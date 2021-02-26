Watch now: Bloomington-Normal sees more newly built homes, despite surge in lumber costs

"So, because of the low inventory, people can’t find the home they want, but they can build it," he said, "and you can get all of the bells and whistles and you can get warranties and you can have the peace of mind of having a new house.

"It may be $20,000 to $40,000 more than a pre-owned house, but it is brand new and interest rates are 2.2%. I can’t afford to not build a new house."

Stephens, of Stephens Homes, said he is seeing the same trend.

“I think with the low amount of inventory out there, there are still a lot of buyers, and with the mortgage rates being low, people are making moves," he said. "We had to adjust our costs as things have increased.”

He thinks that the coming year will yield some relief in terms of material costs.

“I think that they are going to hold steady, or hopefully, start to fall once the mills get caught back up,” he said.

Wiedemann isn’t so sure.

“Everything we are seeing, the prices continue to go up, but we are hoping they level off soon,” he said.

Brady isn't sure either.

"I don't know if it is going to get any better or not."