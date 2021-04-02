Watch now: Hiring woes put Bloomington-Normal restaurants in another tough situation

Geoff Scheets, head kitchen manager at Flingers Pizza, 1503 E. Vernon Ave., Bloomington, has had several no-show interviews over the past few weeks.

“It seems to be a pattern where they just don’t show up after you’ve already spoken with them the day before and said, 'OK, see you tomorrow at 10 a.m.,' and they just don’t show,” Scheets said.

Each of the restaurant managers have talked to other people in the business locally and have found they’re all “in the same boat,” Bradle said.

There’s a combination of reasons why people are not coming back to work in restaurants yet, but most managers speculate that the extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits could be an incentive.

“I think a lot of people are hesitant to come back and are really afraid that we could move backwards again,” Toia said. “So, they’d come work for a couple weeks, then get furloughed again because we’ve seen this happen a few times throughout the year where we open up and then we move back, then we open up and move back.”

Toia added that another reason is that many people might be waiting to get vaccinated before they return to work, while also waiting on more of the general public to be vaccinated, too.