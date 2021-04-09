 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: McLean County foodborne illness outbreak being investigated
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: McLean County foodborne illness outbreak being investigated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The McLean County Health Department is investigating cases of foodborne illness. 

The issue was brought to the agency's attention by Illinois State University personnel after people reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning, the department said. 

ISU spokeswoman Rachael Hatch declined to say how many students or staffers may have been affected or provide details regarding the event in which the food may have been served. ​

"Since it's an ongoing investigation, we don't want to promote any rumors that might not be true," she said. 

​Marianne Manko, a spokeswoman for the MCHD, said they haven't determined the source or what the illness is. The Illinois Department of Public Health also will help. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The MCHD Communicable Disease Division works with the doctors/hospitals who are treating the ill patients to question and collect any biological samples provided from patients who cooperate, and sends to IDPH labs to narrow down the type of illness," she said in a statement. 

​A spokesperson for Jimmy John's said one area location is closed while the health department investigation is ongoing. The official said the move was made out of "an abundance of caution" and not because a definitive connection between the store, the food or ISU had been made. 

The official would not identify the store. 

Check it out: 10 Bloomington-Normal food facts you should know 🍴

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Farm announces hybrid workplace model

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News