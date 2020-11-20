Watch now: Construction of Uptown Normal brewery and beer hall begins

NORMAL — Ryan and Steve Fiala have a vision to create a place where community is at the forefront.
A place where people want to be, said Ryan Fiala.
That vision is finally coming to fruition with construction beginning on the anticipated Fiala Brothers Brewery and Beer Hall in uptown Normal.
"This is year and years of planning and attempting to find the right place, the right concept," said Ryan Fiala, owner of D.P. Dough at 121 E. Beaufort St. "I think we've headed into the homestretch of it."
Visitors to uptown recently may have noticed the beginnings of a steel structure replacing the former site of Bill's Key and Lock.
Though there were a few COVID-related construction delays, the Fiala brothers were pleased to see progress being made.
Ryan Fiala said most of the steel structure for the future brewery is up with plans to pour concrete this week. If everything goes according to plan, he said he is expecting a "long winter of construction" with completion set for late spring.
"COVID always has something to say about when we are able to get materials, but we're still shooing for late spring," said Fiala. "We are making progress and I am happy about that."
The brothers dream to eventually open a brewery and beer hall began several years ago.
After a decade of operating two popular calzone restaurants, Ryan and Steve Fiala decided it was time to look for the next chapter.
"It was always kind of an idea for the past five years, and something we knew we were going to do," said Steve Fiala, owner of D.P. Dough in Champaign. "Mostly we were just waiting for the right opportunity."
That opportunity came when brothers learned a space directly next to uptown's D.P. Dough.
"That was just the perfect storm," said Ryan Fiala. "It just worked out really well for us in terms of finding a location right next to my restaurant. It's been a long time in the works."
The new brewery and beer hall will include a bar area with six five-barrel brite tanks and a brewing area in the rear.
This will include a total of 26 taps, six to eight of which will feature the Fiala brothers' beer brewed right in the restaurant, and 20 rotating guest taps featuring local brews of all styles.
A mezzanine level will include a kitchen and dining area.
But the most anticipated feature, said the brothers, is a outdoor rooftop bar with a covered balcony level to the north and a separate private dining room to the south.
"The instant we realized we could do uptown, we knew we needed a rooftop that would allow people to enjoy the area in a way they're not really used to," said Ryan Fiala.
Initially, the brothers planned to demolish the previous structure at the site except for the east wall, and to provide connection between the brewery and D.P. Dough.
However, they quickly realized they would have to tear down the building and start from scratch to achieve their vision for a rooftop bar in uptown, said Steve Fiala.
"Overall, the rooftop was just something that would be a big addition to the uptown area," he said. "We're excited for it to open because once you're up there, it's cool how high it is."
Though food is part of the plan, the brothers did not want to give away too much information about the menu.
But, for the past few months Steve Fiala said they have been experimenting with gourmet grilled cheeses every Friday out of Ryan's garage, where they set up a commercial test kitchen.
Ultimately, Ryan Fiala said the two are excited to offer something new.
"We feel pretty good about what we've designed," said Fiala. "The long term is to create a place where community is a theme."
He added, "We're really excited on a number of levels to leave our own imprint on the area."
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
