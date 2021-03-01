 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bloomington-Normal fuel prices up 12 cents from a week ago
Watch now: Bloomington-Normal fuel prices up 12 cents from a week ago

BLOOMINGTON — Gas prices in Bloomington-Normal are up about 12 cents per gallon from a week ago and 35 cents per gallon from a month ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, a Boston-based company that operates apps and websites for real-time fuel prices, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Twin Cities was $2.89 on Monday afternoon. A week ago, the price was $2.75 and a month ago, the price was $2.55. On March 1, 2020, the average price was $2.53.

Gas prices between $2.78 and $2.94 per gallon were reported in the Twin Cities on Monday.

The national average price of gasoline has risen for the eighth straight week, rising 7.5 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.72 on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average has increased 17.9 cents per gallon in the last two weeks, thanks to extreme cold weather in Texas shutting down refining capacity.

“Gas prices continued to surge following cold-weather related shutdowns in Texas, but the impact from the cold has likely run its course,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to DeHaan, last week’s total gasoline demand soared to the highest level since the pandemic began almost a year ago, due to COVID-19 cases dropping and more motorists traveling.

“On the supply side, the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50% lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up,” he said. “To put it simply, demand is recovering much, much faster than oil production levels, which is why oil prices have soared.”

In Illinois, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.89, which was 12 cents higher than a week ago. A month ago, the price was $2.55 and on March 1, 2020, the price was $2.53.

On Thursday, OPEC will meet to discuss increasing oil production to slow down the rise in prices.

Analysts say most drivers can expect prices at the pump to continue increasing until Gulf Coast refineries restart and resume normal operations.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

