Watch now: McLean County foodborne illness outbreak being investigated

NORMAL — The McLean County Health Department is investigating cases of foodborne illness.

The issue was brought to the agency's attention by Illinois State University personnel after people reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning, the department said.

ISU spokeswoman Rachael Hatch declined to say how many students or staffers may have been affected or provide details regarding the event in which the food may have been served. ​

"Since it's an ongoing investigation, we don't want to promote any rumors that might not be true," she said.

​Marianne Manko, a spokeswoman for the MCHD, said they haven't determined the source or what the illness is. The Illinois Department of Public Health also will help.

"The MCHD Communicable Disease Division works with the doctors/hospitals who are treating the ill patients to question and collect any biological samples provided from patients who cooperate, and sends to IDPH labs to narrow down the type of illness," she said in a statement.