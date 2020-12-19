Watch now: How are COVID restaurant violations being enforced in McLean County?

BLOOMINGTON — Since Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order in March, counties throughout Illinois have taken separate approaches to enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, leading to a hodgepodge effort of subduing the virus’s communal spread.
With the latest restrictions, indoor service at bars and restaurants has been forbidden since last month. The measures are to be lifted when infection numbers decline, and Pritzker and state health officials have said the limits are crucial to driving down the numbers.
Decisions about to what extent regulations should be enforced have ultimately been left to local authorities. Slightly different procedures are followed even between Bloomington-Normal.
In Bloomington, citizen complaints are usually checked on by police officers, said Greg Scott, the interim chief. The report is then forwarded to the McLean County state’s attorney and city legal department.
Officers in Normal have been going out to check complaints of indoor dining as well, but those reports don’t go to the state’s attorney’s office, police Chief Rick Bleichner said.
“Really our direction from council was when we receive those complaints, to document those and then to forward those to the (McLean County) health department,” he said.
Bleichner said it has taken time to work out a process for sharing information about confirmed violations, but to date, all of those have been passed on to the health department.
At the health department level, the agency follows up on complaints and then follows a set protocol, said Jessica McKnight, the agency’s administrator.
“There is a process of reaching out and providing education and then if further complaints are filed, then following up on possibly a written notice and then a visit. There is a step process that we follow,” she said.
However, the department does not have authority to fine a business for noncompliance. McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp also has said his office reviews all reports forwarded from law enforcement “to screen for appropriate charges, if any, on a case-by-case basis.” But Knapp said no city, county or state agency has contacted his office to order a business closed.
Enforcement is possible through the local liquor commissions, which issue permits.
Ten bars and restaurants have been fined by the Bloomington Liquor Commission for continuing indoor dining and violating COVID mitigation rules, including Joe's Pub, which was issued a $600 citation this week.
Joe Wargo previously told The Pantagraph they continued operating because the new restrictions were unfair. They followed social distancing, mask use and other procedures, he said.
The business is owned by brothers Joe and Tony Wargo, whose Normal restaurant, Joe's Station House Pizza Pub, last week was also issued a citation for operating indoor dining. The Normal Liquor Commission could issue a written warning, a fine of up to $10,000 for each of the restaurant's three violations, suspend the license for 150 days or revoke the permit.
The brothers did not respond to questions from The Pantagraph on Friday, but in previous interviews called the new restrictions unfair to restaurant operators.
Illinois State Police officials also said the division of criminal investigation has received about 185 complaints from various law enforcement agencies, departments of public health, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Liquor Control Commission and other law enforcement and prosecution partners. About 28 complaints from citizens have been handled by the department.
State police in a statement said the agency's primary goal in enforcing COVID restrictions is to educate and urge voluntary compliance before issuing citations, which is an “incremental process when those masking and social distancing requirements are not being observed by a business that begins first with a notice of non-compliance, an order to disburse and then, finally, as a last resort, the issuance of a misdemeanor citation to the business, not the individual.”
In cases when misdemeanor citations were issued by state police, emergency rule requirements for masking and social distancing “have been outright and openly violated by the wait staff, cooks and business owners refusing to respect or observe these basic safety measures.”
As of Monday, DCI special agents have issued misdemeanors in five incidents that took place in Douglas, Bond, Macoupin, Madison and Monroe counties.
To date, 70 complaints from local health department supervisors have been passed on to state police when they were not able to resolve issues.
‘We have a lot of questions’
The numbers are likely to change as the pandemic wears on. While there is hope the vaccination rollout that started last week will drive down infection rates, it will likely take months before there is widespread availability.
The restaurant industry has been especially battered by the various restrictions. Larger chains appear to be on better footing to handle shutdowns, compared to independent operators. One of the most visible to temporarily close in recent months has been Epiphany Farms, which ceased operations of the Old Bank Restaurant & Bar in LeRoy, Illinois, and Bakery and Pickle in downtown Bloomington.
The latest regulations took effect Nov. 20 and closed all indoor service at bars and restaurants and required stores to lower customer capacity to 25%, among other changes.
The new rules ignited strong opposition among some operators. Statewide, there are examples of owners who have defiantly stayed open.
Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia said they tell operators “not to disobey the governor’s executive order, however, obviously we have a lot of questions.”
The group filed papers in the legal case surrounding FoxFire, a steakhouse in Kane County, that took the state to court over the rules, arguing there’s no statistical proof restaurants are major sources of COVID spread. An appellate later reversed a lower court ruling that had allowed the business to stay open.
Toia pointed to Illinois Department of Public Health’s data showing that since July 1, about 4% of the state’s COVID-19 outbreaks come from restaurants. Bars make up about 3% of the outbreaks, according to IDPH.
With those low numbers, Toia questions why restaurants continue to be listed as a high-potential exposure location.
“If you go get coffee at a drive-thru 13 days ago, but then you get COVID-19 from an unregulated private gathering yesterday, that coffee shop drive-thru shows up in the data for potential exposure,” Toia said.
Toia and other indoor dining defenders also argue that restaurants are safer than private gatherings because they are already a highly regulated industry.
Pritzker has pointed several times to scientific studies indicating the risk of exposure to the coronavirus inside restaurants.
“Medical studies, medical doctors, epidemiologists, experts on infectious diseases, all have nearly universally said that bars and restaurants are places, because people are not wearing masks for lengthy periods of time, because they tend to be indoors for lengthy periods of time, that those are places that can be dangerous for people,” Pritzker said.
‘It’s going to be devastating’
Toia said he would like to see restaurants allowed to operate around 20% indoor capacity with mask requirements.
“We could talk all we want about limited capacity and everything, but what we really need is the federal government to step up with an additional relief package,” Toia said.
He advocated for the Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed To Survive Act, or the RESTAURANTS Act. The bill would provide $120 billion in grant funding to independent restaurants with annual revenues less than $1.5 million.
The Democratic-led U.S. House passed the bill earlier this year, but it has stalled in the Republican-led Senate.
Additionally, as COVID-19 stimulus bill negotiations progress in Congress, Toia said he is hopeful for another round of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. The program provides potential fully-forgiven loans to small businesses aimed to keep workers on their payroll.
“If we don’t get some stimulus from the federal government, it’s going to be devastating,” Toia said.
On Monday, the National Federation of Independent Businesses released survey results indicating one in four small businesses said they will have to close their doors if economic conditions don't improve in the next six months. That's up from one in five a month ago.
Toia said the current conditions are not sustainable.
"Restaurant owners, operators, do not put their restaurant business model at 25% capacity,” he said.
