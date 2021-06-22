Watch now: Bloomington-Normal video gambling revenue climbs back

"It's getting better and better each day," manager David Bartlett told me recently. "We have times when people walk in and all five games are being played — they either wait or they'll even come back to play."
Through May, the 353 licensed video gaming terminals at 73 different Bloomington and Normal have brought in a combined $8,150,339.70 after local and state taxes, according to data from the Illinois Gaming Board.
That combined revenue will be split between those businesses and the operators of the terminals.
In 2020, 360 terminals earned a combined $9,474,820.78 in revenue for 75 Bloomington-Normal businesses and their operators.
Across McLean County, the first five months of 2021 saw business owners and operators collect $11,083,353.21 in revenue from their terminals, compared to the $12,922,694.94 they earned in all of 2020.
If those trends continue, this year's revenues from Twin Cities video gaming will likely out-pace last year's revenues.
They could even out-pace the $14,722,073.75 in revenue, after taxes, generated at Bloomington-Normal video gambling machines in 2019.
"I won't dispute that the numbers look good," Pete Pontius told me recently. "You can honestly say a couple things are going for gaming."
The 2020 numbers, for instance, only account for eight months of play. Video gaming operations across the state were paused from March 16 to June 30, 2020 and from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 16 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
For Bartlett, the hiatus meant PLFFC didn't have the extra revenue it typically sees from play at its terminals.
In 2019, the five machines at the business generated $357,464.18 in income, after taxes. The terminal revenue fell steeply last year — just $220,928.20 — but is on its way back up: Five months into 2021, the machines have generated $142,839.78.
The pre-pandemic revenue allowed the business to expand the room where the terminals currently sit. But during the height of the pandemic, Bartlett said the business could have used the video gambling revenue to offset other losses.
"We don't need it to pay for everything, but some businesses do use it as their sole revenue," Bartlett said. "Video gaming is a decent percentage of our business — it's something we don’t take for granted."
Because of those gaps in play, comparing last year's figures to this year's statistics, is like weighing "apples and bananas," Pontius said.
Another caveat to the 2021 numbers, according to Pontius: "a lot of excess money rolling around."
Players have had access to extra state and federal unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and tax returns, all of which have been "pumped into machines," Pontius said.
"There's also been pent-up demand from people who couldn’t vacation or travel, so they went and spent that money on video gaming," Pontius said.
With that extra money largely spent, revenues could start to drop off. They could also dip as the summer continues and people spend less time inside at bars, restaurants and other businesses that offer video gaming.
Even still, Pontius said he anticipates 2021 being a better year than last year, especially if the city of Bloomington allows establishments to operate up to six terminals, instead of five.
He also expects that video gambling could again be paused if the state sees a new surge in the virus.
"We're almost at the end of the tunnel," Pontius said. "But the possibility that this could flare up again — businesses like ours plan for the next time it happens. Terminal operators have a lot of plexiglass out there, they're not getting rid of that any time soon."
Butchers Lane, off South Morris Avenue near Miller Park in Bloomington, was named for the slaughter houses that once lined the street. Butchers Lane is pictured here on May 1, 2019, after extensive flooding closed a portion of the street.
While some sources say Bloomington's Lumber Street was named for the lumber companies that once lined it, others say it was because the street was a convenient place to unload lumber from the nearby railroad tracks. Either way, the name fits.
This busy road cutting through south Bloomington and doubling as a section of Route 150 was named for Corp. Raymond G. Morrissey, the first Bloomington man killed in the Korean War. He was also one of the first killed in the United States during this conflict: His name was one of 11 on the first casualty list issued by the Army. Morrissey, 22, was in a plane that crashed while attempting a landing June 30, 1950.
Jesse Fell, founder of the town of Normal, first moved to the area in 1833. He later he bought 160 acres, built a cabin and called this spot “Fort Jesse.” The road leading to his cabin kept his name, and is still known as Fort Jesse Road in Normal.
A glance through lists of city street names reveals a grouping of streets relating to the Church of Latter-Day Saints. You can credit Walter Benson, a former resident of Bloomington and a member of the church who developed a subdivision off Morris Avenue in southwest Bloomington. He named the streets for prominent people and missionaries relating to the Latter-Day Saints: McKay Drive, Anderson Street, Welling Street, Longden Avenue and Smoot Street. Benson also named Delaine Drive in Normal, for LDS missionary Delaine Anderson. This 1985 Pantagraph photo shows Elsie and Guenther Weinzierl. The couple lived at 1307 Smoot St. and led the efforts to rename the street Hollycrest Drive. Today, it's called Hollycrest Street.
It’s not uncommon to find streets named for Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. But Bloomington’s Lincoln Street was designated around 1856, before Lincoln even became president. Pictured here, the statue of Abraham Lincoln in front of the McLean County Museum of History celebrated Presidents' Day activities Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Circle Avenue, west of the railroad tracks between Market and Washington streets, sits on land that made up the county fairgrounds from the mid-1850s to the mid-1880s. However, the idea that Circle Avenue followed the former racetrack is not true.
