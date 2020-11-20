Watch now: Construction of Uptown Normal brewery and beer hall begins

Ryan Fiala said most of the steel structure for the future brewery is up with plans to pour concrete this week. If everything goes according to plan, he said he is expecting a "long winter of construction" with completion set for late spring.

"COVID always has something to say about when we are able to get materials, but we're still shooing for late spring," said Fiala. "We are making progress and I am happy about that."

The brothers dream to eventually open a brewery and beer hall began several years ago.

After a decade of operating two popular calzone restaurants, Ryan and Steve Fiala decided it was time to look for the next chapter.

"It was always kind of an idea for the past five years, and something we knew we were going to do," said Steve Fiala, owner of D.P. Dough in Champaign. "Mostly we were just waiting for the right opportunity."

That opportunity came when brothers learned a space directly next to uptown's D.P. Dough.