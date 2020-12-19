Watch now: How are COVID restaurant violations being enforced in McLean County?

Pritzker has pointed several times to scientific studies indicating the risk of exposure to the coronavirus inside restaurants.

“Medical studies, medical doctors, epidemiologists, experts on infectious diseases, all have nearly universally said that bars and restaurants are places, because people are not wearing masks for lengthy periods of time, because they tend to be indoors for lengthy periods of time, that those are places that can be dangerous for people,” Pritzker said.

‘It’s going to be devastating’

Toia said he would like to see restaurants allowed to operate around 20% indoor capacity with mask requirements.

“We could talk all we want about limited capacity and everything, but what we really need is the federal government to step up with an additional relief package,” Toia said.

He advocated for the Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed To Survive Act, or the RESTAURANTS Act. The bill would provide $120 billion in grant funding to independent restaurants with annual revenues less than $1.5 million.

The Democratic-led U.S. House passed the bill earlier this year, but it has stalled in the Republican-led Senate.