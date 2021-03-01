Watch now: Bloomington-Normal fuel prices up 12 cents from a week ago

BLOOMINGTON — Gas prices in Bloomington-Normal are up about 12 cents per gallon from a week ago and 35 cents per gallon from a month ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, a Boston-based company that operates apps and websites for real-time fuel prices, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Twin Cities was $2.89 on Monday afternoon. A week ago, the price was $2.75 and a month ago, the price was $2.55. On March 1, 2020, the average price was $2.53.

Gas prices between $2.78 and $2.94 per gallon were reported in the Twin Cities on Monday.

The national average price of gasoline has risen for the eighth straight week, rising 7.5 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.72 on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average has increased 17.9 cents per gallon in the last two weeks, thanks to extreme cold weather in Texas shutting down refining capacity.

“Gas prices continued to surge following cold-weather related shutdowns in Texas, but the impact from the cold has likely run its course,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

