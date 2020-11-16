Watch now: For Bloomington-Normal businesses, COVID presents months of uncertainty

“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone,” she said. “The pandemic is hitting all parts of our society, from our business owners to our schools to our families. We support our business owners who are doing all of the things they can to protect the public and the community.”

Some help for businesses came in the form of the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided financial assistance to small businesses. A Pantagraph analysis of federal data in June showed about 250 Bloomington-Normal businesses received the funding.

Congress had been moving to having a second round of funding, but that failed to gain traction this month.

Hill, the owner of Maguire’s, questions the new restrictions.

"I know everybody needs to stay safe, I know that, but if you sit down and think about common sense, somebody sitting down at a restaurant 6 feet from you is not all that high risk," he said.