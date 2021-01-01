BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois business owners already struggling during the coronavirus pandemic now find themselves navigating a third minimum wage increase in just 12 months.

The new wage rate, which started Friday, brings the new rate from $10 to $11 an hour. It is part of the state’s plan to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Tipped workers also received a pay increase from $6 to $6.60 an hour, and those under the age of 18 working less than 650 hours per year increased from $8 to $8.50 an hour.

Business owners are already grappling with additional expenses brought on during closures or operating at reduced capacity under statewide mandates aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. While operators began preparations for incremental minimum wage increases in 2019, the pandemic adds another layer of complications.

“I wish we had some more time to sort things out before being hit with this,” said Denise Geske, co-owner of Fox & Hounds Salon & Day Spa in downtown Bloomington. “We’ve always been known for taking care of our staff and being generous with our service providers.

“But, this is just a whole ‘nother challenge that we are looking at.”

Those working minimum wage have supported high wages to help support themselves and their families. Before, people working 40 hours per week at minimum wage made $17,160 per year before taxes.

Local leaders say it is too early to tell how the gradual rate increase has affected businesses.

Patrick Hoban, executive director of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, said, in general, “if the minimum wage goes up, then the cost of goods goes up, which could increase prices.”

McLean County is joining a new study to track a number of cost-of-living indicators, including housing, gas prices, grocery expenses and more, he said. It is possible that areas with a lower cost of living will be affected more than major metro areas with typically higher costs.

“It’s hard to project just because it is gradual,” said Hoban. “Since a lot of the mom-and-pops are restaurants and retailers, they’ve already been hit by the pandemic with a decline in sales. If you add on the fact that they have to pay more to deliver those goods, it could negatively impact those smaller businesses.”

Cities budgeted for increases

The wage increase was a major policy platform of Gov. J.B. Pritzker when the Democrat took office in 2019. Business groups, including the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, sought to delay the increase during the pandemic.

Outside of businesses, both Bloomington and Normal reduced this year the number of seasonal employees because of programming changes during the coronavirus pandemic. City leaders said they have prepared for wage increases since the legislation was passed.

Earlier this year, Bloomington Communications Director Nora Dukowitz said the city had around 140 seasonal employees, a roughly 50% decrease from the previous year. The majority of the seasonal workers are in the city’s parks department, and all were already paid at least $10.

Bloomington anticipates some economic impact from the wage increase, but does not have an estimate, Dukowitz said. Most of the city’s seasonal employees

“We have been aware of this legislation and are not surprised by it,” she said, adding that, “When it comes to future wage costs for seasonal staff, we are also watching how COVID and its effect on programming, as in what will and won’t be allowed by any executive orders, will impact those costs.”

In Normal, Human Resources Director Jenny Keigher said the town has budgeted for the incremental wage increases and does not expect any decrease in services for next year. In a typical year outside of the pandemic, the budget impact for the increase would be around $140,000, she said.

“A lot of the programs that we would normally be putting on we had to postpone or outright cancel,” she said. “That has helped with some of the increases that we’re experiencing.”

The town is prepared to return to full service next year, however, said Keigher.

A difficult year

Dave Jackson, owner of Save A Lot in Clinton, said he fears the wage increase will have a historic impact on inflation and accelerate the rate of business closures during the pandemic. While his business is well positioned due to its newer facility, he said he is worried for restaurant and bar owners who are already struggling because of COVID-19-related closures and limited service.

“It’s certainly going to have a dramatic effect on our restaurants and bars especially,” he said. “Anybody that is struggling because of this pandemic, it’s going to be an additional burden.”

Jackson said many of his employees make above minimum wage, depending on their position, and they are also provided with many other financial and health related benefits.

“We do a lot of good things for our employees, but this is going to make it difficult,” he said. “I don’t just worry about my situation. I worry about the whole industry, my friends and neighbors who are in the bar and restaurant and grocery stores.”

At the Fox & Hounds studio, 200 W. Monroe St. Suite 2, Bloomington, Geske said the goal is to allow stylists and staff members to be independent and self-sufficient in the beauty industry and not have to rely on two or three jobs or other income sources.

Geske said her employees mainly make commission, but have a guarantee that would allow them to be paid hourly, depending on which is greater. Once the stylist has been on the floor for long enough, the guarantee operates more as a safety net.

But, Geske does employ some staff members who are paid minimum wage through a training program. In that program, the “junior stylists” or “associates” work in an apprenticeship type role, learning the ropes of business and styling after completing their cosmetology degree.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and operating at limited capacity, Fox & Hounds has not been able to bring back all of the employees, said Geske. Without bringing in as many customers, the business has had to make cuts and has stopped its training program.

“This minimum wage is going to be a real challenge for us to bring people back, which is ultimately what our goal has been,” she said. “We’ve cut most things to the bare bones already.”

