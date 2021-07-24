Watch now: Despite steamy heat index, uptown Normal pretends it's Christmas

NORMAL — Christmas came early to uptown Normal on Saturday, marking what organizers hope could be an annual tradition.
Around a half dozen businesses organized a themed sales event dubbed "Christmas in July," the last day of which will fall Sunday, July 25 — five months from actual Christmas Day.
The weekend sales spanned regular items at local businesses, but also included some holiday-themed displays.
At The Garlic Press, co-owners Pam Locsin and Sarah Bushnell McManus had a mailbox ready for letters to Santa, gingerbread houses prepped for impromptu decorating and a display of Christmas ornaments and bakeware out on sale.
For McManus, the July event could almost be described as serendipitous.
"I've always wanted to do decorating gingerbread houses at Christmastime, but our store is so crazy-busy that space-wise, I was like, we can't do that, too," she said. "But today is the first time we've ever done (decorating) and I'm really excited."
McManus said she'd hesitated at first about not putting a registration date online, but by 11 a.m., she'd nearly filled up.
Kara Anderson had come with her children to the Children's Discovery Museum earlier that morning and told The Pantagraph she'd dropped in to The Garlic Press on a whim.
Theobald, one of the business owners who'd suggested the Christmas in July event via a meeting a couple of months ago, had special flavors prepared for the weekend: Christmas sugar cookie and peppermint Oreo.
"I just wanted something where people were going to be walking around," she said of the idea. "I hope that it gets bigger every year — we wanted to have a Santa come, but you know how ideas go: They start really big."
Theobald said the themed weekend is aimed at getting people to travel around uptown Normal, in part to curb a business downturn last year and this year due to COVID-19, but also to draw new faces to the area.
"There's so many awesome shops out here that it's the craziest thing how often people come in here that have never been uptown before," she said. "I think every time you do a different kind of event, you're drawing in a different crowd."
At Uptown Gifts and Accessories, manager Lisa Hoffbauer had put out a table of discounted Christmas ornaments and accessories, but she was also enjoying the foot traffic of regulars who visit her store for the conversation — and Saturday morning mimosas.
"Lisa is our main draw," joked friend Kellie Duzan. "But this is a great shop. We came out because it's always crowded and we love it. It's a great place to be."
Apricot Lane owner Stephanie Williams said she hopes that, in the long run, more events like Saturday's will prompt businesses to make their home in uptown Normal.
"We're trying to make this more family-friendly,"' she said. "We're really just trying to rejuvenate things."
"Really, it worked out, but we're trying to have some Christmas cheer with a 110 heat index today."
Illinois extending health insurance coverage to adult immigrants in the country illegally
Sarah McManus, co-owner of The Garlic Press and Sydney Piker, sit at a display of gingerbread house supplies on Saturday morning. Among the store's offerings during the Christmas in July weekend was a make-your-own gingerbread house station where cooking classes would normally be held.
Mindy Theobald, who owns Theo's Microcreamy, scoops up two servings of wintry ice cream flavors ahead of opening the store Saturday morning. Theobald said the shop created a Christmas sugar cookie and peppermint Oreo flavor for the day. They also served a sundae named after Buddy the Elf.
Kellie Duzan and Annette Nevius enjoy a mimosa and conversation at Uptown Gifts and Accessories in Normal Saturday morning. Business owners, while cheered by the appearance of regulars Saturday morning, told The Pantagraph they hoped the Christmas in July-themed sales event would draw new faces to uptown Normal on a regular basis.
Sydney Piker decorates a gingerbread house ahead of The Garlic Press' Christmas in July sales event on Saturday. The Garlic Press invited families and kids to craft gingerbread houses during Saturday's themed sales event.
Mindy Theobald, who owns Theo's Microcreamy, scooped up two servings of wintry ice cream flavors ahead of opening the store Saturday morning. Theobald said the shop created a Christmas sugar cookie and peppermint Oreo flavor for the day. They also served a sundae named after Buddy the Elf.
Brenna Barr builds her own gingerbread house on Saturday morning. Barr's trip to The Garlic Press — and subsequent gingerbread house — was spontaneous. Said Kara Anderson, who brought her kids, "We saw they were doing gingerbread houses and we were like, 'That's awesome.'"
Brenna Barr builds her own gingerbread house on Saturday morning. Barr's trip to The Garlic Press — and subsequent gingerbread house — was spontaneous. Said Kara Anderson, who brought her kids, "We saw they were doing gingerbread houses and we were like, 'That's awesome.'"