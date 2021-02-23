Watch now: Bloomington-Normal real estate group points to encouraging sales in new year

Said Association President Brandon Shaffer, in a statement: “2020 was a fantastic year for local real estate and 2021 is shaping up to be just the same. Even when in a pandemic, buyers and sellers, realtors, financial service partners, inspectors and more have and are continuing to adapt to the multitude of different ways services are provided to fulfill the real estate needs of our community. We ended the 2020 year and have started the 2021 year very strong.”