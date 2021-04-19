Watch now: Bloomington record store aims to uplift local music scene

BLOOMINGTON — Passion-driven risk and plucky altruism.

That's the thesis behind "Reckless Saint," a budding venture into vintage music, stereo equipment and ephemera with a retail storefront that aims to empower the local music scene.

Helmed by Scott McCormick, a local musician who plays the guitar, sings, writes songs, and for whom music "has been a passion my whole life," the store opened April 2 in the Lyman Graham building, 320 N. Main St., in downtown Bloomington.

"A reckless saint is someone who is trying to influence the world around them for good, and that often takes a little bit of boldness to do that," McCormick, 61, told me during a recent visit.

"The reckless part of it is just someone who is bold and adventurous and willing to try new things," McCormick said. "The saint part of it is a desire to do good things amongst the community, to support and encourage people no matter who they are or where they're at in life."

McCormick embodied the first half of the oxymoron this year, when he signed for and inherited the storefront lease from his daughter, Meg McCormick. Meg in 2018 founded the downtown floral studio Vera & Buck, now at 115 E. Monroe St.