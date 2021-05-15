Watch now: Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Week is underway. Here's where to get your fill.

BLOOMINGTON — What does McLean County taste like?
For Lyndi and Teddy Mallers, the answer on Saturday morning was a five-cup coffee flight they split at CRAFTED Coffee Brews on Bloomington's far east side.
"I usually get black coffee, and Lyndi will be a bit more adventurous. We wanted to try something different," Teddy explained. "Getting that flight allowed me to taste a range of drinks rather than commit to one, and helped me learn there's more options and flavor profiles."
The Normal couple's visit to the 1101 Airport Road café on Saturday was not their first since moving to the Twin Cities in 2013. But it was the first time they stopped by while celebrating the inaugural BN Bites & Brews Restaurant Week.
Nearly 40 restaurants, breweries and cafes spread across four area cities, towns and villages are participating in the spotlight of local culinary diversity that started Friday and runs through May 23.
"We love shopping local and (CRAFTED) was the first special we wanted to hit this week and there are a bunch of restaurants we still want to hit," Lyndi said.
At the top of the couple's list is a visit to Fort Jesse Café, 1531 Fort Jesse Road, where Lyndi is "obsessed with" the blackberry jam and where "there's barely anything on the menu we haven't tried."
The Mallers and anyone else could also go to Annie's Eats for a smoked pastrami Rueben sandwich or to Joe's Station House Pizza Pub for a slice of pickle pizza.
They might also go to Bakery and Pickle, 513 N. Main St. in Bloomington, for a Mum's the Word cocktail, to Epiphany Farms for pork schnitzel or to Anju Above, 220 N. East St. in Bloomington, for a green machine sushi roll.
Ken Myszka, the founder and "chefarmer" of all three restaurants, said the special menu items are doing well, and he encourages people to "explore the options."
All of those businesses and the other restaurant week participants are offering a variety of packages for dine-in or takeout, such as discounts, special or limited menu items, or meal bundles for either two or four people.
A full list of the 38 restaurants and breweries and their specials can be found at visitbn.org/restaurantweek/.
The event is presented by the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and is co-sponsored by The Pantagraph and McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
It ultimately aims to support local businesses that were shuttered and forced to adapt amid the coronavirus pandemic, while encouraging post-COVID economic recovery.
"With the tough times that we've all had in the pandemic, we thought this would be a good way to get folks out into the community and support our restaurants that have been so impacted with the pandemic," Matt Hawkins, director of sports and market development with the visitors bureau, told The Pantagraph last month.
Chad Bevers, founder and head brewer of Lil Beaver Brewery, said he's grateful the event was arranged and that his business could take part.
The Bloomington-located brewery, 5 Finance Drive, added an indoor kitchen and dining space to its tap room and patio area late last fall, then was forced to close its doors under state-mandated restrictions.
"It's nice to be able to participate in things like this," Bevers said Saturday afternoon. "Now that we're a restaurant and things are easing up a little, we can actually get involved. And it's localized."
For the 10-day event, the brewery's kitchen is offering a toasted baguette topped with baked goat cheese and marinara, an Italian hoagie sandwich with Italian coleslaw and a chocolate s'mores cookie skillet. There are also 24 different craft beers on tap.
"We really put something special together for this event," Bevers said. "The skillet is outstanding, and it's a limited time thing, so it will be gone after next week."
People dining at participating restaurants also have the chance to win a variety of prizes by sharing a photo of their dining experience or meal on social media with #BNRestaurantWeek. Participants must be 18 years or older to enter.
Prizes include a cooking class for two at The Garlic Press, a $50 Avanti's Italian Restaurant gift card, two Children's Discovery Museum passes, two Miller Park Zoo passes, $75 in gift cards to participating businesses and a "McLean County Made" food gift basket.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert