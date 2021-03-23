Watch now: Central Illinois restaurants, bars awaiting new round of COVID-19 relief funding

BLOOMINGTON — Anything helps.
That's what Lexington bar owner John Kemp and Illinois Restaurant Association president and CEO Sam Toia are saying about a forthcoming round of federal funding aimed directly at small, independent restaurant and bar owners via the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill set aside $28.6 billion in debt-free aid for restaurants and bars with 20 or fewer locations, making those who own anything from a food truck to a brew pub eligible for help. It's a "step in the right direction," Toia said, but it's a fraction of the industry's original ask.
The National Restaurant Association and state partners vied for around $120 billion in funding, before landing upon the final figure.
"We do think we might have to go back to the federal government to replenish, because we don't feel $28.6 billion is enough," he said. "Obviously, we got pushed back because there are a lot of other industries to fund, too."
The restaurant sector has been crippled by the ongoing pandemic, which resulted in shutdowns and other government-ordered measures. The National Restaurant Association estimated on Dec. 1 that more 110,000 U.S. restaurants were closed either temporarily or permanently, or about 17% from before COVID.
Some restaurants last year tapped into the Paycheck Protection Program, passed as part of the federal CARES Act as businesses dealt with the early days of the pandemic. Data obtained by The Pantagraph showed more than 250 Bloomington-Normal businesses received funding.
State efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 first closed indoor operations at Illinois restaurants and bars in March 2020, then again in November before finally lifting, to a limited extent, in January. In the months between March and December 20200, around 124,000 hospitality employees across the state were out of work.
That loss was felt at Kemp's Upper Tap in Lexington, which employed around 30 people in pre-pandemic days, but now has a roster of "about 15-20," Kemp said.
"Anything helps," he said of the American Rescue Plan funding, for which he intends to apply. "At this point, it's about trying to recoup any of the losses you might have had, if an establishment closed down."
The package also provides assistance indirectly through unemployment benefits and stimulus aid that will help consumers.
Most Americans and their children are to get $1,400 checks, and there is also an expansion of tax credits for parents and low-income employees without children and an extension of unemployment aid through September.
A total of $350 billion also is going to states. Illinois is poised to get $7.5 billion, but it's still being determined how money will be spent. Gov. J.B. Pritzker in his budget address last month said the state's share should be used to pay overdue bills and debt, with “anything remaining must be used to invest in expanding jobs and economic growth.”
If awarded, money allocated to restaurants and bars via the plan can be used for payroll in order to keep employees; normal food and beverage inventory items; personal protective equipment among other, "operational" expenses.
It's to help people like Kemp and his wife, who've spent the past year learning how to "pivot," figuring out how to keep their doors open while following the rules. The city of Lexington allowed the business to use a tent with 17 tables in a nearby parking lot. Kemp said that helped, but the impact of losing revenue over a year will remain.
"Everybody knows this has changed the hospitality industry forever," he said. "We also have to keep in mind that even though the federal $15-an-hour minimum wage didn't pass (in the American Rescue Plan), Illinois already had that. So if establishments aren't keeping that in their mind and adjusting how they operate now, they're going to be hit again in two years. You have to start thinking outside the box, but one thing 2020 did, it did make us do that."
It's not yet clear when Kemp, or any other restaurant or bar owner, can apply. Toia said that stipulations regarding the distribution of the money are still being finalized, in part because government officials want to avoid repeating a situation from 2020, in which federal dollars went to large corporations instead of smaller businesses.
What is known right now about the funding is the first 21-day period of applications will be reserved for women- and minority-owned businesses or owners of a business in an underserved community, and no one owner or group can receive any more than $10 million.
"Every one is waiting with bated breath, but the rules are not out yet," he said. "We're hoping that guidance gets put out in a week or two. The money is ready to be allocated."