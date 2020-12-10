Watch now: Central Illinois live Christmas tree sales thriving in pandemic year

BLOOMINGTON — It began to look like Christmas earlier this year than in years past.
Most Christmas tree farms and retailers weren’t exactly sure what to expect, but they had hints that it would be a busy season.
National Christmas Tree Association spokesman Doug Hundley said Christmas tree sales at all types of locations — choose-and-cut farms, tree lots, garden centers and chain stores — are up this year nationwide, based on early anecdotal evidence.
The NCTA, based in Littleton, Colorado, collects industry statistics each year, based on consumer surveys, and projects the total number of trees sold in the country along with from which type of seller. This year's full numbers won’t be known until late January.
Central Illinois Christmas tree farmers are reporting the same results, but headed into the season slightly skeptical.
Brian Frank, who owns Talbott’s Christmas Tree Farm in Manito, was not prepared for an early rush in business.
“Looking back on it, I should’ve paid closer attention,” Frank said. “We were still just kind of nervous that we’d have many customers at all and with the resurgence of the coronavirus it seemed like wow, is anybody really going to want to come out.”
Frank said in a typical year the farm sells about 2,000 trees. They’re on pace to sell about 2,500 trees this year and he said everyone he has talked to within the industry has the same story.
Mark Stahl, garden center manager at Owen Nursery and Florist in Bloomington, echoed the trend. He said business has been up all year in the garden center.
“We found, too, that everything started a little bit earlier this year,” Stahl said. “I think people were in the mood to decorate earlier than usual, so Christmas tree sales were up from the get-go even before Thanksgiving.”
Phillips Christmas Trees in Heyworth posted on its Facebook page in August that it will be closed for the season due to not having enough tall, sellable trees to meet the demand they were expecting.
Hundley noted that a Christmas Tree Promotion Board survey conducted nationwide in July found that more people would consider trying a real tree in 2020.
The survey also found that people were more likely to be home for Christmas, presuming the COVID-19 pandemic would still be prevalent.
“At the same time, we knew that garden centers nationwide had a huge amount of business this summer,” Hundley said.
An increase in plant and garden sales began as the pandemic unfolded and while most people stayed home last spring. It grew into a chain of increased buying in accordance to each season.
Pick-your-own fruit farms reported higher than normal numbers in August and September, Hundley said. That turned into apple orchards and pumpkin farms turning in higher sales in October and November, which allowed the Christmas tree industry to be cautiously optimistic.
However, Stahl said Owen Nursery and Florist’s full scope of Christmas tree sales this year look to be in line with recent years, but the biggest difference was they “were busier earlier than ever.”
“It just seems the demand came sooner which we didn’t really expect,” Stahl said. “But I think it’s been a long year for people with COVID and all the different things people have been dealing with.”
Additionally, real Christmas trees are “a product that you don’t have to go indoors to get,” Hundley said.
He also said most large retailers like Walmart and Home Depot began offering delivery and curbside pickup for trees this year.
Owen Nursery and Florist offers delivery and curbside pickup, while they and Talbott’s rearranged their displays to space trees further apart so customers could observe larger social distance.
Talbott’s and Owen Nursery and Florist sold out of their largest – 8-to-10-foot trees – earlier than normal.
“With Fraser fir being a real popular one, I probably would’ve had more of those,” Frank said. “And choose-and-cut trees, honestly for the sake of the long-range numbers, I kind of wish we hadn’t sold quite so many, but of course there’s good and bad in that.”
