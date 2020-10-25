Watch now: Jobless numbers reflect ongoing economic struggles amid COVID

BLOOMINGTON — Ireka Payton last month joined the ranks of the thousands of Illinoisans who are unemployed, the outcome of a fraught economy rocked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was honestly terrified when I got laid off because I’m like, I got two kids and what am I going to do?” said Payton, a single parent.
The pandemic, which shut down businesses for months and is now showing signs of a resurgence in cases, has flooded the market with an unprecedented number of workers in search of positions. The sheer volume of newly jobless overwhelmed the state agency that handles unemployment.
The worst period was in April, when the statewide jobless rate hit 17.2%, following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order to close non-essential businesses to contain the spreading virus.
In McLean County, the unemployment rate spiked at 13% in April after it had been steadily declining since 2011, said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
Restaurants, bars, hotels and retailers were hit the hardest.
“Initially, that really had to do with hospitality and restaurant jobs that are out there, and probably the smaller retails as well,” Hoban said.
By the end of April, nearly a million Illinoisans were seeking benefits through the state Department of Employment Security. Long delays both for phone and online applicants became a reoccurring issue in the spring.
A Better Government Association investigation recently found the agency issued 1% of its initial unemployment checks within seven days of an application, the lowest rate in the country.
Into this stepped Kristen Richards, named by Pritzker to oversee the department this summer. She is credited with focusing on hiring and improving wait times.
"I do not take this job lightly. I knew that I would be coming into a challenging circumstance," she said.
Richards said the department has moved to expand the workforce to help with claims.
"My real sense is it is a real combination of factors that ties to misunderstanding surrounding the unemployment insurance process," she said. "People are coming to the Department of Employment Security for the first time. We have a responsibility to do a better job of communicating with claimants so they can understand the information they are receiving from us."
One of those applicants was Payton, who worked at an eye clinic. A few days after she applied, she heard from an IDES representative who answered her questions about when she will begin to receive checks.
Overall, she said, it was straightforward.
“I didn’t have to make any calls because they just came straight to me,” she said.
State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, has been a frequent critic of IDES and the delays in getting benefits to the jobless. He thanked Richards for personally helping one of his constituents secure the benefits to which they were entitled.
"But I would hope that it wouldn't take that moving forward to get thousands of people the benefits they are due," Butler said. "The director shouldn't have to get personally involved to make sure something gets rectified. It continues to be an issue. We continue to hear from people who problems with IDES. I just hope we can get this figured out quickly."
An obvious other factor is that unemployment rates have been slowly improving, as restaurants and other businesses reopen under state issued coronavirus guidelines.
Nationally, there have been improvements in jobless numbers recently, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits falling for the third time in four weeks as of Oct. 17.
Hoban said McLean County is in a better position than most due to its institutional-type businesses and industries that allow people to work from home. State data released Thursday shows the county had an unemployment rate of 6.3% in September. Hoban expects it to continue to decrease over time.
“It’s slowly going down; it hasn’t been fast,” he said, adding that the economy has slowly started recovering as businesses reopened and people felt more comfortable being in public spaces. “As consumer confidence grew, people were able to go out and spend money.”
Normal experienced a similar trend, ending its fiscal year in March with a strong economy, said Normal Finance Director Andrew Huhn. While the town had high unemployment rates at the start of the pandemic, spiking from 2.3% in March to 11.5% in April, Huhn said the income tax from the state did not decrease by much.
“This is not an event that was driven by some economic upheaval; it was a self-imposed shut down,” said Huhn, adding that the local economy was strong at the start of the pandemic.
Less clear is what will happen if predictions of a second wave of COVID cases accelerate.
With confirmed infections having neared 60,000 nationally in the past week, the most since July, economists say consumers have been unable or reluctant to shop, travel, dine out or congregate in crowds — a trend that has led some employers to keep cutting jobs. Several states are reporting a record number of hospitalizations from the virus.
“We doubt it will continue as COVID infections spread rapidly, pushing down demand for discretionary consumer services, especially in the hospitality sector,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, referring to the portion of the economy that includes hard-hit hotels, restaurants and bars.
Payton, the former eye clinic worker, said she’s trying to stay optimistic amid all the changes. She has help from family members, is attending Rasmussen College and plans to enroll in Heartland Community College to become a medical assistant.
“I’m still looking for another job, of course,” she said.
The Associated Press, The State Journal-Register and Chicago Tribune contributed to this article.
