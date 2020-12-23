 Skip to main content
Watch now: Longtime Bloomington printing company to end production Dec. 30
Watch now: Longtime Bloomington printing company to end production Dec. 30

Pantagraph Printing and Stationery

Pantagraph Printing and Stationery is shown on Wednesday. The company website said the business “will be ceasing all production operations effective end of day Dec. 30, 2020.” 

 CHRIS COATES, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A downtown Bloomington printing company in business for about 160 years is closing its doors at the end of the year.

Pantagraph Printing and Stationery, 217 W. Jefferson St., posted on its website that it “will be ceasing all production operations effective end of day Dec. 30, 2020.” No one was available for further comment.

The printing company, founded in 1860, is not related to The Pantagraph newspaper.

The website describes the company as producers of ultralightweight products for the insurance and financial industries and publisher of the "List of Lodges, Masonic Directory."

In 2010, its one-time subsidiary, Illinois Graphics, merged with Bloomington Offset Process Inc. to become BOPI.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

