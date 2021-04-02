 Skip to main content
Watch now: Hiring woes put Bloomington-Normal restaurants in another tough situation
COVID | LOCAL BUSINESS

Watch now: Hiring woes put Bloomington-Normal restaurants in another tough situation

Local businesses are finding fewer options to hire part-time employees after the COVID-19 pandemic.

BLOOMINGTON – In a non-pandemic year, Medici General Manager Joe Slane has stacks of applications in the drawer to consider for various positions.

“It’s really been a struggle this year,” said Slane, who lately has upped the restaurant’s advertising effort.

Pub II General Manager Luke Rokos has turned to offering a cash incentive to current employees who can bring a worker in.

Restaurants were the first victim of COVID-19-caused shutdowns in March 2020 and have been one of the hardest hit industries over the year, leading to furloughed workers and inconsistent hours and capacity limits.

Now that restaurants are expanding capacity with outdoor dining as the weather warms and with more vaccinations completed, most Bloomington-Normal establishments are confronted with the same problem: Workers are hesitant or unwilling to return.

The problem, however, is not limited to Bloomington-Normal.

“It’s definitely a trend not just here in the state of Illinois, but throughout the whole country,” said Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association. “When I’ve had conversations with my counterparts in other states, they’re having the same issue.”

Jared Reiling, a part-time server at Medici in uptown Normal, arranges tables for a catered event on the restaurant's roof on Wednesday. Reiling said a number of factors have made part-time workers hard to find, including layoffs and resignations of staff due to COVID-19.

Pub II, 102 N. Linden St, Normal, was eager to host more customers when it essentially doubled the size of its service area last month by opening its outdoor patio, but there was a catch. 

“With current restrictions in place, it’s pretty much double our capacity, so we’re like opening up a whole new restaurant, but we’ve only got enough staff for the one,” Rokos said.

Rosie’s Pub, 106 E. Front St, Bloomington, has the same issue looming for summer. Co-owner Molly Bradle said that as of now, they can’t staff enough for indoor and outdoor seating.

“We just don’t have the people,” Bradle said. “So, you either have to pick one or the other. We’re choosing to do the outside and just the bar and then use the dining room if it rains.”

While the kitchen at Rosie’s Pub is fully staffed, they have about half the people they ideally need for front of the house – servers, hosts, bussers.

Medici, at 120 W. North St, Normal, recently hired a cook who brought in some other kitchen workers, but Slane said they’re operating at just less than 50% of an ideal staff.

Meanwhile, Rokos said Pub II has not received an application for a cook in “probably” over a year.

Jared Reiling, a part-time server at Medici in uptown Normal, places table settings for a special event on Wednesday.

They’re in a similar situation as Medici, as both traditionally employ many Illinois State University students, but as ISU learning is remotely, many students remain in their hometowns.

With that, Slane said every spring is typically already a tough time to find workers as students graduate or return home for the summer, making this year “a bigger challenge than we usually face.”

Geoff Scheets, head kitchen manager at Flingers Pizza, 1503 E. Vernon Ave., Bloomington, has had several no-show interviews over the past few weeks.

“It seems to be a pattern where they just don’t show up after you’ve already spoken with them the day before and said, 'OK, see you tomorrow at 10 a.m.,' and they just don’t show,” Scheets said.

Each of the restaurant managers have talked to other people in the business locally and have found they’re all “in the same boat,” Bradle said.

There’s a combination of reasons why people are not coming back to work in restaurants yet, but most managers speculate that the extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits could be an incentive.

“I think a lot of people are hesitant to come back and are really afraid that we could move backwards again,” Toia said. “So, they’d come work for a couple weeks, then get furloughed again because we’ve seen this happen a few times throughout the year where we open up and then we move back, then we open up and move back.”

Jared Reiling, a part-time server at Medici in uptown Normal, moves chairs from storage as he readies the restaurant to open on Wednesday.

Toia added that another reason is that many people might be waiting to get vaccinated before they return to work, while also waiting on more of the general public to be vaccinated, too.

The short staffs can sometimes compromise service, Bradle said.

“If things take longer or they’re (customers) not getting everything as perfect as it was, it’s because we don’t have as many people,” said Bradle, whose restaurant employs about five people to serve and host. “So, as much as we’re trying to make service perfect, there’s going to be days that things don’t go as smoothly with less people.”

Despite the struggle, restaurant managers and owners are looking on the bright side.

“It’s hard to be optimistic, but I’m not pessimistic about it,” Rokos said. “We’ll figure it out. We’ve got a good staff and anybody is willing to do anything to keep our restaurant open.”

Drawing on past experience, Slane is also confident about Medici’s staff moving forward.

“It’s one of those we know we’ll get through, it’s just we hope that we can be prepared to get through our busier months as they pick up and having enough people,” Slane said. “It’s always just a little anxiety getting to that point, but we always get there.”

