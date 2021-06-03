Watch now: McLean County job fair seeks to fill 1,300 positions

More than 50 employers filled the lot of Eastland Mall on Thursday for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce's Walk-Up Job Fair.
Bloomington-Normal added 4,900 jobs since April 2020, and at least 6,919 people have been employed again.
The event sought to fill more than 1,300 positions. Employers included Beer Nuts, Country Financial, Illinois State University, State Farm, Connect Transit, Pantagraph Media and various health care providers, retailers, restaurants, hotels and government entities.
Local businesses are hiring as the economy begins to rebound from the pandemic, said Charlie Moore, CEO of the chamber. Nationally, employers have added 1.8 million jobs this year — an average of more than 450,000 a month — federal data shows.
BLOOMINGTON — At the core of the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy is a trade-off between practicing typical agricultural methods and protecting aquatic ecosystems within Illinois and outside of the larger 31-state Mississippi River basin.
Crops depend on certain fertilizers to grow. But too much fertilizer applied at the wrong time, combined with heavy rains, can cause those fertilizers to leach out of the soil and carry their nutrients into water systems.
That runoff can ultimately lead to eutrophication — when access nutrients in water cause algae blooms that diminish the water’s oxygen levels, and block sunlight from reaching fish and plants. The larger the algae bloom, the more fish and plants are likely to die.
Nitrogen is “probably the most important nutrient for the corn crop to get higher production levels,” said Mark Hines, a 58-year-old farmer for about 38 years. His roughly 1,600 acres southeast of Bloomington stretch toward Downs and west of Hudson.
Farmers typically apply fertilizer on corn about four, sometimes five, times per crop cycle. They perform soil tests every few years to determine how much fertilizer is needed, and in what areas it’s needed more.
Initial applications — dry phosphorus and potash — come in the fall after harvest.
Second applications come as nitrogen, a nutrient required by plants for a range of functions, like protein production and photosynthesis. Some farmers lay down nitrogen in the fall, alongside a stabilizer to make sure the nitrogen doesn't move and convert forms before planting in the spring.
Most farmers in the spring apply about 60% of the total yearly nitrogen intake in two applications — one prior to planting and the other at the start of planting.
The last two fertilizer passes of the season include a mix of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, then a final drop of nitrogen typically at the end of June.
After corn and soybean plants are harvested, the fertilizer cycle resets.
BLOOMINGTON — Nestled in the county that in 2020 produced the most corn and the most soybeans in the nation and is host to the state's primary farm organization, Bloomington-Normal is closely identified with agriculture.
The industry is ubiquitous here. It manifests as grain elevators and crush plant facilities dotting skylines, as manufacturers of field implements, as farmers who moonlight as elected officials.
It also takes shape in local water sources as excess nutrients.
Runoff from nitrogen and phosphorus-based fertilizers used on local farm fields seep into local waterways, including Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake, and eventually make their way down the Mississippi River and into the Gulf of Mexico.
The 1,000-mile journey ends in a large hypoxic zone, representing a great irony of industrial agriculture — the nutrients so vital for the growth of crop plants also contribute to a void of aquatic life.
While the latter problem isn't present in area water sources, that does not mean it isn't a concern of those who maintain them. Also front of mind for local water keepers is the presence of nitrates in Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake.
Nitrate levels of both lakes' raw water have in the last two decades consistently exceeded the maximum contaminant level — 10 milligrams per liter — allowed in drinking water.
Bloomington addressed that problem in July 2020, when city leaders adopted a $127 million infrastructure master plan to improve water filtration methods, facilities and supply over the next 20 years.
"Twenty years ago nitrates were more of a problem than today," Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said in a recent interview.
"The story is that farming practices have gotten better and technology has gotten better," Kothe said. "Nitrates are still there, but we keep an eye on it."
The city's water is safe to drink, with finished water's nitrate level measuring at an average of 4 mg/L, according to the city's 2020 water quality report.
But that does not mean the nutrients have disappeared, as runoff from farms in local watersheds find their way into the two lakes and eventually, beyond.
2 lakes supply 1 city
Bloomington draws its drinking water primarily from Lake Bloomington, a 635-acre reservoir built in 1929 by damming up Money Creek, and Evergreen Lake, a 900-acre reservoir built in 1971 by damming up Six Mile Creek.
