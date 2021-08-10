Watch now: Masking policies vary at Bloomington-Normal businesses

BLOOMINGTON — No mask, no service.

Another method — which depends on trust — is leaving it up to customers to mask up depending on their vaccination status.

And a third approach strips the policy altogether: if you want to wear a mask while shopping inside, you can. If not, that's OK, too.

About this column Timothy Eggert writes a business column each week in The Pantagraph. Have a tip or suggestion? Email him at teggert@pantagraph.com.

I've witnessed all three responses deployed by all kinds of businesses around Bloomington-Normal since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on July 27 issued new guidance recommending fully vaccinated people who live in areas of "substantial or high" community transmission wear face coverings while in public indoor settings.

And since late last month I've also heard varying reasons from business owners for implementing their version of a mask policy. Some say they're following the CDC's lead. Others say only a mandate would force their hand.

All have said their individual face covering approach has been effective at combatting the spread of the virus and maintaining healthy relationships with customers.

For Elizabeth Aspbury, owner of Bobzbay, the downtown Bloomington used books and mixed media store, the decision to require masks for all customers over the age of 2 years old was straightforward.

"We put the safety of everyone above personal preference," Aspbury said, adding that most customers are willing to put on a mask to shop in the store.

Aspbury also provides hand sanitizer and disposable masks just inside the door for people who might not have one.

She also offers private shopping periods before and after the store's regular hours for people who aren't comfortable shopping around others. That feature is a carryover from earlier this year when the store and other businesses were shuttered under state mitigations.

Aspbury said most customers who participate in the private shopping now engage in the service for a tailored, one-on-one experience, meaning she'll likely continue it "after COVID."

Another feature Aspbury said she'll continue to offer is online ordering and in-store pickup, which allows customers to spend less time at the store, reducing their risk of exposure to or transmission of the virus.

That's also the case at Graham Crackers Comics in uptown Normal, where regular customers can pre-order and pick-up their comic books.

"We try not to have it super cramped inside the store," said manager Luke Simkins. "And because comics are such a physical medium, it's kind of difficult to disinfect each one that's touched because you also don't want it to get destroyed."

Part of a chain of comic book stores across Illinois, the Normal location also requires each customer who comes through the door to wear a mask, Simkins said.

"In general (customers) are still pretty compliant...I'd say 99% of our regulars don't mind wearing one even if they're vaccinated," Simkins said. "A few have kind of fought me on it, but most people not complying are people off the street."

Simkins said that he's experienced "very rare cases" of people getting angry about the store's mask policy. Most of the time, he said, they just leave the store.

One part of the challenge for the business owners asking people to mask up— even if they're vaccinated — is the inability to fall back on a local or statewide mandate, like the one in place last year.

Illinois, McLean County, the city of Bloomington and the town of Normal have yet to implement a renewed mandate for masking at businesses, leaving business actors like Aspbury and Simkins in the position of citing recommendations from a federal agency.

To thread the needle between personal freedom, credible public health guidelines and a free market, some cities have turned to vaccine passports, which require proof of inoculation in exchange for services.

Those tools take the authority off business owners, but also replace it with an expectation to monitor or enforce privileges around a vaccination status.

Aspbury said she has "no interest" in engaging with a vaccine passport at her business.

"It would be tricky to mange that," Aspbury said. "Especially with places that are understaffed already."

Even still, some local business owners aren't wading into the issue.

"People don't go into a business to be told what to do," said Ruben Granados, co-owner of Bloomington Spice Works.

The downtown Bloomington store has a "neutral space" policy when it comes to masking: if a customer who's vaccinated wants to wear a face covering they can, but are not required to.

Granados said he's had "zero problems" since implementing the store's policy in recent weeks.

He added that a mask mandate put in place by a business or a vaccine passport system "creates a second class of people" and that implementing or enforcing either "is not a business owner's responsibility."

Granados does offer hand sanitizer around the store and doesn't mind if a customer wears a mask.

He doesn't inquire about their vaccination status when they walk through the door or have signs posted calling for masking.

"I'm not people's parents," Granados said, adding that all he's aiming for is for customers to be comfortable while shopping in his store.

"Any business can choose to do what they want," Granados said. "And customers — they remember how a business treats them."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert