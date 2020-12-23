Watch now: Longtime Bloomington printing company to end production Dec. 30

BLOOMINGTON — A downtown Bloomington printing company in business for about 160 years is closing its doors at the end of the year.

Pantagraph Printing and Stationery, 217 W. Jefferson St., posted on its website that it “will be ceasing all production operations effective end of day Dec. 30, 2020.” No one was available for further comment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The printing company, founded in 1860, is not related to The Pantagraph newspaper.

The website describes the company as producers of ultralightweight products for the insurance and financial industries and publisher of the "List of Lodges, Masonic Directory."

In 2010, its one-time subsidiary, Illinois Graphics, merged with Bloomington Offset Process Inc. to become BOPI.

Lenore Sobota's most memorable stories of 2020

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.