Watch now: Bloomington ranks No. 1 for first-time homebuyers on this study

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington ranks as the country's best market for first-time home buyers in 2021, according to a report released Thursday by realtor.com.

The online real estate tool said it analyzed 774 communities nationwide with at least 50,000 residents. It considered six factors, including home prices compared with local incomes, the number of homes for sale, job opportunities and amenities.

Bloomington ranked second in median listing price ($160,000 in March), fourth in share of population aged 24 to 34 (14.3%), and fifth in active listings per 1,000 households (10.1) in March.

Iowa City, Iowa; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Great Falls, Montana; and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, are the next-best markets for first-time buyers, according to the report.