Watch now: Check in and check out of reality at Clinton's Sunset Inn

CLINTON — One of reality’s annoying problems is it gets kind of boring.
And for those looking to put a little spark into their romantic lives, boredom is not a destination they wish to visit.
Happily, the Sunset Inn and Suites parked just off U.S. 51 in Clinton has got you covered, or uncovered, depending on which way you look at it. Check in and check out of this humdrum world and shed your inhibitions in 13 fantasy suites that are portals to mini worlds celebrating a lust for life, luxury and the spirit of romance.
They carry names like “Space Odyssey”, “Crystal Cave”, “The Pearl Under the Sea” and, the very latest arrival, “Paradise Beach.” They resemble hotel rooms the way a Lamborghini resembles a Chrysler minivan: both forms of transportation, but they get you where you’re going with a very different vibe.
For example, let’s kick those shoes off and go play at Paradise Beach. Our enthusiastic guide is Hotel Manager Shannon Stephenson, a repressed interior designer at heart, whose ideas have played a key role in shaping many of the fantasy suites.
These spaces don’t even look like hotel rooms. Shut your eyes, open the ordinary looking door, step in and open your windows to the soul again and it’s like you teleported onto the sand at Waikiki or the Caribbean or wherever floats your fantasy boat.
The sumptuous bed is even made to look like a boat pulled up on the beach; a wrap-around mural creates the effect of sea and sky zooming off into the distance and an amazing lighting effect changes everything from sunny afternoon to dusky sunset at the flip of a switch, complete with twinkling faux stars.
Creature comforts include a two-person hot tub, electronic-state of the art shower and your very own Tiki Bar Stephenson has named “The Naughty Lei.” Everything is built and decorated with authentic materials as if you had just wandered into a beachfront watering hole, and it is all very spacious — three regular hotel rooms were combined to create this extraordinary sanctuary.
But if you would rather be beneath the waves than on the edge of them, take a dive into the Pearl Under the Sea, where the vast raised bed sits in one half of a giant clamshell while the mirrored upper half provides a dramatic canopy.
Sumptuous murals and mood lighting give that 20,000 leagues under the sea effect and a huge aquarium in the walls, complete with live critters, adds to the verisimilitude of swimming with the fishes while splashing in the shower or taking a dip in the oversized whirlpool tub. There’s also a built-in bar that looks like the hull of a sunken ship and a subtle music system feeds in ocean sound effects.
Guests who boldly go into the Space Odyssey suite will board a bed that resembles a spacecraft more comfortable than NASA’s wildest dreams. Cool mood lighting and more mural effects add much to the distinctly out-of-body experience. The fantasies and the rooms go on and on like this, all elaborately decorated with no expense spared and boasting exotic features such as saunas and the most elaborate and sensual showers and whirlpool baths to grace anywhere outside of more well-known pleasure palace addresses, such as Las Vegas.
Sometimes, wandering amid all this outrageous opulence, visitors have to pinch themselves and remember it was raining in Clinton when they walked in. And, no, they haven’t just traveled several thousand miles to escape with their beloved to some exotic resort destination.
“All you’ve got to do is book the suite, drive to us, shut the door and the world is gone,” said Stephenson. “And you can do that for a very inexpensive amount of money. People stay here and they don't want to leave.”
Or they keep coming back, such as happy guest Andrea Altum. Her list of fantasy suite visits includes The Pearl Under the Sea, the Rainforest Suite, Safari Adventure, Cabin Fever (think rustic log cabin with real logs, beamed ceiling and custom-built furniture) and Paradise Beach.
“It’s all just so beautiful,” said Altum, who lives about 50 miles from Clinton in Canton. “I just liked everything about it, it’s like being in a fantasy: you're on the beach, in the jungle, under the sea; it takes your mind away from everything when you walk in there. It’s a dreamland.”
Her boyfriend was equally enthusiastic about the dreamscape experience and Altum has become an evangelist for romantic getaways, Sunset Inn and Suites style.
“I’ve told all my friends and I’ve spread the word about the place, it’s wonderful,” she added.
It’s also a textbook example of entrepreneurial flare and the little hotel that could. Stephenson explained that things had been chugging along nice but ordinary until 1999 when the Clinton-based Revere Ware housewares plant finally shuffled off its mortal copper-bottomed skillets and closed.
To avoid the economic sun setting on Sunset, as it were, they needed to come up with new horizons of opportunity to get paying guests in the front door. Stephenson explained that Richard Douglas, who owns the hotel, knew Las Vegas hotels well and the customer pheromone that consistently worked there was fantasy. So why not try a little dab of that here at home?
Their first stab at it was the Wine & Roses (a plush pleasure palace suite with a heart-shaped whirlpool tub). That was about 25 years ago and the other suites have appeared at regular intervals since then, with more planned.
“It takes about a year and a half to develop one suite,” explained Stephenson. “And they can cost around $250,000 to create. Each.”
The hotel has, of course, many regular and comfy rooms — including luxuriously appointed apartment-style facilities with full kitchens — as well as a communal heated pool available 24 hours a day along with a sauna room, video gaming parlor, function rooms and a very nice outdoor eating/entertainment/barbecue area.
But when it comes to sheer customer demand, fantasy remains in a league of its own and even the sudden arrival of COVID-19 hasn’t done much to hurt it. The exotic suites remain consistently booked solid at prices ranging from $170 to $270 a night.
“What are people buying? An escape,” said Nathan Douglas, 36, who owns the hotel with his father. “And they want it inexpensive too, and it really is compared to going on an actual trip.”
Asked if his innovative and imaginative endeavors were putting the romance back into jaded American lives, Douglas smiled. “Well, we hope so,” he said. “We try.”
