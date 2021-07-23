Watch now: Coles County motorists adapt to fuel prices

MATTOON — Sawyer Newell, a technician at Furry Overhead Door & Dock Co., knows all about the impact of changes in fuel prices. They have an office in Champaign and a warehouse in Mattoon, which means lots of traveling. When prices go up, there's far less flexibility, he said.
“We're having to combine jobs to certain days that are in certain areas so that we're not overextending our gas reach," he said.
“The economy has reopened, and demand as a rule is close to normal levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The problem is supply is not at normal levels. Part of the reason is the amount of drop in demand last year and the price dropping last year, forced the hand of oil companies, so they shut down production.”
Rural Sullivan resident Denise Smith drives to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, where she's human resources director. She worries about how gas prices are affecting employees who commute to Mattoon and to satellite locations throughout the region. She said paying more for gas takes away from other necessities.
Finances have to be stretched, she said. Her family uses a pickup as part of living on a farm, and filling its gas tank has cost more than $100 recently. She said gas for mowing their property also has been expensive. They've cut costs and reduced driving, and her teenage daughter is working extra hours at her part-time job to help cover gas costs for her vehicle.
"Living in a rural community, you have to travel; and for most of my career, I have commuted," Smith said. "I am used to it, but gas prices do have an impact."
Smith also worries about how higher gas prices will affect the tourism industry in the Lake Shelbyville area and at the Habitat for Humanity chapter where she volunteers.
"The fuel prices definitely translate to higher prices for materials and other costs related to the build," Smith said.
Federal data released earlier this month that prices paid by Americans in June overall increased more than they have in the past 13 years. Nationally, the gas price average jumped 13 cents between Memorial Day and Monday.
The cost of a gallon of regular gas on average was $3.38 in Coles County, according to AAA on Friday, the same as the statewide average. That statewide number was $3.41 a week ago and $3.31 a month ago. A year ago, it was down to $2.37.
Ken Mitsdarfer is retired and remembers carpooling to work to save money. He's not sure that would be possible today, making prices at the pump even more of an issue.
“I feel for people that (have) limited income or whatever, because it's going to be tough,” he said.
One possible source of relief is a deal struck by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase production in August. But AAA projects high gas prices will likely continue throughout the summer.
Said De Haan, the analyst: "I don't think anyone, in our best case scenario, would have thought the economy would come back so fast and furious. Oil prices have gone up because things have gotten better, the economy is open, Americans are getting out. The imbalance between supply and demand means we're paying more than we're accustomed to.”
For now, motorists like Newell will have to adapt.
“We're definitely seeing triple-figure gas numbers rather than 67 bucks," he said, "which is quite the change."
The Associated Press and Decatur Herald & Review reporter Valerie Wells contributed to this report.
Meet the athletes in the Tokyo Olympics with Illinois ties
Aisha Praught-Leer, Jamaica: 1,500-meter run
Alyssa Naeher, United States, soccer
Andrea Filler, Italy, soccer
Casey Krueger, United States, soccer
Darryl Sullivan, United States: High jump
David Kendziera, United States: 400-meter hurdles
David Robertson, United States, baseball
DeAnna Price, United States: Hammer
Eddy Alvarez, United States, baseball
Edwin Jackson, United States, baseball
Eliza Stone, United States: Saber
Evita Griskenas, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Felicia Stancil, United States: BMX racing
Gwen Berry, United States: Hammer
Jewell Loyd, United States, women’s basketball team
Jordan Wilimovsky, United States: 10-kilometer
Jordyn Poulter, United States, volleyball
Josh Zeid, Israel, baseball
Julie Ertz, United States, soccer
Kelsey Card, United States: Discus
Kelsey Robinson, United States, volleyball
Kent Farrington, United States: Show jumping
Kevin McDowell, United States
Laura Zeng, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Lauren Doyle, United States, rugby
Maggie Shea, United States, sailing
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, United States, volleyball
Mitch Glasser, Israel, baseball
Nefeli Papadakis, United States, judo
North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics team, United States: Rhythmic gymnastics team competition
Pedrya Seymour, Bahamas: 100-meter hurdles
Rajeev Ram, United States: Men’s doubles
Raven Saunders, United States: Shot put
Ryan Murphy, United States: 100- and 200-meter backstroke
Sandi Morris, United States: Pole vault
Stefanie Dolson, United States, 3x3 women’s basketball team
Thomas Detry, Belgium, golf
Thomas Jaeschke, United States, volleyball
Thomas Pieters, Belgium, golf
Tierna Davidson, United States, soccer
Tim Federowicz, United States, baseball
Tim Nedow, Canada: Shot put
Todd Frazier, United States, baseball
Tomáš Satoranský, Czech Republic, men’s basketball team
Tori Franklin, United States: Triple jump
Tyson Bull, Australia: Horizontal bar
Zach LaVine, United States, men’s basketball team
Zach Ziemek, United States: Decathlon
Olivia Smoliga, United States: 400-meter freestyle relay
Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.
Sullivan resident Denise Smith, who works at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, tops off her gas tank Wednesday afternoon at the Lambo's BP service station on Miller Road in Mattoon before heading home for the day.