Watch now: Lexington to add craft brewery to Main Street in 2022

LEXINGTON — A chemist, an electrician and a manger walk into a bar.

The bar is at 510 W. Main St. in Lexington — and more accurately, the bar is actually a brewery, and the chemist, electrician and manager are co-owners.

That's the aim of Hudson friends Andy Arndt, Brian Graves and Nate Poehlman, who've set a goal of March 2022 to take what was once a garage-bound hobby into the marketplace.

"It's really been something that is decades in the making," Graves told The Pantagraph. "It was at least that long when Nate and I started having conversations about home brewing. And it was something that so many things, whether it was careers or kids or family, just kept us from really being able to do."

Then came 2020.

Perhaps it was the uncertainty that came along with the pandemic and its related shutdowns. Perhaps it was the realization of a dream yet unfulfilled in a time where many people found themselves reevaluating their lives and priorities.

Either way, that's when the conversations became serious. First came the name — Analytical Brewing.

"I think it speaks to the approach, the mindset that we all have," Graves said. "Andy is a chemist by profession and education and all three of us have an attention to detail. I think when you think about the analytical and scientific approach, it was just a name that flowed naturally."

Although they didn't detail their exact processes, the co-owners said they plan to leverage Arndt's background in chemistry, knowledge of craft breweries across the U.S. and experience with "higher-end" home-brewing systems to create a host of beers.

"Really, our intention is to provide and produce really great beer that's true to style across many different styles," Graves said. "We know there are many different craft beer drinkers and preferences and we think we have a lineup of beers that meets that."

The owners also plan to collect data tracking which beers are most popular with customers, another aspect of the name.

"Part of it is staying in tune to what's common and what's up-and-coming in the craft beer industry, but part of it is also staying true to our roots at the same time: Providing good, quality beer that people can expect from us," Poehlman said.

More recently came the approval of project from Lexington's city council.

That came with the chance for the three friends to buy a building formerly occupied by Brandt Consolidating, a company specializing in fertilizer.

"The building we're in the process of purchasing is going to need a lot of work — and the three of us have day jobs," Poehlman said. "So it's going to be a lot of nights, weekends and working with local, professional contracts to make it all happen."

When it does happen, the taproom will have "an industrial ... open-air feel," Graves said, along with a "really good outdoor space."

"Our timeline — I don't know if it will be aggressive or not," Poehlman said. "Time will tell. But we're hoping to be brewing beer by March 2022. Out of that, we hope there's enough interest that we can put kegs in local restaurants and eateries and have our taproom open in May 2022."

And while there are three public faces of ownership to Analytical Brewing, at this point, the co-owners said they wouldn't have come this far without the backing of their wives.

"Our three spouses have been nothing but supportive and eager to help out and jump in," Graves said. "With six of us doing this, that and the other, it really helps them divide and conquer and you get ideas that maybe one person wouldn't have thought up."

Should everything go as planned, the establishment will end up reflecting the co-owners and their families' values.

"We want to bring together our family, our friends and the community to enjoy a good beer a great beer," Poehlman said. "We know that the community, our family, our friends all like something different... so we hope to make good beer true to style, across different styles that will do that and help us bring family, friends and community together."

