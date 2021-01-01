Related to this story

State reports 7,200 new and probable cases of COVID-19
Local News

As of Friday, IDPH is reporting a total of 970,590 cases, including 16,647 deaths. As of Thursday night, 4,093 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