Both creeks are tributaries of the larger Mackinaw River.
Lake Bloomington's capacity was expanded by 50% in 1958 by raising the wall the of the dam, while Evergreen Lake's capacity was boosted 36% in 1995 using the same method.
Both expansions were necessary to meet needs created by growing populations, and because of severe droughts.
A year-long drought that ended in 1989 prompted the city to construct the Mackinaw River pumping pool — a 200,000-square-foot, $1.2 million concrete reservoir designed to take excess Mackinaw water and pump it to fill the drought-depleted Evergreen Lake.
The river and a series of smaller streams and creeks make up the lakes' combined 69,600-acre watershed, which spans the north-central part of the county.
There, corn, soybean and wheat growers farm 90%, or more than 62,600, of the watersheds' acres. Of those, at least a quarter are undergirded with drainage tile.
"Lake Bloomington has the larger watershed (43,100 acres), meaning it fills up more quickly," Kothe said. "And so the bigger the watershed, the more water running through it, the more potential for more stuff to get into it quicker."
A history of nitrates
The concern about runoff is hardly confined to McLean County.
The Des Moines Water Works in Iowa six years ago unsuccessfully sued upstream drainage districts after the Raccoon River had massive nitrogen and phosphorus levels. The waterway is the primary drinking water source for the region.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was asked about farm runoff during an interview with Erin Murphy, a reporter for the The Pantagraph's sister newspaper in Iowa, The Quad-City Times. Vilsack said the federal government offers various grants and loans for municipalities for water treatment and to upgrade facilities.
"And you combine that with the ability on the farm to reduce the level of those of nitrogen and phosphorus getting into the rivers to begin with," he said.
That means precision agriculture and using bio-based products "so there isn't the need for over application to causes problems downstream," said Vilsack, a former Iowa governor.
The majority of the "stuff" that flows into Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake is nonpoint nitrogen-based nitrates.
When farmers apply nitrogen-heavy fertilizer to their crops and the soil around them, the excess nutrient leaches or gets washed into nearby streams by heavy rains.
And because of the lakes' proximity to farmland, the reservoirs are notorious for heavy nitrate loads.
The larger of the two, Lake Bloomington (0.17 - 14 mg/L) consistently records a higher nitrate concentration than Evergreen Lake (0.06 - 15 mg/L), according to the city's water master plan.
What's more, in four years from 2010 through 2018, Lake Bloomington's intake nitrate concentration was above the MCL of 10 mg/L, while Evergreen Lake's nitrate levels reached 15 mg/L on multiple occasions since January 2014.
Kothe said the peak levels typically come in May and June, when the area experiences high levels of rain and when farmers lay down their final application of fertilizer. The two intersect and result in a mix of nitrate-heavy runoff filling the lakes.
"We see a big variation in nitrates with the seasons," Kothe said, adding that "in the spring you get more rain and runoff...so you get more nitrates."
And even when it doesn't rain, the lakes are still nitrate-heavy.
Amid droughts, lake water levels drop and farmers continue to apply fertilizer to their crops. But because the crops aren't watered, their roots don't take up nutrients in the soil.
When it finally rains, the nutrient-rich soil leaches the nitrates into the watershed. The runoff couples with the lower water volumes to cause exceptionally high, undiluted levels of nitrate in the lakes.
That's what happened in 1989, said Kevin Whitehouse, Bloomington superintendent of water purification.
"Even though we've had some heavy rains and some flooding, we've been blessed the last few years that our nitrates have been manageable," Whitehouse said.
Combating nitrates
To deal with regularly high nitrate concentrations, the city doesn't remove the nitrates from the water source.
"We cannot pull a lot of nitrates out," Whitehouse said. "There's very little our plant can do to remove it."
Instead, engineers at the water treatment plant will switch the flow of water from the lake measuring the higher concentration to the lake measuring the lower concentration.
"Having the two lakes is to our advantage," Kothe said. "We can switch if one gets low (in water levels) and we can switch if one gets high (in nitrate levels)."
While that strategy has been effective for decades, it also comes with a risk.
"This nitrate control strategy could fail if the nitrate concentration in both surface water sources exceeds 10 mg N/L," the master plan warns. "The Bloomington WTP has no process that can significantly lower nitrate."
