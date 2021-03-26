Watch now: How Rivian plans to build Tesla-like, mega-charging network

Utilities are getting in on the fast charging act, too. Six Midwest utilities — including Consumers and DTE Energy — have committed to building a fast-charging network from Michigan to Kansas by 20022. Currently, Consumers claims fast-charging stations in Cadillac, Gaylord, Marshall, Big Rapids and Saugatuck, with plans for 30 more.

"We're excited to see automakers like Rivian building their own networks," said Kellen Shefter, Electric Transportation director for the Edison Electric Institute, which represents the power industry. "Tesla has used their network to serve and build loyalty with their customers, so we're not surprised to see Rivian following suite."

EEI expects 20 million EVs on the road by 2030 (up from an estimated 1.4 million today). Shefter says the numerous parallel fast charging networks bring high voltage power into new areas like shopping centers but that the ramp up will be evolutionary and should not strain the power grid.

Rivian claims its chargers will be "powered by 100% renewable energy." That's likely a reference to company plans to buy carbon offsets like Renewable Energy Certificates — as the Adventure Network will draw juice from a power grid made up of natural gas, coal, and nuclear power.