Watch now: Bloomington-Normal real estate group points to encouraging sales in new year

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal housing market is off to a strong start in 2021, sustaining the trend from last year, according to Mid Illinois Realtors Association data.
In January, 180 homes were sold by members of the group, which included six newly constructed homes. The average price of the homes sold was $174,107, an increase of 1.4% from last year.
Said Association President Brandon Shaffer, in a statement: “2020 was a fantastic year for local real estate and 2021 is shaping up to be just the same. Even when in a pandemic, buyers and sellers, realtors, financial service partners, inspectors and more have and are continuing to adapt to the multitude of different ways services are provided to fulfill the real estate needs of our community. We ended the 2020 year and have started the 2021 year very strong.”
Of the 174 previously owned homes sold, the average price was $169,620, an increase of 1.1% over 2020. The six newly-constructed homes sold for an average price of $304,067, a decrease of 12.4% over last year.
“Buyer and sellers both are looking for a change of scenery it seems, since more time has been and is predicted to be spent at home in the future” said Shaffer.
Jackie Jackson from First State Mortgage is also encouraged.
“2020 was a wild year for the mortgage industry, with rates hitting record lows numerous times,” she said. “2021 predictions from most experts anticipate mortgage rates to remain stable throughout the year with a slow inch upward towards the second half of 2021 The prediction of rate movement is difficult due to the pandemic but most agree that rates may move slightly higher once vaccines become widely available and we begin to see a return to normalcy.”
Shaffer notes that “sellers are continuing to reach out to their realtor concerning the listing of their home and buyers are typically responding with strong offers as inventory continues to remain lower than in the past.”