To address the double jeopardy situation, the master plan recommends five different solutions, ranging in implementation costs from $10 million to $35 million.
Cheaper approaches include blending untreated or treated well water, which has a lower nitrate concentration, with the lake source water as it enters or while it's inside the treatment plant.
More expensive approaches include using an ion-exchange treatment system to remove nitrate from the source water.
The Bloomington City Council on April 12 approved a $823,495 contract with CDM Smith — the same firm that prepared the city's water master plan — to conduct a pre-design study of improvements to the water treatment plant.
As of now, the improvements are capped at $59 million.
Included in the contract are specific directives for the firm to study whether the city can use two deep wells it dug near the treatment plant for mixing nitrate-free groundwater with lake water.
The contract also directs the firm to explore whether the city could use wells, rather than the lakes, to meet its water needs.
"We're continually monitoring the lakes and doing studies for improvements to the plant," Kothe said. "For the long term, we're looking at groundwater to supplement lake water; that could be our future."
Normal uses wells
The Town of Normal acquires its drinking water through 12 ground wells scattered across the town. Some run as deep as 300 feet in the ground, and for that reason, Normal hasn’t faced many issues with farm runoff in the water system.
Officials test the water for nitrates and phosphates, but “it’s just not present,” said John Burkhart, director of the Normal Water Department.
“Our biggest farm issue that we deal with is our four wells out near Danvers and Stanford. That water contains ammonia and it’s, I’d say easily treated with chlorine, the addition of chlorine will burn that ammonia off,” Burkhart said. “So, as we disinfect the water, we can remove parts of it.”
Burkhart said Normal has always used the well system, which has been “a more consistent source.”
Because the wells are so deep, the earth is able to act as a natural filter for any runoff or other chemicals on the ground.
Despite not having to face the issue, Burkhart said the town is aware of possible runoff, and water officials continuously test for chemicals.
“Everything that the state requires, we do,” Burkhart said. “It is just one of the benefits of having wells and ground water is that generally speaking, soil runoff, chemical leeching, fertilizer leeching is relatively a non-issue for wells outside of ammonia. That’s usually the one that we fight the most, but again, it’s kind of burnt off with the addition of chlorine.”
Moving forward
Until Bloomington implements a strategy to fully filter or better control nitrates in its water sources, both Kothe and Whitehouse said they're looking to area farmers to reduce nutrients before they get to the lakes.
"Obviously farmers are going to put down fertilizer to increase crop yield and its gonna get to the lake," Whitehouse said. "But if we can catch it early, or if it can not get to the lake in the first place, then we're in a better position."
Kothe said the city maintains partnerships with the Illinois Farm Bureau, the McLean County Soil & Water Conservation District and other groups to practice wetland filtering of runoff.
"It's a large watershed, that's shared by a lot of farmers and smaller municipalities," Kothe said. "We see the better practices making a difference; some farmers have adapted more quickly than others. Every farmer that converts to nutrient loss strategies, the more of a difference it makes for us."
Brett Irwin, the research conservationist with the MCSWCD, said the district's top initiative is preventing runoff. The district works closely with the Farm Service Agency in administering several incentivized conservation programs.
One is the Conservation Reserve Program, a 10-year deal that offers farmers yearly rent payments in exchange for removing “environmentally sensitive land.” This could involve, for example, inserting filter strips near waterways on the ground to prevent chemicals leeching into streams.
“That’s been a great way to take some production ag basically out of the system, especially in areas that are more sensitive next to like creeks and rivers,” Irwin said. “That can actually do a lot to especially reduce sediment load, but also reduce any kind of fertilizer runoff.”
Through state law, the McLean County Soil and Water Conservation District also offers tax incentives for vegetative filter strips, which includes reduced property tax assessments that value the land at one-sixth of its equalized assessed value.
Irwin said the incentives are a good way to get farmers who have operated the same way for many years to try new methods at a much lower risk.
“Hopefully we get more people on board to realize these practices are not only beneficial, but long-term profitable,” Irwin said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, the sediment of showing it’s a win-win situation for everybody involved.”
The MCSWCD has also completed about 14,400 feet of shoreline stabilization across both lakes, resulting in the combined removal of 963 pounds of nitrogen and 640 pounds of phosphorus each year.
