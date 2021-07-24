Watch now: Despite steamy heat index, uptown Normal pretends it's Christmas

NORMAL — Christmas came early to uptown Normal on Saturday, marking what organizers hope could be an annual tradition.

Around a half dozen businesses organized a themed sales event dubbed "Christmas in July," the last day of which will fall Sunday, July 25 — five months from actual Christmas Day.

The weekend sales spanned regular items at local businesses, but also included some holiday-themed displays.

At The Garlic Press, co-owners Pam Locsin and Sarah Bushnell McManus had a mailbox ready for letters to Santa, gingerbread houses prepped for impromptu decorating and a display of Christmas ornaments and bakeware out on sale.

For McManus, the July event could almost be described as serendipitous.

"I've always wanted to do decorating gingerbread houses at Christmastime, but our store is so crazy-busy that space-wise, I was like, we can't do that, too," she said. "But today is the first time we've ever done (decorating) and I'm really excited."

McManus said she'd hesitated at first about not putting a registration date online, but by 11 a.m., she'd nearly filled up.

Kara Anderson had come with her children to the Children's Discovery Museum earlier that morning and told The Pantagraph she'd dropped in to The Garlic Press on a whim.

Once the children saw the gingerbread display laid out on a table normally used in cooking classes, Anderson said their day was set.

"We dropped in and we were like, 'Oh, they have gingerbread houses,'" she said. "So we were like, OK, we're doing this."

Nearby, Mindy Theobald of Theo's Microcreamery was also experiencing a "first."

The ice cream shop has been in her ownership for two years after being in her mother's for 14, but February marked the first opportunity she had to pivot to handmade flavors.

Theobald, one of the business owners who'd suggested the Christmas in July event via a meeting a couple of months ago, had special flavors prepared for the weekend: Christmas sugar cookie and peppermint Oreo.

"I just wanted something where people were going to be walking around," she said of the idea. "I hope that it gets bigger every year — we wanted to have a Santa come, but you know how ideas go: They start really big."

Theobald said the themed weekend is aimed at getting people to travel around uptown Normal, in part to curb a business downturn last year and this year due to COVID-19, but also to draw new faces to the area.

"There's so many awesome shops out here that it's the craziest thing how often people come in here that have never been uptown before," she said. "I think every time you do a different kind of event, you're drawing in a different crowd."

At Uptown Gifts and Accessories, manager Lisa Hoffbauer had put out a table of discounted Christmas ornaments and accessories, but she was also enjoying the foot traffic of regulars who visit her store for the conversation — and Saturday morning mimosas.

"Lisa is our main draw," joked friend Kellie Duzan. "But this is a great shop. We came out because it's always crowded and we love it. It's a great place to be."

Apricot Lane owner Stephanie Williams said she hopes that, in the long run, more events like Saturday's will prompt businesses to make their home in uptown Normal.

"We're trying to make this more family-friendly,"' she said. "We're really just trying to rejuvenate things."

"Really, it worked out, but we're trying to have some Christmas cheer with a 110 heat index today."

