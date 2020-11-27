Watch now: Bloomington-Normal shoppers adjust to a new kind of Black Friday

BLOOMINGTON — Friday was not a typical Black Friday shopping day for the Matt and Sarah Nafziger family.
Yes, they were at Casey's Garden Shop, with their son Luke, 13, to pick out the family Christmas tree, which they do every Black Friday.
But, after that, they were going back to their house.
"We're not running around like we normally would be today," said Matt Nafziger, of Normal. Traditionally on the day after Thanksgiving, after buying their tree, the family would go somewhere for lunch and then hit other stores for Christmas shopping.
"Today, we'll just head home," he said.
Black Friday during the COVID-19 pandemic was as much about time with family and friends as it was about shopping in Bloomington-Normal as some retailers were swamped while others were not as busy as usual on what is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.
That was illustrated by the Nafziger family, whose altered Black Friday schedule included opting to buy their Christmas tree at Casey's rather than a big box store.
"We wanted to support a local business so we came to Casey's this year," Sarah Nafziger said. "Given COVID, it's really important to shop local and support our economy in Bloomington-Normal."
They bought a 9-foot-tall Fraser fir.
"We do like Frasier firs," Matt Nafziger said. "They have stronger branches to hold all the ornaments. We like our trees tall and full. We don't want a Charlie Brown Christmas tree."
"We're spending more time at home during the pandemic," Sarah Nafziger said. "We want to invest in a good tree."
But afterward, instead of going out for lunch and doing more Christmas shopping, the family was heading home to take down Thanksgiving decorations and to put up outside Christmas decorations.
"Family traditions are more important because of the pandemic," Sarah Nafziger said. "You realize how precious family time is."
Casey's owner Casey Lartz said "We anticipated this and it's bearing true: people are shopping earlier and decorating earlier."
Shopping for Christmas decor began around Halloween, Lartz said.
"Christmas is a time when people do a lot of decorating and people were at home more (because of COVID) so they started earlier this year," Lartz said. "I think we're going to continue to see more people decorating outside and inside."
Among hot sellers so far have been Christmas-theme porch pots, he said.
Even with COVID, people feel comfortable buying fresh Christmas trees because it's easy to socially distance outside where trees are on display, Lartz said. Inside Casey's, aisle arrows kept people moving in one direction and Lartz added a third delivery vehicle for the increasing number of people who want a Christmas tree and other holiday decor delivered.
At Eastland Mall, while there were fewer shoppers than usual compared with a typical Black Friday, there were lines, including outside Bath & Body Works. Lines formed outside stores as they needed to limit the number of shoppers inside because of COVID restrictions and groups of shoppers tried to remain six feet apart.
Among those waiting in line were sisters-in-law Carlye Muir and Emily Manley, both of Lexington, who were in the middle of their Black Friday shopping tradition.
"We started at 5 a.m. today," Manley said. They began their shopping in Peoria, then arrived at Eastland Mall between 8 and 9 a.m.
"I try to watch how much I go shopping," Muir said. "But today, I'm shopping for others." She hoped to get all her Christmas shopping done on Friday.
"I enjoy shopping with her," Manley said. "She's a lot of fun to shop with and she's a good bargain hunter!"
Black Friday shopping is about trying to find deals, Muir said. "But it's also about spending time with others and giving for others and not yourself," she said.
But the two women were trying to do so safely, wearing masks, trying to stay six feet away from others, cleaning shopping cart handles with sanitizing wipes and using hand sanitizer every time they left a store.
Among those helping others on Friday was Brian Mohr, who retired as Bloomington fire chief on Nov. 16. Mohr was ringing a bell for The Salvation Army of McLean County at its Red Kettle at Eastland Mall.
"This is something our (firefighters') union started about 20 years ago," he said. Bloomington firefighters, beginning on Black Friday, will be at all Bloomington-Normal kettle locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday until Christmas.
"It's nice to give back to the community," Mohr said. "The Salvation Army is very active in our community, helping a lot of people in need."
At Red Raccoon Games, the game store in downtown Bloomington, owner Jamie Mathy was busy making sure the store didn't exceeds its COVID capacity of 20 customers, reminding each customer to use hand sanitizer when entering the store and having staff sanitize door knobs and handles every hour.
"It was a little nutso for the first hour and a half we were open," Mathy said. "I've got to be honest: I had no idea what to expect today.'
But business was brisk. Among top sellers were "small, casual games" such as Illusion and Llama; Zombie Kidz and Zombie Teenz for children and teens; and chess boards, thanks to the Neflix series "The Queen's Gambit."
"We're selling a lot of stuff for two people or small families," he said. "We sold more puzzles in two months this year than we did through all of 2019."
