Watch now: Construction at 4 new Bloomington businesses progressing

A new business on the courthouse square, an improved car wash along a commercial corridor and two new restaurants are some of the economic developments expected across Bloomington this summer.
BLOOMINGTON — A new business on the courthouse square, an improved car wash along a commercial corridor and two new restaurants — one on the west side and one on the far east side — are some of the economic developments expected across the city this summer.
Sugar Mama Bakery
Nearly six years after a local bakery moved its ovens from downtown Bloomington to uptown Normal, the business is prepping to open its kitchen again at a new downtown storefront.
Sugar Mama Bakery is on track to open sometime in early July from the former Subway restaurant, 109 W. Jefferson St., on the courthouse square. It will close its Normal location, 116 W. North St., before August.
Workers with McLean County Glass & Mirror repair a window Tuesday at 109 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Bloomington. The space will host Sugar Mama Bakery, which specializes in artisan and custom-order baked goods.
TIMOTHY EGGERT, THE PANTAGRAPH
I caught owner Susie Tod on Tuesday as she and employees were unloading and moving baking supplies into the space, which features exposed brick, natural materials and plenty of natural light.
"It's not going to be a cookie-cutter design," Tod joked with me as she moved a stand-mixer off a counter.
About this column
Timothy Eggert writes a business column each week in The Pantagraph. Have a tip or suggestion? Email him at
teggert@pantagraph.com.
Tod closed her previous downtown Bloomington location, 405 N. Main St., in 2015 to focus her efforts on the Normal location.
The bakery, which specializes in artisan and custom-order baked goods, was first started around 2010 when Tod and then-partner Krista Gaff began baking out of Gaff's home.
Workers with McLean County Glass & Mirror can be seen from inside of 109 W. Jefferson St., the downtown Bloomington storefront that will host Sugar Mama Bakery. The bakery is set to open in early July.
TIMOTHY EGGERT, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tod's plan had been to open the new Bloomington store on July 2, but that date will likely be pushed back, she said. She's been met with some construction delays caused by the weekend's storms and still needs to install some equipment.
Other than adding another option for coffee and baked goods to downtown Bloomington, the business
will fill a storefront that has sat vacant since mid-2019. On Track Car Wash
The site of a former car wash on the city's northeast side is set to feature a new car wash facility, to be built sometime this year.
Developers Jeremy and Jeffrey Schoenherr want to build at 1509 E. Vernon Avenue a new automated On Track Car Wash, largely replacing the 10-bay do-it-yourself Car Wash Express that occupied the site between 1988 and 2010.
This rendering shows the On Track Car Wash scheduled to be built at 1509 E. Vernon Avenue in Bloomington. A site plan for the new facility was approved in June.
The 0.92-acre lot sits on the corner of one of Bloomington's busiest intersections and within one of the city's major commercial corridors. It has remained vacant for the last 11 years, after the last facility was demolished.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The proposed car wash facility follows a design to house a franchise model of the Tommy Car Wash Systems, including a 110-foot tunnel for the automatic wash equipment and 15 outdoor vacuum bays.
City planning officials approved the new facility's site plan in May, and the Bloomington City Council OK'd the plan in June.
Relaxed rules with social distancing and isolation screens have returned many gamers to the machines.
David Proeber
Panda Express restaurant
In addition to nearly every other staple fast-food chain, the city's westside commercial stretch will soon host a Panda Express drive-thru and restaurant.
CFT NV Developments LLC, based in Las-Vegas, Nev., wants to construct the 2,381-square-foot Chinese-American fast food restaurant at 1901 W. Market St.
The property was previously used for a gas station from 1978 to the early 2010's. It has sat vacant since 2017, after the Citgo station was demolished.
This screengrab from Google Maps shows the current status of 1901 W. Market St. in Bloomington. Developers want to construct a Panda Express drive-thru restaurant at the site, which has sat vacant since 2017.
Google Maps screenshot
The Bloomington Planning Commission approved the restaurant's site plan earlier this month. It will be before the city council on July 26.
The restaurant's construction would mark the second new fast-food business added to West Market Street in 2021.
A site plan for a new 3,900-square-foot structure commercial structure at 1514 W. Market St. — replacing the
old Grand Café West Side restaurant —was approved by the city council in April. A Domino's Pizza restaurant will occupy one half of the new building. Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant
The build-out of a new sandwich shop on the city's far eastside is progressing, with construction expected to be complete sometime in August.