The Conservation Stewardship Program is a five-year deal that pays farmers to develop plans to improve their conservation systems. Payments are based on the effectiveness of the plan, as the county’s soil and water conservation district’s website states, “the higher the performance, the higher the payment.”
Irwin said agricultural runoff in the county has been an issue historically, especially in spring, when some fertilizer is applied coupled with heavy rainfalls.
While he said it has “gotten a lot better” in the past 10 to 15 years, there’s high potential for further improvements.
“We’re blessed in this area to have some of the most fertile soil in the world,” Irwin said.
“And obviously this is always going to be an area of commercial agriculture, so everything we can do to protect the runoff water going forward and keep it so the next generation will be able to use these crops is a big passion of mine and obviously everyone that works here.”
DANVERS — Despite gradually applying less fertilizer across his farm over the past five to 10 years, Jason Lay has yielded larger returns on his corn and soybeans.
Farming for about 17 years in the Danvers, Carlock and Yuton area, Lay, 47, now works in about 0.8 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of corn. That compares with the past common rule to apply about 1.2 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of corn.
“We continue to evolve and get a lot smarter about various methods of application," Lay said.
The reason for Lay's conscientiousness circles around a statewide push, called the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, to reduce the amount of fertilizer — especially nitrogen and phosphorus — that infiltrate regional watersheds, touch local drinking water sources and eventually settle in larger bodies of water, such as the Gulf of Mexico.
The voluntary NLRS aims to decrease the state's nitrate-nitrogen load by 15% and its phosphorus load by 25% by 2025, with a final goal of lowering both nutrients in Illinois waterways by 45%.
But a 2019 report on the strategy largely found that it isn't working, with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency estimating that between 2015 and 2019, nitrogen and phosphorus loads swelled respectively by 13 and 37% over baseline figures.
Another report, detailing figures from 2019 and 2020, is due to be released later this year.
Until then, Lee Enterprises reporters from across Central Illinois have been in corn and soybean fields, at municipal water plants and in government offices discussing with farmers, experts and policymakers the state's progress in meeting the goals of the NLRS.
The results of those conversations, contextualized by what's at stake, will be featured in a three-part series published over the following days. Part one spotlights Central Illinois farmers, part two focuses on local municipalities and part three addresses policy evolving in Springfield that would dovetail the strategy.
The findings highlight the ongoing push and pull of one the state's most substantial economic drivers — and is the subject of continuing conversations from farm fields to the Statehouse in Springfield.
Old fertilizing strategies
The cycle of fertilizer application has long been influenced by soil conditions, climate patterns and crop science. It's also gotten more efficient.
Todd Easton, president of Terrydale Farms in Charleston, said farmers have been getting out of the habit of applying dry phosphorus and other fertilizer right after the fall harvest. Instead, they are applying in the spring just before planting so there's less time for the fertilizer to potentially wash away with storm water.
Lake Land College Agronomy Instructor and Farm Manager Mark Niemerg said farmers also closely watch their timetables, meaning they're "putting nitrogen on more in the spring and less in the fall."
More accurate nitrogen rates, said Dan Schaefer, director of nutrient stewardship at the Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association, have also evolved over time.
Schaefer and teams of scientists conduct on-farm research trials to maintain an online nitrogen rate calculator that farmers can use to determine the best economic return to nitrogen application ratio.
"In Illinois, we probably have the most accurate nitrogen rate year to year," Schaefer said. "But it wasn't that way 10, 15 years ago — it was quite a bit of guessing."
That guessing largely led to farmers over-applying fertilizer, meaning the excess wasn't used by their crops and was washed away with storm events. It also meant farmers were losing money.
"By using a correct rate, you don't leave a lot of nitrogen in the soil to leach away," Schaefer said, adding that fertilizing is a constant battle to supply plants and soil with enough nutrients so that they grow faster, but don't have a surplus.
New fertilizing technology
Maintaining that balance has gotten easier with evolving technology and implements, like variable rate application equipment, that allow farmers to place fertilizer exactly where it’s needed rather than spread it more broadly.
Lay said that with newer methods, each plant is now essentially given a prescription for fertilizer rather than receiving a flat rate across the field.
