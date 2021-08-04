Watch now: Global supply chain issues disrupting Bloomington-Normal businesses

BLOOMINGTON — What do semiconductor chips, chlorine tablets, lawn mowers and refrigerators have in common?

"The availability today is still way worse than it was prior to everything getting shut down," said Steve Kant, co-owner of OK Appliance in Bloomington. "Are we back to normal? No, nowhere close.

"Even manufacturers can't tell us when stuff will become available again."

Manufacturing plants slowing down due to COVID outbreaks, both domestically and off-shore, have led to shortages in necessary components for various products. Fewer distributors to deliver goods are also creating a bottleneck in some cases.

"It's complex," said Brian Aiello, general manager of Ace Hardware in Normal. "There are so many things that have added to it."

Home improvement projects boomed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Aiello said. This led to increased demand for certain items, and the store had record-breaking sales across every category.

But there were still some challenges.

For a period of time it was difficult to find household fuses or PVC pipe, Aiello said. This spring, some lawnmower manufacturers were not getting necessary parts, slowing production and delivery.

Around April, a manufacturing plant producing chlorine tablets caught fire, leading to a national shortage, Aiello said. Ace's pool maintenance aisle is still nearly wiped out.

"Some areas are really coming back strong, but some are still floundering," Aiello said.

OK Appliance is navigating shortages in refrigerators and other products. The business primarily deals in Maytag, Whirlpool and Amana, but plants are seeing some of the same struggles Aiello mentioned.

The manufacturers, Kant said, "shut the plants down for two months, didn't build anything, so they blew through a lot of whatever they had hidden away in inventory."

So, while many facilities have returned to operating at full capacity, certain parts are still missing.

"If you've got a thing that you're putting together with 300 parts and you only have 299 of them, you can't put it together," said Kant. "We've gotten to the point where we don't even tell people what the estimate (restock) is because it's not very accurate."

At the same time, inflation is on the rise.

In June, the U.S. Consumer Prize Index was reported 5.4% higher from a year earlier, the fastest pace in 13 years. Prices for used vehicles has surged 10.5% from the previous month.

"For customers, this service and manufacturing supply chain disruption has come at different levels," said Sandeep Jagani, an Illinois State University assistant professor who has researched global supply chain management.

He later added, "Any town, not only Bloomington-Normal, can escape from this inflation. We're probably going to see a long-term effect."

Bloomington-Normal is not heavy on manufacturing, and much of the initial impact of COVID disrupted its service industry. While the service industry recovered at a quicker pace, manufacturing is lagging, said Jagani.

"For a town like us, this is a good thing because most businesses are service-related rather than manufacturing-related," he said.

As the world navigates these supply chain disruptions, Jagani said companies should do three things to mitigate the stress: look beyond their lowest-cost supplier; diversify their suppliers; and increase communication.

"In the short term, the prices of the goods are going to increase," said Jagani, adding that there will be social and mental impacts to consider. "In the long run, we are going to increase more employee burnout."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

