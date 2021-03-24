NORMAL — Cooks slingin' burgers on the inside, "curbies" (that's what they called curbside waiters) delivering trays of food to open car windows outside.

Teens in hotrod cars "Toolin' the Gag" and looping through the parking lot, searching for friends before driving down Main Street to Dog n Suds.

That was a typical night in the mid-1970s at Steak 'n Shake, the fast-dining restaurant founded in 1934 in Normal by Gus and Edith Belt.

"It was just like a party," said Dennis Stauffer, 59, of Bloomington. At age 16, Stauffer worked one summer in 1977 as a curbside waiter at the original Steak n' Shake at Main Street and Virginia Avenue in Normal.

Once a local mom-and-pop shop known for its "steakburgers" and hand-dipped shakes, Steak 'n Shake entered a period of exponential growth at the start of the early '70s.

But times are changing once again for the Normal-grown chain. Ownership switched hands 13 years ago, and the company is now a subsidiary of a Texas holding company with a portfolio that includes Southern Oil, Maxim magazine and two oil businesses.

Purists have worried about changes for years. But then came this month, when it was announced the chain would be doing away with waitstaff, making Steak 'n Shake less of a diner and more like other fast food eateries.

For those who grew up going to the Steak 'n Shake No. 1, it's a signal of another change to an iconic business that started here in McLean County.

A place for friends

Though only working there for a few months, Stauffer remembers the Steak 'n Shake atmosphere fondly. Even when working through unfavorable conditions and staying busy, the diner was a hotspot of teenaged activity.

"You would see three or four people get out of one car and jump in another and they'd either take off and go driving around or order some shakes or some burgers," Stauffer said, referencing "the gag." "I love steakburgers, to this day I do. Steak 'n Shake was the favorite place to go because they were open 24 hours."

Locals remember it well, a success story born within the Twin Cities after the Belts converted their first burger and shake joint at 1219 S. Main St. (now home to Monical's Pizza) out of a gas station known for serving fried chicken.

"We just always loved going to Steak 'n Shake," said Laura Patterson, 65, of St. Louis. Patterson, who grew up in Bloomington-Normal, also remembers driving "the gag" with her friends.

It was the thing to do back then. And after playing tennis with friends, she always stopped by the diner to grab an "Orange Freeze," an orange-flavored milkshake with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry on top. "I have many happy memories of that.

"'In sight, it must be right,'" she said, quoting Gus Belt's famous slogan.

That is, if the food was cooked in the customer's sight, it was well made.

Burger and shake for 20 cents

"In sight, it must be right": That is the guiding philosophy on which Belt founded the first Steak 'n Shake fast-dining restaurant 87 years ago.

Belt followed through with his iconic motto, wheeling out barrels of steaks to hand grind into patties in front of his customers.

Back then, customers could get a burger and shake for 20 cents (add a penny for tax). Throughout the 1930s the restaurant amassed popularity, expanding around Central Illinois and into neighboring states.

Edith Belt took over the business in 1954 after Gus died. She sold the company in 1969 to Longchamps Inc.

Since then, the company has switched hands four times: Longchamps sold its interests in 1971 to the Franklin Corporation, under Robert Croning, and then to E.W. Kelly and Associates in 1981, under Estel Wood "Ed" Kelly.

For nearly another three decades E.W. Kelly, often named "the modern founder" of Steak 'n Shake, continued rapidly growing the fast-dining restaurant. By the early 2000s, Steak 'n Shake had expanded to 450 chain locations across 22 states.

It was during this time then-15-year-old Greg Snodgrass got his first job bussing tables at the Steak n' Shake location at Locust and Clinton, Bloomington, in 1979, launching a 32-year career with the company.

"It was a great first job," said Snodgrass, 58, who worked through the ranks to eventually land a gig as a district manager. "I've met a lot of lifelong friends there, and I had a lot of fun working there."

At the time Snodgrass first started working with the company, there were just 79 chains. By the time he left in 2008, Steak 'n Shake had grown to nearly 500. That's when the culture started to shift, Snodgrass said.

Investor Sardar Biglari took over as chairman and CEO of Steak 'n Shake in 2008, ushering in a new era for the then-declining restaurant and introducing the "4 meals for $4" menu.

A subsidiary of San Antonio, Texas-based Biglari Holdings Inc., Steak n' Shake continued expanding, operating 626 restaurants at its peak in 2018. Since then, Steak 'n Shake has seen a period of moderate decline, closing 16 locations in 2019, and 54 in 2020.

Snodgrass left the year Biglari took over, unhappy with certain tactics the company employed, including the $4 menu.

"I just didn't agree with his vision," said Snodgrass, now director of operations for restaurants for Miller Group USA LLC, Bloomington. In 2010, he returned to the company, working with them for another three years. "I came back and found that some things had changed for the better."

'I think they've made a mistake'

In early March, Biglari told stakeholders the fast-dining restaurant is in "an era of radical transformation," announcing that Steak 'n Shake will officially ditch its dining room and table service.

The move is a far cry from where the company first started — a fast-dining restaurant where the burgers are cooked to perfection in front of customers. Instead, customers will place their orders through an unattended kiosk.

The move left some customers and past workers confused.

"Eight years ago when I was there, only about 35% of their business was in the drive-thru and the rest was inside and carryout,” Snodgrass said, adding that, with the current pace of the drive through, he doesn't "know how they’re going to pull it off.

“They’re committed to making this business model work for them," Snodgrass said. "I wish them the best of luck, but I just don’t understand how it would work.”

Stauffer echoed many of Snodgrass' concerns, mentioning that much of the current customer base in Bloomington-Normal are those older residents who grew up when the fast-casual diner was in its heyday.

By the numbers 1934 Year that A.H. "Gus" Belt, a Jerseyville native, opened the first in what would become the Steak 'n Shake chain of eateries. It started at Main and Virginia streets in the Shell Inn, a gas station. 90,000 Gallons of milk consumed each year by Steak 'n Shake in 1939. An estimated 85 tons of steak also were used. $400,000 Value of company in 1940, when Belt sold half his business to a group of five investors. 200 Workers employed in 1940 at locations in Bloomington, Normal, Decatur, Springfield, Peoria and Galesburg. The company also operated the "Dairy Bar," a building for distributing products. 1954 Year that Belt died in suburban St. Louis. "The center of the business has always been in Bloomington," his obituary in The Pantagraph read.

"I think they've made a mistake," said Stauffer. "I don't think that's a good business model."

Patterson, whose mother worked as the executive secretary for former Steak 'n Shake CEO Arthur Smith in the '60s, said she is sad Steak ‘n Shake changing its business model. Her family has always loved the restaurant — it was also her son's first job as a busboy — and she has kept some memorabilia from back in the day.

One is her son's old apron, which she still uses to this day when cooking. Patterson also has an old chili bowl with its classic black and white Steak 'n Shake logo.

"I grew up with Steak 'n Shake," Patterson said, remembering the times her mother would take her and her siblings to the restaurant. "It's sad to see it going the way of the past."

