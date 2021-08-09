Watch now: Bloomington's next cannabis dispensary could open under out-of-state owners

BLOOMINGTON — Another multi-state cannabis company could soon open a pot shop in the Twin Cities.

Land of Lincoln Dispensary LLC last month was awarded rights to the only Bloomington-area license up for grabs in the state's inaugural cannabis license lottery.

Ayr Wellness, a publicly-traded retail cannabis firm headquartered in New York, owns 49% of Land of Lincoln, according to its financial profile.

The remaining 51% stake of the business is held by Roselle resident Michael Scott Carter, according to business license filings with the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.

An Ayr Wellness spokesperson did not return a request for comment asking whether Carter also ran for and lost the Republican nomination for Illinois Treasurer in 2014. Carter could not be reached for comment.

Ayr Wellness CEO Jonathan Sandelman in a statement said: “Illinois presents an incredible opportunity for Ayr, and we are incredibly grateful to work with Land of Lincoln to make this happen. We could not think of a better partner as we look to bring the Wellness and Wonder of Ayr to Bloomington.”

The company, which operates 51 dispensaries across eight states, in July announced that it had purchased Herbal Remedies Dispensaries, LLC — one of the first licensed cannabis dispensaries in Illinois and the operator of two dispensaries in Quincy.

That deal cost Ayr $30 million, including $10 million in stock options, $12 million in seller notes and $8 million in cash, the company said in a statement.

Ayr's path to a Bloomington dispensary was more direct, with the company beating out 67 other applicants vying for the license assigned to the region.

Overall, the July 29 lottery administered by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation awarded the rights of 55 licenses to 53 firms across the state.

An Aug. 5 lottery by IDFPR awarded another 55 licenses to social equity applicants. A third lottery is scheduled for Aug 19.

None of the licenses will be distributed, however, until a Cook County judge rules in an ongoing lawsuit brought by dispensary applicants over the legality of the lotteries. A hearing in that case was scheduled for Monday.

Once it does open locally, Ayr Wellness will be in direct competition with Jushi Holdings, Inc. — another multi-state cannabis firm — that operates two dispensaries under the Beyond/Hello brand in Bloomington-Normal.

Jushi gained a foothold in the local cannabis market in early 2020, after it bought out The Green Solution, a then-locally owned medicinal dispensary in Normal.

Jushi in May 2020 began recreational sales from the Normal dispensary. In fall 2020 the company was granted permission to open a recreational dispensary in Bloomington under a state provision allowing existing license holders to open a second location.

The Bloomington Beyond/Hello dispensary, the city's first recreational cannabis shop, opened in January 2021.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

