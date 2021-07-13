Watch now: Here's an early look inside the Bloomington Lu Lu's Pizza

BLOOMINGTON — Another slice of the pizza business, topped with video gambling, is set to open this summer on the city's near east side.

Lu Lu's Pizza, 802 E. Washington Street, will host a soft opening at July 22 and with a full opening on July 23. Preliminary hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

"We're just about ready," co-owner Mark Allen told me recently. "Though the COVID thing really did knock us down — but we’ve hired people, we’re doing some training, putting product in, putting finishing touches on the building."

The business' anticipated launch from the northeast corner of Washington and Clinton streets comes nearly two years after Allen and co-owner Carl Muench first approached city officials about plans for the bar and restaurant, which will also feature video gaming machines.

But the latter half of that model — video gambling — won't be offered for some time, until the developers get the final OK from the Illinois Gaming Board, Allen said.

Once state regulators sign off and issue a video gambling license, then the city can grant a local license to the pizzeria.

That license is largely guaranteed because the Bloomington City Council in late 2019 approved a measure that would raise the city's cap on gaming machines to 61 if all licenses had been issued to other establishments before the business was built.

As of this month, all 60 Bloomington video gaming licenses are active, according to the city clerk's office.

"I don’t know if we’d open without it," Allen said of video gambling. "Based on what we put in on property and construction (costs), I don't think I can sell enough pizzas to pay for that."

The business still must meet all the requirements for the city code on video gambling, including keeping its revenue from video gambling from exceeding 50 percent of its total revenue.

Revenue will be generated by five video gaming terminals that will occupy their own space within the pizzeria. This week I got an early look at the interior of the business, which features a large dining room, a bar long enough for a dozen stools and an impressive kitchen.

Between 10 and 12 people have been or will be hired. Almost all of the employees live in nearby eastside neighborhoods, meaning their commute is walkable, general manager Nikki Reid explained to me as she prepped toasted ravioli in the kitchen on Monday.

"And for some people this is their second job, so I really like that we're employing people from this area and that people here are really willing to work," said Reid, who also manages one of the business' locations in Decatur. "I really like everyone's spirit over here."

Allen and Muench operate two locations in Decatur under the Lu Lu's Pizza and Gaming brand. The developers also own the collection of Speed Lube Oil Change shops across Bloomington-Normal, including the one adjacent to the pizzeria.

The Bloomington Lu Lu's Pizza location sits where Mr. Quick — built in 1964 and demolished in 2002 — used to operate.

"Bloomington has been really good to us over the years," Allen said, noting that he's been a business owner here for 35 years. "I wouldn't have built (the pizzeria) if I didn’t think it would be profitable or do well for that neighborhood...that's just our way of doing business."

Nonprofit thrift store opens in downtown Bloomington

Although not-for-profit, a new thrift store opened last week in downtown Bloomington from the first floor of the former East Street Hardware & Tools building.

The pseudo-business, located at 503 N. East Street, was organized by the Revs. Charles Ahrens and Roy Koonce, of Abundant Life Christ in Christ Church.

Items sold are donated by the public (through the backdoor) and the shop is staffed by volunteers and parishioners. All proceeds go toward the ministry and its programs, located less than half-a-block from the thrift store in the building that first housed the Chatterton Opera House.

Ahrens and Koonce gave me a tour of the thrift store last week, explaining how they've been conceptualizing the space for a few years.

"We've always fed the needy and the homeless and clothed them and provided things that they needed. Just because we moved over here and opened the thrift store, that does not stop," Koonce said. "They can still get a voucher and if they can't afford to pay then we don't make them pay."

Ahrens said the ultimate vision is to generate enough funding through sales at the store to pay for renovations and expansions at the church, as well as food and supplies for people in need.

The store is the first business to occupy the building since East Street Hardware & Tools shut its doors in 2019, after a 50-year legacy. The five-story building has been vacant since then, minus some leftover materials and hardware still stored in the upper floors.

Ahrens and Koonce said they appreciate the accessibility and the size of the space, including a series of floor-to-ceiling shelves and bins that once held hardware and parts. They now hold various donated items.

The Abundant Life Christ in Christ Church Thrift Store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