“A pretty crude example, in years past we would’ve just had a piece of machinery that you plug in a rate and you get pretty close (to how much it needs),” Lay said. “That’s not the case anymore. Today, it is precision ag technology, so you literally are putting on exactly what you want, where you want it and how you want it.”
Most farmers use a program called Climate Fieldview, which uses GPS to pinpoint each plant. It can show exactly how much fertilizer every plant received, effectively building their prescription. On the flip side, Lay said, it can then take the prescription and facilitate how to apply what he tells it to apply.
“Now, we can use what is already out there and not put too much more on there,” Easton said.
An even newer concept developed in about the past three years, called green secret technology, Lay said, can sense the nitrogen levels plant by plant as the machine moves throughout the field, and it makes decisions on the go to determine how much fertilizer to drop on each plant. If it reads that a plant’s nitrogen level is full, then it won’t apply any.
Lay said probably the “next big explosion” in agriculture advancement is in biotechnology.
He started working with one company last year that offers a product that is placed in the ground with the fertile seed, and it ends up in the plant with the ability to fixate its own nitrogen.
Another advance is coated nitrogen pellets that slow release in farm fields, said Niemerg, the Lake Land College instructor.
"It releases more nitrogen as we go through the year, which prevents loss," Niemerg said.
Schaefer, with the IFCA, said some seed companies have even developed certain crop varieties with "more healthy root systems" that "today are much better at taking up nutrients than the hybrids of 15, 20 years ago."
Taking up more nutrients after they're laid down, Schaefer explained, means there's less left in the soil.
"Nitrogen is a nutrient that just doesn't store in the soil very well," Schaefer said. "It's gonna leach. But if you can use a lot of it up in the first place, or if you can use what's left over in the soil, then you're in good shape."
Planting to reduce runoff
To use up those leftover nitrates so they don't move out of the soil toward water sources, Lay and Easton plant cover crops like cereal rye after the fall harvest. Other common cover crops include oats, radishes and wheat.
Planting cover crops after the corn harvest and ahead of soybean planting allows them to "scavenge" for any nitrates left in the field, Schaefer said.
Farmers also employ strip till, a method of creating rows of tilled and non-tilled soil in fields to reduce erosion.
In addition, Easton, a board member with the Coles County Soil & Water Conservation District, said farmers have been using grassy filter strips along storm water drainage routes to pull nutrients into the ground.
He said his farmland now is buffered by approximately 200 acres of filter strips, including bromegrass and switchgrass, that provide wildlife habitat, too.
All of those methods, many of which the state has advocated for through the NLRS, aim to reduce the runoff of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers into local water systems.
Easton during a recent interview at his farm northwest of Charleston said farmers for years have been proactive about trying to keep fertilizer on their land, and out of creeks and rivers.
"We are trying to get ahead of the curve," Easton said.
Shifting attitudes
Awareness of downstream effects has gained traction in recent years, and so too has familiarity with the NLRS.
In a 2017 survey of 30 McLean County corn and soybean farmers, conducted by Illinois State University assistant professor of agribusiness Maria Boerngen, only 14 farmers said they were familiar with the NLRS.
Twenty-five farmers in the study said "they were concerned about the economic and environmental impacts of nutrient loss," but only "19 farmers reported making changes in their production practices due to nutrient loss concerns."
Boerngen in a recent interview said she has since conducted a larger survey of 762 corn growers across the state. The full results of the 2018 survey are set to be published soon.
Of the responses, Boerngen said, almost 80% of farmers were concerned about nutrient loss, two-thirds were familiar with the nutrient loss reduction strategy and almost 80% reported they "had already made changes to their farming operation in response to concerns about nutrient loss."
There was largely no variation between farmers who rent their land and farmers who own their land, Boerngen said, which "really indicates again, that these issues are really taking hold in the farming community, and can help them meet those goals of the strategy."
Boerngen's survey did reveal a minor split between older and younger farmers. The latter group, she said, were more likely to be concerned about regulation and to have made changes in their farming operations.
"When we're talking about nitrogen runoff, this group (corn growers) seems to be very plugged into these issues, and seems to be, you know, of their own volition doing something about it," Boerngen said.
Regulation vs. voluntary
Farmers acting on their own is especially important to the success of the NLRS because the strategy is voluntary, Boerngen said. Were it to become a mandate, she expects farmers would comply.
