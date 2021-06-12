Watch now: Bloomington-Normal food trucks withstand pandemic’s bumpy road

BLOOMINGTON — Food trucks are the embodiment of curbside pickup – providing, at first thought, the perfect pandemic eatery.

But like many other restaurants, food trucks in Bloomington-Normal also closed for some time or experienced major setbacks in 2020.

Tony Williams had his food truck repaired and was ready to serve at two large events in March 2020 until COVID-19 shutdowns shuttered his side business, Uncle Tony’s Food for the Soul, for most of the year.

While food trucks were allowed to stay open, most of the businesses and properties they park at did not want, nor need, a food truck in their lot, as businesses sent employees home to work.

Kellie Ridgeway, who runs Curbside Grillin’ with her husband, Lyle, said business throughout 2020 was too much of a “hit and miss” to stay open full time, especially because they purchase all their meats fresh.

Christie Collier, owner of Healthy in a Hurry, took two years off from her business. She took a separate job in 2019 and let her brother run the food truck that year.

She was excited to get back into the food truck business for 2020, but as a single mother to two daughters, “it was just too hard to juggle everything,” Collier said.

Healthy in a Hurry didn't open until late summer for a couple weeks.

Rubi Flores, owner of La Patrona, 1012 S. Main St., Bloomington, said they only closed “a little bit" last year.

“I’ve tried to open all the time because this is the only income that we have,” said Flores, who owns the business with her father, Raymundo.

“It was a little difficult just because we didn’t have a lot of customers,” Flores said.

The Ridgeways, who have taken Curbside Grillin’ across Central Illinois for events like dog shows, car shows, a national goat show and even a monster truck event in Kankakee, suddenly had to adapt as events were canceled.

They would also typically set up in downtown Bloomington on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights for bargoers — especially college students — to grab a late-night bite.

But with Illinois State University students not returning to in-person classes throughout the pandemic, the downtown Bloomington bar scene was insufficient for the food truck to set up shop.

Kellie Ridgeway said block parties began to pop up around the area, offering a way for them to continue business.

“We had to think outside the box a little bit,” Ridgeway said. “We did a lot (of block parties) to get through those few months there before the weather hit us, and so that was our saving grace for those months.”

Despite the block parties, the business' monthly incomes did not compare to past years, Ridgeway said.

While food trucks hit a lull in the 2020 spring and summer, business eventually came roaring back at the times they chose to reopen.

Tony’s Food for the Soul opened back up in August.

“It turned out to be a very profitable month back in August — first month reopening, so to speak, and ever since then it’s been OK,” Williams said.

But it’s usually at the end of summer when the food truck business begins to slow again.

“Since January of this year I have been booked and it’s crazy,” Williams said. “I never thought 2021 would be the year for Uncle Tony’s. Normally after five years in the food business you start to struggle, but I’m just the opposite. I’m starting to grow right now.”

January was the same time business starting gaining traction again for La Patrona, too.

Flores credits much of the increase to La Patrona’s Facebook presence. She also gave credit to Larry Carius, who maintains a blog and column in The Pantagraph covering the Bloomington-Normal restaurant scene, and posted about La Patrona several times on social media.

Flores added that as many people are now vaccinated against COVID-19, she thinks people are more open to being out, in turn, providing busier days for La Patrona.

Business is getting back to pre-pandemic levels despite the larger events not having returned yet.

Ridgeway said they were hesitant to reopen Curbside Grillin’, and they didn’t want to do so until they knew it could be consistent.

“We waited until we were booked and now everybody’s booking and we’re turning business away because we don’t have enough weekends and enough hours in the weekends,” Ridgeway said, adding that they’re doing two events a day at times.

The same goes for Collier’s Healthy in a Hurry.

In the past, she typically had two weddings booked for a summer. This year, she already has six weddings booked.

“It’s definitely been the busiest season starting off that I’ve ever had, but it’s hard to attribute what that is to,” said Collier, whose truck has a new look in 2021.

Despite the surge in business, Collier said “it’s still been rough because grocery prices have increased a lot.”

“It’s been busier, but I feel like I’m still not getting ahead,” Collier said. “But hopefully that’ll come in time. You just keep plugging away and hoping that you eventually will make a profit.”

“As of right now, you’re still trying to recover from being shut down for a whole year, but I do feel like eventually we’ll get there.”

