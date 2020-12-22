Watch now: Bloomington-Normal gas prices climb slightly

AAA also tracks gas prices and reported Tuesday’s average for Bloomington-Normal at $2.29 per gallon, down from $2.47 on the same day last year.

McLean County’s latest average is $2.29 for a gallon of gas as of Tuesday.

Illinois’ average price is about $2.36 per gallon compared to the U.S. average of $2.23 per gallon as of Tuesday. The state’s average a year ago was $2.58 per gallon.

Bradford said gas prices have fluctuated at their location over the past weeks. They also have a giveaway promotion in December which has been “kind of hit and miss, but with that we’ve been getting a lot of customers with the 15 cents off a gallon.”

Lannie Johnson, a manager at the Shell and Freedom Oil at 1617 N. Main St., Normal, said their traffic has mostly been people who live in Bloomington-Normal.

“Last year it was probably about the same,” Johnson said. “Everybody was already gone for the holidays from (Illinois State University) campus.”

Krystel Pierre-Louis, an Illinois State University nursing junior from Chicago, fueled up her vehicle at that Freedom Oil Tuesday.

She was spending the holidays with friends in Normal.