"Farmers know, of course, the health of their soil is everything, right? If their soil health fails, then it's going to be awfully hard to continue farming for a living and leaving a legacy to their families," Boerngen said.
"And so I think that what we're finding is that importance of voluntarily complying, making these changes is certainly something that is understood and appreciated and acknowledged and accepted."
Schaefer said he thinks a mandatory NLRS would likely result in negative consequences, whereby some farmers might attempt to skirt regulations or at least be less motivated to think about conservation.
"It's always better to educate and work with people on a change in practice than to shove it down their throat," Schaefer said.
Niemerg said costly "regulations are a big fear" for farmers. He said while looking out for new regulations, they take their own steps to ensure their farm operations can make a profit or at least break even while protecting the environment.
"I don't think people realize the extent that farmers try to protect the environment. Most of them are very conscientious about what is going on downstream and they are trying to protect that," said Niemerg said.
Mark Hines, who farms about 1,600 acres southeast of Bloomington, agrees with Lay and Easton about farmers becoming more aware and proactive at preventing runoff.
“At the end of the day it’s all about your return on your investment,” Hines said. “We’re all trying to make the most money per acre that we can and putting an excess of anything on there that you don’t need is generally not wise.”
Hines, however, said the goals will be “very difficult to attain” without mandatory controls.
“We’ve definitely seen improvements,” Hines said. “But whether they’re going to get to the goals is maybe a little bit in doubt.”
Boerngen said she's optimistic about the strategy, and the farming community is "taking the right steps to try to get closer to what those goals look like."
Schaefer agreed, adding that food producers have a "civic and social obligation" to "future generations" to improve water quality and reduce nutrient loss in the soil.
"We're doing that, we're moving closer. Probably not as fast as people think we should, but we're moving toward the goals," Schaefer said. "We have to keep talking about it, and keep it front of people. When you're talking about water quality and social conservation, it's not a fool's errand."
SPRINGFIELD — Despite widespread stakeholder buy-in on a strategy to reduce nutrient runoff in the state's waterways, Illinois is poised to fall short of achieving its lofty goals.
Under a framework, known as the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, developed in 2015, the state is seeking to reduce nitrate loads by 15% and phosphorus loads by 25% by 2025.
In the long run, the goal of the NLRS is to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus in state waterways by 45%.
But good intentions and knowledge of best practices hasn't been enough as state funding of key nutrient reduction programs falls short.
Mix that in with some factors that can't be controlled, such as the weather, and the state is falling short on its nutrient load reduction goals, with its 2025 interim targets looking increasingly unattainable.
"Our results are lagging," said Grant Hammer, executive director of the Association of Illinois Soil & Water Conservation Districts. "We've certainly got a long way to go ... There's been very little funding dedicated to the state strategy. And, you know that explains a lot of where we've been."
Farmers buy in
For more than 50 years, Mike Stacey has farmed the fields of Macon County. And in that time, more than a few practices have changed.
Peering out over one of his fields near Niantic, Stacey highlighted the corn stock residue leftover from last year's crop. In the past, he would have plowed the field in anticipation of the soybeans that will be planted there this spring.
Stacey has gone no-till, a practice that reduces soil erosion and runoff.
Later, across the street, in a field with corn stalks emerging at his feet, Stacey highlighted his use of variable rate technology, which allows farmers to distribute fertilizer in a targeted, strategic way versus a broad application.
"Most farmers, we're not going to over apply fertilizer because it's too expensive," Stacey said. "And we live out in the country, we drink the water from the ground. We're not going to intentionally do something that's going to harm the environment."
Stacey's sentiment is widespread as farmers voluntarily, at times with the help of government subsidies, incorporate best management practices meant to reduce nutrient loads in state waterways.
Stakeholders like the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Farm Bureau and local water and soil conservation districts have encouraged the use of best practices.
And farmers have largely bought in.
In a survey conducted by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, about 80% of Illinois farmers said that they were knowledgeable about nutrient management or constructed wetlands. About 85% knew about cover crops.
This knowledge has gone up significantly since Illinois adopted its Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy in 2015.
The strategy guides the state's efforts to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus loads in its lakes, streams and rivers. The strategy also overs a "comprehensive suite" of best management practices for reducing nutrient loads from wastewater treatment plants and urban and agricultural runoff.
