Watch now: Here's an early look inside the Bloomington Lu Lu's Pizza

BLOOMINGTON — Another slice of the pizza business, topped with video gambling, is set to open this summer on the city's near east side.
Lu Lu's Pizza, 802 E. Washington Street, will host a soft opening at July 22 and with a full opening on July 23. Preliminary hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
"We're just about ready," co-owner Mark Allen told me recently. "Though the COVID thing really did knock us down — but we’ve hired people, we’re doing some training, putting product in, putting finishing touches on the building."
"I don’t know if we’d open without it," Allen said of video gambling. "Based on what we put in on property and construction (costs), I don't think I can sell enough pizzas to pay for that."
The business still must meet all the requirements for the city code on video gambling, including keeping its revenue from video gambling from exceeding 50 percent of its total revenue.
Revenue will be generated by five video gaming terminals that will occupy their own space within the pizzeria. This week I got an early look at the interior of the business, which features a large dining room, a bar long enough for a dozen stools and an impressive kitchen.
Between 10 and 12 people have been or will be hired. Almost all of the employees live in nearby eastside neighborhoods, meaning their commute is walkable, general manager Nikki Reid explained to me as she prepped toasted ravioli in the kitchen on Monday.
"And for some people this is their second job, so I really like that we're employing people from this area and that people here are really willing to work," said Reid, who also manages one of the business' locations in Decatur. "I really like everyone's spirit over here."
The Bloomington Lu Lu's Pizza location sits where Mr. Quick — built in 1964 and demolished in 2002 — used to operate.
"Bloomington has been really good to us over the years," Allen said, noting that he's been a business owner here for 35 years. "I wouldn't have built (the pizzeria) if I didn’t think it would be profitable or do well for that neighborhood...that's just our way of doing business."
Nonprofit thrift store opens in downtown Bloomington
Although not-for-profit, a new thrift store opened last week in downtown Bloomington from the first floor of the former East Street Hardware & Tools building.
Ahrens and Koonce gave me a tour of the thrift store last week, explaining how they've been conceptualizing the space for a few years.
"We've always fed the needy and the homeless and clothed them and provided things that they needed. Just because we moved over here and opened the thrift store, that does not stop," Koonce said. "They can still get a voucher and if they can't afford to pay then we don't make them pay."
Ahrens said the ultimate vision is to generate enough funding through sales at the store to pay for renovations and expansions at the church, as well as food and supplies for people in need.
Ahrens and Koonce said they appreciate the accessibility and the size of the space, including a series of floor-to-ceiling shelves and bins that once held hardware and parts. They now hold various donated items.
The Abundant Life Christ in Christ Church Thrift Store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Lu Lu's Pizza general manager Nikki Reid prepares toasted ravioli on Monday alongside assistant manager Antoine Golden in the kitchen at the pizzeria's new Bloomington location. The pizzeria, located at 802 E. Washington St., fully opens July 23.
The five-story building that housed East Street Hardware & Tools for 50 years is shown in this April 28, 2021 photo. The first floor of the building, 503 N. East Street in downtown Bloomington, now hosts the Abundant Life Christ in Church Thrift Store.
The Rev. Roy Koonce, left, and the Rev. Charles Ahrens, right, of Abundant Life Christ in Church on Thursday organize items donated to the ministry's new thrift store, located on the first floor of the former East Street Hardware & Tools building.