Watch now: Bloomington-Normal gas prices climb slightly

BLOOMINGTON — Gasoline prices are climbing slightly just as some people are turning to road trips for the holidays.
But the reason for increased price is not due to the season, said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a phone app that tracks real-time gas prices from “millions of volunteer price spotters” and other gas stations across the country.
“They (gas prices) have been on the rise recently as it relates to the rise in the price of oil, which is going up seemingly on optimism that the coronavirus vaccines that have been released will eventually inspire more confidence in getting out and spur gasoline demand,” De Haan said.
State officials have repeatedly urged people to stay home during the holidays to drive down COVID-19 infection rates.
Local gas stations said business hasn’t changed much so far throughout the holiday season.
“It’s still been the same amount of traffic in and out,” said Monica Bradford, a manager at the BP at 1701 Parkway Plaza Drive, Normal.
Bloomington-Normal’s average gas price is $2.24 per gallon as of Monday, the latest and most accurate data available from GasBuddy. On a comparable day last year, the average gas price was $2.40.
AAA also tracks gas prices and reported Tuesday’s average for Bloomington-Normal at $2.29 per gallon, down from $2.47 on the same day last year.
McLean County’s latest average is $2.29 for a gallon of gas as of Tuesday.
Illinois’ average price is about $2.36 per gallon compared to the U.S. average of $2.23 per gallon as of Tuesday. The state’s average a year ago was $2.58 per gallon.
Bradford said gas prices have fluctuated at their location over the past weeks. They also have a giveaway promotion in December which has been “kind of hit and miss, but with that we’ve been getting a lot of customers with the 15 cents off a gallon.”
Lannie Johnson, a manager at the Shell and Freedom Oil at 1617 N. Main St., Normal, said their traffic has mostly been people who live in Bloomington-Normal.
“Last year it was probably about the same,” Johnson said. “Everybody was already gone for the holidays from (Illinois State University) campus.”
Krystel Pierre-Louis, an Illinois State University nursing junior from Chicago, fueled up her vehicle at that Freedom Oil Tuesday.
She was spending the holidays with friends in Normal.
“Gas prices really haven’t been all that bad this year,” Pierre-Louis said. “They aren’t having much of an impact on my travel because this will be the only trip I take during the holidays."
Donna Zvonar filled her vehicle’s gas tank while stopping at the same Freedom Oil Tuesday.
“Gas prices have been up and down all year but it won’t have any effect on our travel plans,” Zvonar said. “We’re not going anywhere because of COVID-19.”
Zvonar said she has family spread out all over Illinois but holiday vacations will have to wait until the virus subsides.
De Haan said it is clear that this year’s increase in prices is not due to demand.
“One of the well-held myths (is) that because of the holidays, Americans get out and drive more, but it goes both ways,” De Haan said, again pointing to the “perceived improvements in the coronavirus situation” as to why prices are rising.
An AAA survey this month found that about 1.5 million fewer Illinoisans will travel by car this holiday season, but it also found that road travel is expected to account for about 96% of holiday traffic.
A GasBuddy survey found that nearly 60% of people said COVID-19 has impacted their holiday travel plans. About 10% of respondents said they altered their plans to drive instead of take a plane or train.