Crews are altering the interior of unit 103 at the Eastland Commons, 305 N. Veterans Pkwy, to accommodate a Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant. The space was previously occupied by a TD Ameritrade office.
This Google Maps screengrab shows a trio of suites at the Eastland Commons, 305 N. Veterans Pkwy. in Bloomington, where a new Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant is under construction. The new restaurant will occupy the far-left suite, the former site of a TD Ameritrade office.
Google Maps screenshot
A $130,000 commercial building permit for the conversion was issued in late May, and when I dropped in this week a contractor on-site said most of the rough-in was complete.
The sandwich chain offers east coast-style subs and competes directly with Jimmy John's and Subway. Its Bloomington location will be the first in McLean County.
26 Bloomington-Normal restaurants from years past
Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips
Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips, seen in this February 1979 Pantagraph ad, operated at Landmark Mall in Normal.
White Horse Inn
The White Horse Inn, seen in this October 1978 Pantagraph ad, was at 709 S. Main St. in Normal.
Grammercy Park
Grammercy Park was at 608 N. Main St. in Bloomington. It operated from October 1989 to January 1992.
Shakey's Pizza
Shakey's Pizza Restaurant operated at 704 Eldorado Road in Bloomington from 1986 to 1992. The building also housed Sirloin Stockade, Butterfield's, Redmondo's and Eldorado Dining Co.
Mountain Jack's
Mountain Jack's operated at 706 Eldorado Road from 1993 to 1996. It previously was a Carvers and Bonanza.
Smiling Moose
Smiling Moose operated at 706 S. Eldorado Road from 1999 to 2002.
Piccolo Piccolo
The popular Italian restaurant in The Parkway shopping center in Bloomington opened in 1991 and closed four years later when owner Richard Kurtz opened Richard's in downtown Bloomington.
Ground Round
The Ground Round, at 502 IAA Drive, closed in 1996 after 17 years in Bloomington.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern," closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Portrillos.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington was once a firehouse in days gone by.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center. It closed in August 2007.
Zorba's Image
Zorbas,
popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Mr. Quick
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
Aleta Jane's Cafe
After 14 years in business, Aleta Jane Nord closed her restaurant, Aleta Jane's Cafe, 803 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington, in 2016.
Kep's Country Kitchen
Kep's Country Kitchen, 506 IAA Drive, in Bloomington closed in 2015.
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bombay Bicycle Club was a hugely popular restaurant and bar in the 1980s. The extensive menu featured foods from around the world: potato skins and fried veggies, chicken, fish, and Cajun fried shrimp, steak, quesadillas, guacamole, and more. The building originally opened in 1977 as a Smuggler's Inn. It was converted to a Bombay Bicycle Club in 1984. Over the years, new restaurants came to this location. The property was also the home of Oriental Buffet & Grill, Prescott's and the Wildcat Brewery Co.
In 2004, the structure at 305 N. Veterans Parkway was razed. In its place today are three restaurants: Noodles & Co., Chipotle Mexican Grill and Meat Heads.
Pictured is Edward Kruse, the manager of Bombay Bicycle Club, in August 1991.
The Sinorak
Once the Sinorak ruled.
It was what they called a smorgasbord (or a one-price, all-you-can-eat cafeteria) at the south edge of Bloomington. Pete Karonis owned it and named his place after himself, Sinorak being Karonis spelled backwards.
You could get roast beef, fried chicken, ham, pork chops, salads, steamed vegetables, chunks of watermelon and big ol' scoops of cottage cheese until your eyes changed color. People lined up practically into the parking lot just for the pleasure of passing through those food lines and filling their plates and bowls to overflowing, oohing and aahing over this delectable or that delight. You could get as much as you wanted and it still only cost the same.
Pictured is a serving table at the restaurant. Diners served themselves; lunch was served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for 95 cents, and dinner was serve from 5 to 9 p.m. for $1.65.
The site originally was the Phil-Kron drive-in theater and restaurant, which opened in 1947. The restaurant name later was changed to Sinorak. The drive-in was purchased by the Kerasotes theater chain in 1958. It closed in 1984, after being damaged in a fire that destroyed the vacant Sinorak.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.