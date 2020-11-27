Watch now: Bloomington-Normal shoppers adjust to a new kind of Black Friday

"Christmas is a time when people do a lot of decorating and people were at home more (because of COVID) so they started earlier this year," Lartz said. "I think we're going to continue to see more people decorating outside and inside."

Among hot sellers so far have been Christmas-theme porch pots, he said.

Even with COVID, people feel comfortable buying fresh Christmas trees because it's easy to socially distance outside where trees are on display, Lartz said. Inside Casey's, aisle arrows kept people moving in one direction and Lartz added a third delivery vehicle for the increasing number of people who want a Christmas tree and other holiday decor delivered.

At Eastland Mall, while there were fewer shoppers than usual compared with a typical Black Friday, there were lines, including outside Bath & Body Works. Lines formed outside stores as they needed to limit the number of shoppers inside because of COVID restrictions and groups of shoppers tried to remain six feet apart.

Among those waiting in line were sisters-in-law Carlye Muir and Emily Manley, both of Lexington, who were in the middle of their Black Friday shopping tradition.

"We started at 5 a.m. today," Manley said. They began their shopping in Peoria, then arrived at Eastland Mall between 8 and 9 a.m.