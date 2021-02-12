Watch now: DeWitt County economic development group seeks assistance from Illinois State University

CLINTON — The DeWitt County Development Council is reaching out to Illinois State University to assist with leadership with economic development.
The council has been operating through its volunteer board of directors since July 16, when Elizabeth Foulks resigned her post as executive director.
“She resigned in mid-summer and as far as any reasons, it is a personnel issue and so I would rather not comment,” said David Torbert, president of the board of directors for the DCDC.
She was hired in January 2018 to work part time for the council. In a statement on her personal Facebook page in August, Foulks announced her decision to resign.
“While I am passionate about my community, I just felt that I could better serve my community in other ways,” she wrote.
A replacement has not been named, but Torbert said the board is now looking at a potential solution with ISU to help fill the position.
“It’s an opportunity for us because they have a fellowship program with some of their graduate students,” he said. “The idea was presented to us as a great opportunity to perhaps utilize some of these graduate students and take advantage of their previous experience and knowledge.”
At this point, Torbert says the council is interested in the opportunity, and the council has submitted an application which could allow a graduate student to take part in an internship with the DCDC.
The Stevenson Center for Community and Economic Development coordinates these programs for fellows, who spend an intense year on campus followed by 11-month paid professional practice. Applied Community and Economic Development students have a graduate assistantship in the fall and spring semesters on campus prior to field work.
“It is a competitive process and now we are waiting for more information,” he added. “I don’t have any information as for a timeline, but we are anxious.”
“Between all of us, we are keeping everything moving forward,” he said. “We are answering e-mails and taking phone calls and responding to social media messages.”
As with most agencies and councils, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress.
“I would say the most obvious thing is that it has hindered our ability to have our regular events like our leader breakfasts and leader lunches, and to do the in-person networking,” he said. “Obviously, in-person networking is the best opportunities to get folks together to share ideas and information and to get questions answered. We have not been able to host any in-person events. That has been a hinderance, but I credit our board with coming up with different opportunities. Anything and everything we can do to help our local businesses, that is what our goal is as an organization.”
Kevin Barlow's most memorable stories of 2020
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow