Watch now: Bloomington ranks No. 1 for first-time homebuyers on this study

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington ranks as the country's best market for first-time home buyers in 2021, according to a report released Thursday by realtor.com.
The online real estate tool said it analyzed 774 communities nationwide with at least 50,000 residents. It considered six factors, including home prices compared with local incomes, the number of homes for sale, job opportunities and amenities.
Bloomington ranked second in median listing price ($160,000 in March), fourth in share of population aged 24 to 34 (14.3%), and fifth in active listings per 1,000 households (10.1) in March.
Iowa City, Iowa; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Great Falls, Montana; and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, are the next-best markets for first-time buyers, according to the report.
“We are extremely proud of this designation which reaffirms something that we’ve known for years — that Bloomington is one of the premier places in the country to live, work, play, and raise a family,” Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said in a news release.
The Pantagraph last month detailed how Bloomington-Normal real estate agents said prospective buyers might have a difficult time this year as the number of available homes for sale shrinks.
February 2020 data provided by Coldwell Banker showed 263 detached single-family homes and condos listed in McLean County with 125 sold. The data also showed the average time a house has stayed on the market since spring 2020 is 57 days from listing to sale. In 2019, the average was 109 days.
Bloomington Mayor-elect Mboka Mwilambwe in the news release credited the ranking to the city's "wide range of employment opportunities, our award-winning parks, top-notch schools, or the range of transportation options that can quickly get you anywhere in the country."
The city also hosts 5.8 food and drink establishments per 1,000 households, and an estimated time to work of 18 minutes, the report found.
