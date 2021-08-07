Watch now: Does it make sense to keep the penny? Some think so.

BLOOMINGTON — A penny saved is a penny gained. But what if there's no penny at all?

That prospect — eliminating the 1-cent piece from the United States' collection of currency — has been floated for decades, with no conclusion except to keep producing and to keep spending the coin.

But both parts of that formula were strained last year, as consumers amid coronavirus pandemic-driven shutdowns exchanged less physical cash and opted to shop online, using credit and debit cards instead of paper money.

Those behaviors and kinks in global supply chains largely translated to a shortage in U.S. currency and a bottleneck in typical coin circulation routes, leading the Federal Reserve in July 2020 to form a U.S. Coin Task Force and to implement plans to allocate limited cash and coins to banks.

The shortage, in turn, revived discussions around the fate of the penny.

"We could do without them," said Garry Garrison, owner of D&G Coins and Sports Cards in Bloomington. "Most people when they get pennies in change they just put them in a jar."

Garrison, who's dealt in collectible currency for more than 20 years, said when a customer's change comes to an "odd-ball" number, he gives out nickels or dimes to avoid having to use pennies.

"If they get 33 cents back, I give them 35," Garrison said. "It's just easier."

Eliminating the penny could also be easier on the federal government's purse.

The United States Mint in the 2020 fiscal year manufactured more than 8 billion pennies, at a loss of around $60 million.

Each penny cost the Mint 1.76 cents to produce, and pennies made up almost 53% of the 15.5 billion coins the Mint stamped-out last year, according to its 2020 annual report.

To cut the lowest denomination currency circulating in the United States would follow similar moves by Australia, Britain and Canada. The latter country stopped producing pennies in 2012 because, among other reasons, they cost more to make than they're actually worth.

In the United States, that deficit has been ongoing for the last 15 consecutive years, the Mint said in its 2020 report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nonetheless, public opinion mostly aligns with preserving the penny.

A 2019 poll by Americans for Common Cents, an advocacy group that provides research to the federal government on the value of the penny, found that 68% of those surveyed favored keeping the 1-cent piece.

What's more, proponents of the penny cite a range of nostalgic and historic reasons for its continued use.

The coin can be rolled and pressed with designs to commemorate a trip, or can be tossed into water alongside a wish. And for Illinoisans, the penny carries the image of the state's most omnipresent and notable figure, former President Abraham Lincoln.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum did not offer a stance on the debate for this story. But ALPLM spokesperson Chris Wills said the organization does have some pennies in its collection because "we try to keep a sampling of everything Lincoln-related."

In 2009 the Mint commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the Lincoln penny by releasing four penny designs with scenes from Lincoln's life on the reverses (flip sides).

For coin collectors like Jeff Stover, who leads the Normal-based Corn Belt Coin Club, that set and the 2010 redesign that replaced the Lincoln Memorial on the penny's reverse with a Union Shield was a welcomed change to an otherwise overlooked coin.

And even though those iterations aren't worth anything close to the hundreds or thousands of dollars that a "VDB" penny or a "Flying Eagle" penny can bring, they still give people a reason to engage in the hobby, Stover said.

Those channels to bring new collectors into the fold matter, Stover said, because "now everybody is elderly or gone, or not very interested in the hobby."

"Collectors who collect just the Lincoln penny — they’ve dwindled, the base is smaller," Stover said. "I think (the penny) should stay (because) a collector would hate to see that go."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0