come back'
Like many bowling alleys in the region, the business hosts several league bowlers and with the restrictions and requirements in place, a few leagues chose to take this year off, Dearth said.
“The leagues that are bowling, they are probably 50% capacity or less. It’s really given the bowling alley, well not only mine but all the bowling alleys in town, a big hit on the league bowling,” he said. “Hopefully they all come back next year."
The staff at Pheasant Lanes Family Fun Center is also ready to welcome back bowlers and open up more lanes.
“Yeah we’re ready for it. … I think for us getting back into Phase 4 just helps us out with more bodies getting into the building. We’ve been running as basically a 16-lane bowling center when we actually have 32 lanes available,” said David Bartlett, general manager at the Bloomington business. “It’ll allow us to open up a few additional lanes, as far as that goes with the parties being able to be larger.”
Restaurants have been open since the region shifted into Tier 1 mitigations last week, but moving into Phase 4 means parties of up to 10 people can now be seated indoors.
Bob Groetken, owner of the Bloomington restaurant Schooners, said he’s “just happy to finally get going a little bit” in Phase 4. Bringing back more customer seating is “definitely a good deal for us,” since only about 24 customers could be seated inside when Groetken reopened under Tier 1 mitigations last week.
But now with more people allowed per table, “I’m sure people will be excited. Last week when we opened up to a few people, we had a good response,” he said. “Until we get more vaccines out, in our business, I still think we’re all in a little bit of trouble, but just getting opened up helps a lot.”
Moore said he hopes shoppers and diners to feel more secure “knowing that the vaccine is here and is continuing to be provided.”
'Moving in the right direction'
On Monday morning, the McLean County Health Department said more than 8,000 vaccines have been distributed so far. The department also reported 133 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. That brings the county’s cumulative total to 13,535.
The IDPH reported 2,944 new and probable cases of COVID-19, along with 49 new deaths.
To-date, there have been 1,104,763 cases and 18,798 deaths across all 102 Illinois counties.
IDPH is currently reporting a total of 692,763 vaccines administered, despite the state having received more than 1.5 million doses so far (1,662,775).
Pritzker on Monday also announced the launch of a website that aggregates all local health department information and eligible pharmacies onto one web page — the goal being to streamline vaccine appointment-making.
The governor's office said the website will be updated as more pharmacies come online and more state-run and local vaccine sites open. Walgreens began providing vaccines in 92 pharmacies across the state Monday; Jewel-Osco will do the same thing Tuesday.
In Bloomington-Normal, vaccines might make all the difference in traffic at local businesses and restaurants.
“Things are definitely moving in the right direction,” Groetken said. “People have to get out and it’s pretty much people’s choice. I can tell you I still haven’t seen a lot of regular customers and I probably won’t until this whole thing is better, when there’s more vaccines out and people are more comfortable, because there are still a lot of people, in my opinion, that are still a little afraid of it.”