It is a voluntary framework, relying on the art of persuasion and incentivization to encourage farmers and other contributors to nutrient runoff to engage in best practices.
Engagement has been high, with thousands of events, conferences, workshops and field days held over the past five years.
"I think they're doing way better than we were even a decade ago," said Paul Butler, a farmer in Macon County. "It's something that few people talked about then and even fewer actually did something tactical. I would say I know very few farmers that aren't looking at it or actually doing something. Now a lot of it is because there's the matching dollars or a cost offset. But it's something that's part of normal conversation now."
How Illinois is doing
According to the biennial NLRS report released in 2019, the estimated statewide average annual nitrate load in Illinois rivers between 2013 and 2017 was 425 million pounds per year, about 7% greater than the 1980 to 1996 baseline average of 397 million.
The estimated statewide average phosphorus load between 2013 and 2017 was 43 million pounds per year, a 26% increase over the baseline load of 34 million.
One one sense, the reason is simple, experts say — increased water flow typically equates to additional nutrient runoff from farms. Water flow was up 13% between 2013 and 2017, according to the NLRS biennial report.
"With that additional water flow, you'll see increases in nitrogen and phosphorus," said Lauren Lurkins, director of environmental policy for the Illinois Farm Bureau. "We know that that will continue to kind of go up and down with whether we have a drought or we have a very wet year. But we're looking at the long term trends."
Lurkins said that the next biennial report, scheduled to be released later this year, will likely show increased nutrients in the water due to unprecedented rainfall in 2019.
Problems downstream
Beyond issues at home, runoff contributes significantly to problems downstream.
Every summer, a large hypoxic zone roughly the size of Connecticut develops in the northern Gulf of Mexico.
This "dead zone," where water oxygen levels are too low for most aquatic life to survive, is fueled by excess nutrients that runoff from farms, sewage treatment plants and urban sources that seep into local waterways and eventually flow down the Mississippi River.
The sources of this excess nitrogen and phosphorus are from states, including Illinois, within the watershed that are hundreds to more than 1,000 miles away from the zone.
Recognizing the problem, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency formed the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force in 1997, bringing together 12 states and five federal agencies in an effort to understand the causes and effects of eutrophication in the Gulf and to coordinate activities to reduce the dead zone's size, severity and duration.
The task force set a goal of reducing the dead zone's size to less than 2,000 square miles by 2035. The group also hopes to meet an interim goal of reducing nitrogen and phosphorus loads 20% by 2025, relative to baseline loading averages in the 1980s and 1990s.
As part of that effort, each state was tasked with developing a strategy to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus loads by 2013. Illinois debuted its strategy two years later.
Mixed results
In some areas, the NLRS has paid deep dividends, with the state on track to meet certain goals.
For instance, phosphorus loads from point sources, such as sewage treatment plants and factories, have been reduced by 4.3 million pounds when comparing 2018 discharges with the levels from the baseline year of 2011, a 24% drop.
Much of this reduction comes from capital improvements to major municipal wastewater treatment facilities, in particular within the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.
These facilities have implemented phosphorus reduction technologies in order to meet more stringent EPA requirements limiting output to less than 1 milligram per liter.
In 2018, more than $193 million was invested in nutrient-related activities at point source sectors, a significant increase from the $30 million invested in 2017.
Yet the success is limited as point sources only represent about 48% of the state's total phosphorus load and are "a relatively small contributor" to the nitrogen load in the state's rivers.
The vast majority of nutrient runoff comes from the state's largest industry: agriculture.
Nitrogen fertilizer has long been the preferred choice of farmers seeking to maximize the yield of their corn crop. And the overall numbers are going in the wrong direction.
It begs the question: does the state strategy need to shift from one of voluntary participation to mandatory compliance?
Some stakeholders say it could eventually end up that way, but it's no one's first thought.
"We'd rather do it voluntarily rather than be told (to)," Stacey, the farmer from Niantic, said. "And I think for the most part, most of us are putting the stabilizers in the nitrogen and doing what's right. Like I said, somewhere there could be a bad apple. Those people show up everywhere."
Instead, most involved blame another culprit for the lack of progress: insufficient state support for conservation programs.
