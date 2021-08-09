Watch now: Country Financial, Illinois Farm Bureau issue mask mandate

BLOOMINGTON — Any employee working at a Country Financial corporate building must wear a face covering regardless of their vaccination status, the Bloomington-based insurer announced Monday.

The mask mandate also applies to employees staffing Illinois Farm Bureau facilities. Visitors must follow the requirement, too.

"To align with recently released guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), masks are now required in all COUNTRY Financial and Illinois Farm Bureau corporate office buildings, regardless of whether an employee or visitor is fully vaccinated, where they cannot ensure that six feet of distance from others can be maintained," COUNTRY spokesperson Chris Coplan said in a statement.

The announcement comes after State Farm said on July 30 that it was implementing a mask mandate for its employees, but is not requiring vaccinations.

Coplan, with COUNTRY, did not say if employees are required to be vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He did add that employees will return to corporate offices by Aug. 30 under a flexible work schedule, allowing them to work remotely up to two days a week.

IFB employees returned to the organization's 1701 Towanda Avenue headquarters in mid-June, following a similar hybrid work model.

COUNTRY employs more than 2,000 people at its northeast side office park, while State Farm provides a total of 14,436 jobs across its east and south Bloomington campuses.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert