THE ECONOMY

Watch now: McLean County job fair seeks to fill 1,300 positions

More than 50 employers filled the lot of Eastland Mall on Thursday for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce's Walk-Up Job Fair.

The event sought to fill more than 1,300 positions. Employers included Beer Nuts, Country Financial, Illinois State University, State Farm, Connect Transit, Pantagraph Media and various health care providers, retailers, restaurants, hotels and government entities. 

Local businesses are hiring as the economy begins to rebound from the pandemic, said Charlie Moore, CEO of the chamber. Nationally, employers have added 1.8 million jobs this year — an average of more than 450,000 a month — federal data shows. 

