Watch now: Central Illinois firearm dealers still face shortages, increased demand

BLOOMINGTON — As a small business owner who specializes in firearms and ammunition, Stephen Stewart jokes that he doesn't mind when a Democrat is in office.
"When (President Joe Biden) opens his mouth, our business does better," said Stewart, the owner and CEO of C.I. Shooting Sports in Normal. "Things were a little slow under (President Donald) Trump. Now with (Biden) more people are buying again."
Stewart, like many Illinois-based firearm dealers and ammunition sellers, in the last 16 months has ridden a wave of ups and downs as demand for guns and accessories has soared, creating shortages, delays and higher prices.
That formula is complex and involves a range of social, political and economic factors, according to dealers and firearm enthusiasts who gathered at the Interstate Center this weekend for the Bloomington Gun & Knife Show.
Between 800 and 900 people came through the doors Saturday to browse a range of new and used firearms, knives, ammunition and other accessories offered by about 30 dealers.
Many in interviews with The Pantagraph on Sunday said that despite a myriad of issues, business overall has been healthy and continues to be strong.
The most cited problem was the notorious backlog in firearm owners identification card applications and renewals that grew during the height of the pandemic.
According to the Illinois State Police, which administers FOID credentials, the backlog in May was at 159,678 applications for new applications and renewals, with an average wait time of six and a half months for a new applicant and seven months for a renewal.
While the backlog has loosened (in March applications were at 243,000) and the Illinois General Assembly in June passed a bill (Gov. J.B. Pritzker has yet to sign it) that would streamline the bureaucratic process the ISP uses to handle FOID services, frustration over delays still lingers.
"It's gonna take some time and I know he's got a tough job, he's got to please a lot more people than just us, but his word means a lot," Jeff Edwards, an organizer of the local show, said of Pritzker. "It will take some time to get back into the swing of things."
The surge in FOID applications largely started last spring and summer, when civil unrest and anxiety around public safety and the pandemic motivated people to seek out a firearm or stock up on ammunition.
"You have someone who just bought their first gun and they want to put a few hundred rounds through it, well when there's that shortage you can't supply that (ammunition) right away," Stewart said.
While the availability of assembled ammunition has somewhat improved — though prices are still high — components of ammunition remain scarce. Primers, the part at the bottom of a cartridge, are still hard to find, Stewart said.
"I have all these people come in wanting a firearm, wanting ammo, wanting to shoot, but I can't give all of that to them at the same time," Stewart said. "It's been difficult, but it's catching up."
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert
Gun enthusiasts browse a selection of rifles for sale by dld vip, a firearm retailer in Peoria Heights, on Sunday. About 30 dealers gathered at the Interstate Center this weekend for the Bloomington Gun & Knife Show.
Knife enthusiasts browse a table of hand-forged knives sold by Algonquin-based Titan International Knives on Sunday. About 30 dealers gathered at the Interstate Center this weekend for the Bloomington Gun & Knife Show.
A gun enthusiast browses a selection of pistols for sale by dld vip, a firearm retailer in Peoria Heights, on Sunday. About 30 dealers gathered at the Interstate Center this weekend for the Bloomington Gun & Knife Show.