Watch now: Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Week is underway. Here's where to get your fill.
BN Bites & Brews Restaurant Week

Nearly 40 restaurants, breweries and cafes spread across McLean County are participating in a 10-day spotlight of local culinary diversity.

BLOOMINGTON — What does McLean County taste like? 

For Lyndi and Teddy Mallers, the answer on Saturday morning was a five-cup coffee flight they split at CRAFTED Coffee Brews on Bloomington's far east side.

"I usually get black coffee, and Lyndi will be a bit more adventurous. We wanted to try something different," Teddy explained. "Getting that flight allowed me to taste a range of drinks rather than commit to one, and helped me learn there's more options and flavor profiles."

The Normal couple's visit to the 1101 Airport Road café on Saturday was not their first since moving to the Twin Cities in 2013. But it was the first time they stopped by while celebrating the inaugural BN Bites & Brews Restaurant Week.

Nearly 40 restaurants, breweries and cafes spread across four area cities, towns and villages are participating in the spotlight of local culinary diversity that started Friday and runs through May 23. 

"We love shopping local and (CRAFTED) was the first special we wanted to hit this week and there are a bunch of restaurants we still want to hit," Lyndi said. 

At the top of the couple's list is a visit to Fort Jesse Café, 1531 Fort Jesse Road, where Lyndi is "obsessed with" the blackberry jam and where "there's barely anything on the menu we haven't tried."

051621-blm-loc-1bites

Ryley Burmond, a pastry chef at Epiphany Farms Restaurant & Anju Above, 220 E. Front St. in Bloomington, slices pineapple in this image from January. The restaurant is one of 38 participating in the BN Bites and Brews Restaurant Week.

The Mallers and anyone else could also go to Annie's Eats for a smoked pastrami Rueben sandwich or to Joe's Station House Pizza Pub for a slice of pickle pizza. 

They might also go to Bakery and Pickle, 513 N. Main St. in Bloomington, for a Mum's the Word cocktail, to Epiphany Farms for pork schnitzel or to Anju Above, 220 N. East St. in Bloomington, for a green machine sushi roll.

Ken Myszka, the founder and "chefarmer" of all three restaurants, said the special menu items are doing well, and he encourages people to "explore the options." 

All of those businesses and the other restaurant week participants are offering a variety of packages for dine-in or takeout, such as discounts, special or limited menu items, or meal bundles for either two or four people.

A full list of the 38 restaurants and breweries and their specials can be found at visitbn.org/restaurantweek/

The event is presented by the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and is co-sponsored by The Pantagraph and McLean County Chamber of Commerce. 

It ultimately aims to support local businesses that were shuttered and forced to adapt amid the coronavirus pandemic, while encouraging post-COVID economic recovery. 

"With the tough times that we've all had in the pandemic, we thought this would be a good way to get folks out into the community and support our restaurants that have been so impacted with the pandemic," Matt Hawkins, director of sports and market development with the visitors bureau, told The Pantagraph last month.

Thanks to PPP grants and stringent health safeguards, area businesses are finding their way through the pandemic.

Chad Bevers, founder and head brewer of Lil Beaver Brewery, said he's grateful the event was arranged and that his business could take part. 

The Bloomington-located brewery, 5 Finance Drive, added an indoor kitchen and dining space to its tap room and patio area late last fall, then was forced to close its doors under state-mandated restrictions.

"It's nice to be able to participate in things like this," Bevers said Saturday afternoon. "Now that we're a restaurant and things are easing up a little, we can actually get involved. And it's localized."

051621-blm-loc-2bites

A server delivers food to a table of patrons at Lil Beaver Brewery on Saturday. The brewery and restaurant is one of 38 businesses participating in the 10-day BN Bites and Brews restaurant week. 

For the 10-day event, the brewery's kitchen is offering a toasted baguette topped with baked goat cheese and marinara, an Italian hoagie sandwich with Italian coleslaw and a chocolate s'mores cookie skillet. There are also 24 different craft beers on tap. 

"We really put something special together for this event," Bevers said. "The skillet is outstanding, and it's a limited time thing, so it will be gone after next week."

People dining at participating restaurants also have the chance to win a variety of prizes by sharing a photo of their dining experience or meal on social media with #BNRestaurantWeek. Participants must be 18 years or older to enter.

Prizes include a cooking class for two at The Garlic Press, a $50 Avanti's Italian Restaurant gift card, two Children's Discovery Museum passes, two Miller Park Zoo passes, $75 in gift cards to participating businesses and a "McLean County Made" food gift basket. 

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

