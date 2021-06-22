Watch now: Bloomington-Normal video gambling revenue climbs back

BLOOMINGTON — For four months last year, not a single dollar went into and not a single dollar came out of the five video gaming machines at Pheasant Lanes Family Fun Center.

Blacked-out by mitigations aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the machines sat without players, meaning they didn't generate revenue during that period for the business on the city's far-east side.

That's no longer the case.

"It's getting better and better each day," manager David Bartlett told me recently. "We have times when people walk in and all five games are being played — they either wait or they'll even come back to play."

About this column Timothy Eggert writes a business column each week in The Pantagraph. Have a tip or suggestion? Email him at teggert@pantagraph.com.

With the gradual easing over the spring and this month's full-on lifting of state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions at businesses, video gambling in the Twin Cities appears to be on a steep rebound.

Through May, the 353 licensed video gaming terminals at 73 different Bloomington and Normal have brought in a combined $8,150,339.70 after local and state taxes, according to data from the Illinois Gaming Board.

That combined revenue will be split between those businesses and the operators of the terminals.

In 2020, 360 terminals earned a combined $9,474,820.78 in revenue for 75 Bloomington-Normal businesses and their operators.

Across McLean County, the first five months of 2021 saw business owners and operators collect $11,083,353.21 in revenue from their terminals, compared to the $12,922,694.94 they earned in all of 2020.

If those trends continue, this year's revenues from Twin Cities video gaming will likely out-pace last year's revenues.

They could even out-pace the $14,722,073.75 in revenue, after taxes, generated at Bloomington-Normal video gambling machines in 2019.

"I won't dispute that the numbers look good," Pete Pontius told me recently. "You can honestly say a couple things are going for gaming."

Pontius oversees loss prevention for Bloomington-based B&B Amusement of Illinois, which provides video gaming terminals to about 45 truck stops.

But in his mind, current figures shouldn't be heralded as a clear sign that video gaming is "back" in McLean County.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 numbers, for instance, only account for eight months of play. Video gaming operations across the state were paused from March 16 to June 30, 2020 and from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 16 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

For Bartlett, the hiatus meant PLFFC didn't have the extra revenue it typically sees from play at its terminals.

In 2019, the five machines at the business generated $357,464.18 in income, after taxes. The terminal revenue fell steeply last year — just $220,928.20 — but is on its way back up: Five months into 2021, the machines have generated $142,839.78.

The pre-pandemic revenue allowed the business to expand the room where the terminals currently sit. But during the height of the pandemic, Bartlett said the business could have used the video gambling revenue to offset other losses.

"We don't need it to pay for everything, but some businesses do use it as their sole revenue," Bartlett said. "Video gaming is a decent percentage of our business — it's something we don’t take for granted."

Because of those gaps in play, comparing last year's figures to this year's statistics, is like weighing "apples and bananas," Pontius said.

Another caveat to the 2021 numbers, according to Pontius: "a lot of excess money rolling around."

Players have had access to extra state and federal unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and tax returns, all of which have been "pumped into machines," Pontius said.

"There's also been pent-up demand from people who couldn’t vacation or travel, so they went and spent that money on video gaming," Pontius said.

With that extra money largely spent, revenues could start to drop off. They could also dip as the summer continues and people spend less time inside at bars, restaurants and other businesses that offer video gaming.

Even still, Pontius said he anticipates 2021 being a better year than last year, especially if the city of Bloomington allows establishments to operate up to six terminals, instead of five.

He also expects that video gambling could again be paused if the state sees a new surge in the virus.

"We're almost at the end of the tunnel," Pontius said. "But the possibility that this could flare up again — businesses like ours plan for the next time it happens. Terminal operators have a lot of plexiglass out there, they're not getting rid of that any time soon."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert