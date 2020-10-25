Watch now: Jobless numbers reflect ongoing economic struggles amid COVID

One of those applicants was Payton, who worked at an eye clinic. A few days after she applied, she heard from an IDES representative who answered her questions about when she will begin to receive checks.

Overall, she said, it was straightforward.

“I didn’t have to make any calls because they just came straight to me,” she said.

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, has been a frequent critic of IDES and the delays in getting benefits to the jobless. He thanked Richards for personally helping one of his constituents secure the benefits to which they were entitled.

"But I would hope that it wouldn't take that moving forward to get thousands of people the benefits they are due," Butler said. "The director shouldn't have to get personally involved to make sure something gets rectified. It continues to be an issue. We continue to hear from people who problems with IDES. I just hope we can get this figured out quickly."

An obvious other factor is that unemployment rates have been slowly improving, as restaurants and other businesses reopen under state issued coronavirus guidelines.