Watch now: Central Illinois live Christmas tree sales thriving in pandemic year

Frank said in a typical year the farm sells about 2,000 trees. They’re on pace to sell about 2,500 trees this year and he said everyone he has talked to within the industry has the same story.

Mark Stahl, garden center manager at Owen Nursery and Florist in Bloomington, echoed the trend. He said business has been up all year in the garden center.

“We found, too, that everything started a little bit earlier this year,” Stahl said. “I think people were in the mood to decorate earlier than usual, so Christmas tree sales were up from the get-go even before Thanksgiving.”

Phillips Christmas Trees in Heyworth posted on its Facebook page in August that it will be closed for the season due to not having enough tall, sellable trees to meet the demand they were expecting.

Hundley noted that a Christmas Tree Promotion Board survey conducted nationwide in July found that more people would consider trying a real tree in 2020.

The survey also found that people were more likely to be home for Christmas, presuming the COVID-19 pandemic would still be prevalent.