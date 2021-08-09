 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: Country Financial, Illinois Farm Bureau issue mask mandate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Employees who work at three of Bloomington's largest private employers could return this summer to the office. 

BLOOMINGTON — Any employee working at a Country Financial corporate building must wear a face covering regardless of their vaccination status, the Bloomington-based insurer announced Monday.

The mask mandate also applies to employees staffing Illinois Farm Bureau  facilities. Visitors must follow the requirement, too. 

"To align with recently released guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), masks are now required in all COUNTRY Financial and Illinois Farm Bureau corporate office buildings, regardless of whether an employee or visitor is fully vaccinated, where they cannot ensure that six feet of distance from others can be maintained," COUNTRY spokesperson Chris Coplan said in a statement.

The announcement comes after State Farm said on July 30 that it was implementing a mask mandate for its employees, but is not requiring vaccinations.

People are also reading…

Coplan, with COUNTRY, did not say if employees are required to be vaccinated. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With an additional 113 infections confirmed over the weekend, there have been nearly 300 new COVID cases in McLean County within the first several days of August. 

He did add that employees will return to corporate offices by Aug. 30 under a flexible work schedule, allowing them to work remotely up to two days a week. 

IFB employees returned to the organization's 1701 Towanda Avenue headquarters in mid-June, following a similar hybrid work model. 

COUNTRY employs more than 2,000 people at its northeast side office park, while State Farm provides a total of 14,436 jobs across its east and south Bloomington campuses.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington's next cannabis dispensary could open under out-of-state owners

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington's next cannabis dispensary could open under out-of-state owners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News