Watch now: Frontier Airlines will offer direct flights from Bloomington to Las Vegas

Fares start at $49, and flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays. Departure and arrival times have not yet been announced.
"This is tremendously exciting," said CIRA executive director Carl Olson. "Las Vegas is a tremendous destination for Central Illinois, and the combination of Frontier's new nonstop service with low fares is going to be a huge hit for all of Central Illinois."
Olson said Tuesday that CIRA is "very happy" the service has returned, and that it represents a "good relationship" that the airport sees as "growing stronger now."
"For Bloomington-Normal, this another destination here from the Central Illinois Regional Airport," Olson said. "We're very proud of that especially in a community and a market our size, to be able to have 10 destinations, to top flight business and leisure places all around the United States."
Butchers Lane, off South Morris Avenue near Miller Park in Bloomington, was named for the slaughter houses that once lined the street. Butchers Lane is pictured here on May 1, 2019, after extensive flooding closed a portion of the street.
While some sources say Bloomington's Lumber Street was named for the lumber companies that once lined it, others say it was because the street was a convenient place to unload lumber from the nearby railroad tracks. Either way, the name fits.
This busy road cutting through south Bloomington and doubling as a section of Route 150 was named for Corp. Raymond G. Morrissey, the first Bloomington man killed in the Korean War. He was also one of the first killed in the United States during this conflict: His name was one of 11 on the first casualty list issued by the Army. Morrissey, 22, was in a plane that crashed while attempting a landing June 30, 1950.
Jesse Fell, founder of the town of Normal, first moved to the area in 1833. He later he bought 160 acres, built a cabin and called this spot “Fort Jesse.” The road leading to his cabin kept his name, and is still known as Fort Jesse Road in Normal.
A glance through lists of city street names reveals a grouping of streets relating to the Church of Latter-Day Saints. You can credit Walter Benson, a former resident of Bloomington and a member of the church who developed a subdivision off Morris Avenue in southwest Bloomington. He named the streets for prominent people and missionaries relating to the Latter-Day Saints: McKay Drive, Anderson Street, Welling Street, Longden Avenue and Smoot Street. Benson also named Delaine Drive in Normal, for LDS missionary Delaine Anderson. This 1985 Pantagraph photo shows Elsie and Guenther Weinzierl. The couple lived at 1307 Smoot St. and led the efforts to rename the street Hollycrest Drive. Today, it's called Hollycrest Street.
It’s not uncommon to find streets named for Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. But Bloomington’s Lincoln Street was designated around 1856, before Lincoln even became president. Pictured here, the statue of Abraham Lincoln in front of the McLean County Museum of History celebrated Presidents' Day activities Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Circle Avenue, west of the railroad tracks between Market and Washington streets, sits on land that made up the county fairgrounds from the mid-1850s to the mid-1880s. However, the idea that Circle Avenue followed the former racetrack is not true.
The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program allows guests to self-identify as someone with an unseen disability who may need assistance, without revealing the nature of the disability. These guests will receive a sunflower lanyard, and airport staff will see that they may need extra help or time during their travel experience.
The Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation. CIRA has received $1,938,664, while the nearby Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield received $1,069,849.
A Frontier Airlines airplane is pictured in this Pantagraph file photo. The Colorado-based airlines will offer nonstop direct flights from Central Illinois Regional Airport to Las Vegas, Nev., starting August 12.