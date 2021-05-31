Watch now: Check in and check out of reality at Clinton's Sunset Inn

The sumptuous bed is even made to look like a boat pulled up on the beach; a wrap-around mural creates the effect of sea and sky zooming off into the distance and an amazing lighting effect changes everything from sunny afternoon to dusky sunset at the flip of a switch, complete with twinkling faux stars.

Creature comforts include a two-person hot tub, electronic-state of the art shower and your very own Tiki Bar Stephenson has named “The Naughty Lei.” Everything is built and decorated with authentic materials as if you had just wandered into a beachfront watering hole, and it is all very spacious — three regular hotel rooms were combined to create this extraordinary sanctuary.

But if you would rather be beneath the waves than on the edge of them, take a dive into the Pearl Under the Sea, where the vast raised bed sits in one half of a giant clamshell while the mirrored upper half provides a dramatic canopy.

Sumptuous murals and mood lighting give that 20,000 leagues under the sea effect and a huge aquarium in the walls, complete with live critters, adds to the verisimilitude of swimming with the fishes while splashing in the shower or taking a dip in the oversized whirlpool tub. There’s also a built-in bar that looks like the hull of a sunken ship and a subtle music system feeds in ocean sound effects.