Watch now: How Central Illinois polygraph examiners test the truth

Arthur Beier, a retired examiner from Mattoon, said the accuracy of the results depends heavily on the questions asked, and that depends on the examiner.

“An important part of polygraph is using the language that the individual uses. You need to be able to formulate your questions on his or her level,” said Beier.

Before beginning a polygraph, the examiner will come up with specific questions to the topic, called relevant questions, which will be asked at least three times, among other questions. After that, the person sits in the polygraph chair with a blood pressure cuff wrapped around an arm.

“If I see anything that would indicate to me that there was deception, that you were not telling me the truth on a question, then I would start — it’s called the interrogation phase,” Woody said. “I would start asking you questions about, ‘Hey, you’re having a reaction here, is there something that you’re not telling me? Is there something that’s holding you back?’ So, I’m going to try to find out why you’re having that reaction on that particular question.”

Then, the polygraph examiner grades the test using a numbering system that eventually results in NDI, no deception indicated; DI, deception indicated; or no opinion, which means there was not enough data to determine a score.