Funding needed
Federally, there are two main programs that support farmers' conservation efforts: the Environmental Qualities Incentive Program (EQUIP) or the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).
Both are considered "working lands" programs as they provide direct assistance for conservation on land that remains in farming.
CSP contracts are awarded on a five-year basis and capped at $200,000. Farmers are essentially paid to implement and maintain best conservation practices over the life of the contract. A total of 1.7 million acres in Illinois was obligated to CSP contracts from 2011 to 2018.
EQIP is more targeted and pays out for specific conservation improvements.
Butler, the farmer from Macon, has taken advantage of CSP and EQIP for conservation programs on his property, which include the utilization of cover crops and buffer strips between his no-till field and the creek that runs just feet away.
"The last thing I want to do is send (fertilizer) down the creek or river," Butler said. "So one of the things we've done is put in 30-foot buffer strips along the creek so instead of the water running off the field (and going) straight into the creek, it hits those buffer strips. That was something that probably was a little less common back then, and the government came out with CSP-type programs and helped pay for a lot of that. So that's something we're doing now."
Yet despite being a hub of agriculture, Illinois farmers as a whole receive far less from these federal programs than their counterparts in other states.
Between 2009 and 2019, the state received just under $500 million in combined CSP and EQIP funds, according to data compiled by the American Farmland Trust. By comparison, Minnesota received more than $1 billion. Iowa received nearly $800 million and Wisconsin more than $600 million.
Funding for state-based programs has also been inconsistent over the years, with the the nearly two-year budget impasse from 2015 to 2017 in particular hurting the state's efforts to implement conservation strategies.
"The stakeholder support (is) ready to get work going and to work with farmers and other landowners to get practices in place on the ground," said Max Webster, Midwest Policy Manager with American Farmland Trust. "It's all there. The missing component is that funding piece, and we see it at the state level."
There's a push to address this funding discrepancy. Proposed legislation, dubbed the Illinois Partners for Nutrient Loss Reduction Act, would extend and increase funding for the state's Partners for Conservation fund through fiscal year 2027, allowing it to implement the state's NLRS.
PFC funds key conservation programs at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture and Department of Natural Resources.
At the core of the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy is a trade-off between practicing typical agricultural methods and protecting aquatic ecosystems within Illinois and outside of the larger 31-state Mississippi River basin.
The proposal, which has bipartisan support, would stabilize and then gradually ramp up funding from about $18 million to $25 million per year. Over the next six years, the total investment would be more than $130 million.
"If there isn't action, those funds, which are the primary source for supporting conservation work on private lands in Illinois, all go away," Webster said. "And so that's a huge setback and there's no way that the state could ever come close to reaching its nutrient loss reduction goals without that funding in place and its ability to not only provide for direct work but then leverage those outside dollars to come into Illinois and create new opportunities for investment."
Webster said one program showing both the need for more funding and the eagerness of farmers to do their part is the Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program, which provides farmers a discount on crop insurance for every acre they use cover crops.
The program has been allocated $300,000 the past few years and capped at 50,000 acres. In 2020, funds ran out in 12 days. This year, the funding limit was hit in less than 12 hours, with 768 contracts requested for 185,000 acres.
"The success of that program has been great in an enrollment standpoint, but it is nowhere near where it needs to be to actually start moving the needle in the right direction," Webster said.
The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, unanimously cleared the Senate Agriculture Committee in April, but recently reverted back to the gatekeeping Assignments Committee after failing to meet a deadline to be called for a floor vote.
An identical House bill, sponsored by state Rep. David Vella, D-Rockford, was introduced in February but never cleared committee.
Lurkins said additional funds are welcome, but focused on the positive developments of the NLRS, such as the successful outreach efforts.
"Yes, we could always use more money," Lurkins said. "You can always bring it down faster. But I really think it's a very positive story to tell that we are all continuing to move forward on this. It just takes time. It's the story of the continued investment, the additional activity out of these organizations that then leads to additional steps on the land, and then ultimately that water will continue to improve."
"We never expected it to be an overnight solution," she said.
But, it is clear among advocates that in order for the state to meet the goals laid out in its strategy, more funding to support the work is needed.
"Typically, most farmers aren't going to change their ways unless they can see they get a payment or something or there's something in return for what they're doing," Stacey said.
