Watch now: Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Week is underway. Here's where to get your fill.

At the top of the couple's list is a visit to Fort Jesse Café, 1531 Fort Jesse Road, where Lyndi is "obsessed with" the blackberry jam and where "there's barely anything on the menu we haven't tried."

The Mallers and anyone else could also go to Annie's Eats for a smoked pastrami Rueben sandwich or to Joe's Station House Pizza Pub for a slice of pickle pizza.

They might also go to Bakery and Pickle, 513 N. Main St. in Bloomington, for a Mum's the Word cocktail, to Epiphany Farms for pork schnitzel or to Anju Above, 220 N. East St. in Bloomington, for a green machine sushi roll.

Ken Myszka, the founder and "chefarmer" of all three restaurants, said the special menu items are doing well, and he encourages people to "explore the options."

All of those businesses and the other restaurant week participants are offering a variety of packages for dine-in or takeout, such as discounts, special or limited menu items, or meal bundles for either two or four people.

A full list of the 38 restaurants and breweries and their specials can be found at visitbn.org/restaurantweek/.

