Watch now: Local artists to reopen downtown Bloomington gallery

BLOOMINGTON — When Eileen Backman started painting local street scenes and parts of the downtown Bloomington skyline, she didn't expect her art would hang for sale in a gallery.

What's more, Backman 13 months ago didn't even consider herself a local artist.

But after Main Gallery 404, in downtown Bloomington, exhibited her paintings and drawings, Backman said for the first time she felt validation as an artist.

"For me, having a place like this ... it is a place for entry artists," Backman told me during a recent visit to the gallery. "This is a local place, and so it wasn't as intimidating to sell my art here."

Now, Backman and two other local artists — Brian Simpson and Jared Lacy — aren't just curating their own pieces at 404, they're also aiming to help area artists experience that same validation.

The trio took ownership of the gallery, 404 N. Main St., this summer, with a mission to preserve the space while revamping the brand and the tools it offers to local art producers.

"We have artists who are really experienced business wise, and then we have artists who are just getting to that point where they need that," Simpson said. "And I think that's where we come in."

Those tools include workshops and advice on how to market, ship, photograph and frame artwork.

"Nobody tells you how to sell art," Backman said. "And I think that's why a lot of artists don't sell their art...they really don't know what to do. Like I am very happy to be part of having experienced artists to help me and I think that's really something we want to spread as far as what we're doing differently."

Other major changes under the new owners include "more of an emphasis on wall art, rather than crafts," Simpson said, and the addition of a website, which is "a really big wall, virtually, that you can hang a lot of work on."

Simpson said the trio hopes the website, maingallery404.org, will attract and engage customers who aren't walking through the gallery's doors.

But when they do walk-in, people will find a range of styles, from modernist graphic design to impressionist landscapes, priced at different levels.

As of now, the gallery is exhibiting around 20 different artists, with a goal of hosting up to 30. All are based in and around Central Illinois.

Exhibiting regional artists is especially important, Simpson said, because many don't have an opportunity for their work to enter the public sphere.

"It's one of the hidden themes of this area," Simpson said, noting there are more than 400 people in Bloomington-Normal who identify as working artists. "It's not like you can play your visual art at the bar."

The gallery prioritizes local artists who regularly produce a consistent, quality body of work, Simpson said. It charges artists a monthly exhibition fee to display their work and will consult on pricing, if an artist needs it.

The business operates under a L3C, or a low-profit limited liability company designation, meaning it can pull-in revenue but doesn't set-out to make a profit.

"Our goal is more to support the community and to educate," Backman said. "When we found out the gallery was closing, we really (bought its assets) to support the downtown community and support the artists."

Backman and Simpson said the decision also made sense because it helps to preserve the health of the art scene in downtown Bloomington.

Other than the public murals and historic architecture that dot downtown, the area hosts more than half-a-dozen art galleries. And like any other business, they're subject to the same market forces like consumer spending and the coronavirus pandemic.

But keeping Main Gallery 404 open challenges those restraints while enhancing the local art district experience for people who visit.

"There are more people coming down here regionally because you can see four different galleries in a single Saturday," Simpson said. "We look at it as you can come down here and there are over 100 artists represented here. You get to see over 100 artists' works and among those 100 artists there's bound to be one you like. If not at our gallery than another gallery."

Main Gallery 404 is set to reopen from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 3. Regular hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, or by appointment.

Artists interested in applying to exhibit their work can send an email to: maingalleryart@gmail.com

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

