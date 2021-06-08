Watch now: McLean County lawmakers detail new legislation's impact on local business

NORMAL — McLean County's economic landscape has improved — and it could be better, if some statewide policies were in place and others were not.

That diagnosis and accompanying prognosis were shared Tuesday morning by area lawmakers — all Republicans — with about 175 local business owners and during a panel discussion hosted by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

About this column Timothy Eggert writes a business column each week in The Pantagraph. Have a tip or suggestion? Email him at teggert@pantagraph.com.

The hourlong in-person and virtual State of the State event took place at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium Club and was moderated by chamber President and CEO Charlie Moore.

"Now as we near the entrance of Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan, business is open, but not without issues," Moore said. "Albeit supply chain issues, workforce shortages or the new housing crisis, our path forward is not without challenges."

The panel consisted of state Sens. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet; Sally Turner, R-Beason; and Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington; and state Reps. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, and Tom Bennett, R-Pontiac.

Bennett's redrawn district will fall within McLean County if it and the new legislative maps signed into law last week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker survive anticipated legal challenges.

Aside from expected complaints about state Democrats and familiar talking points about the process behind drafting and passing those maps, the Republicans' discussion Tuesday ranged from the state's unfunded pension liability and ethics reform to unemployment benefits and clean energy legislation.

"Frankly, we don't know what's in it," Turner said of clean energy package that was omnipresent during this spring's legislative session, but never materialized for a vote in either chamber.

The bill, which will likely feature provisions to reduce the state's dependence on nonrenewable energy sources, is still in limbo. It could be back before the General Assembly as early as this summer.

At stake for local economies is tension between goals to move the state toward carbon-free energy without removing essential job sources.

Exelon, the parent company of Commonwealth Edison, owns six nuclear power plants that employ over 28,000 union workers. Among them is the Clinton Power Station, which directly employs almost 700 people and supports another 1,400 jobs.

Turner said she'd like to see aid for communities that might face job cuts if a coal-fired plant were to shut down.

"I have coal in my district, which is at the Elkhart coal mine," Turner said. "Just two days they laid off another 39 people, and they laid off 51 people prior to that. So that's a difficulty on those communities."

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lawmakers Tuesday also took issue with what Democrats have called corporate "loopholes" that would be closed in the fiscal year 2022 budget passed this session.

"I call them business initiatives that were taken away to help save Illinois," Bennett said.

The budget ultimately calls for about $600 million in corporate tax cuts and incentives to be eliminated or paused. Among them are reinstating, or at least delaying any further phase-out of the Corporate Franchise Tax — a charge on corporations operating in Illinois that was repealed in 2019.

Other closed "loopholes" are accelerated depreciation and a measure that allows U.S. corporations in Illinois to make tax deductions for foreign income that was already taxed — both were features of the Trump administration's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

"We were able to keep most of those business incentives there, but there were three or four that did get in the budget that actually were efforts that will not help business," Bennett said.

Another concern expressed Tuesday was the legislature's passing and Pritzker's signing of a bill that allows plaintiffs to collect 6% pretrial interest on money awarded in personal injury and wrongful death civil lawsuits.

Barickman, who practices business and real estate law with Meyer Capel, said the legislation is indicative of a problematic litigation environment and a politically influenced state court system.

He added that the law will be "punitive to employers," especially medical businesses like long-term care facilities.

"It's going to drive up costs," Barickman said. "It was done during COVID, at a time when our employment community and businesses were hurting coming through COVID. This is just another shot at them, unfortunately."

A final protest from legislators on Tuesday revolved around giving Illinoisans an extra $300 in federally subsidized unemployment benefits. Pritzker defended the policy last month, committing that he would not end it before its September expiration.

Because of the extra benefits, Brady explained, local businesses are "starving for help."

Businesses in the hospitality industry are struggling to attract and retain workers, Brady said, and other businesses have been forced to close certain days because they don't have a full staff.

He said a policy should exist that allows businesses to "connect directly" with the state's department of employment security and report if a employee is not showing up to work, so that their benefits stop.

"And then you start getting people's attention and then you start getting people back to work," Brady said. "At least you'll give business a level playing field that they can try and get people back to work and get their businesses back up and going."

Overall, Barickman said the local economy has moved past the "business paralysis" and the "doom and gloom" it suffered when the housing market and development were stalled because of anxiety around State Farm's next move.

"I think there's a comfort in our largest employer (State Farm) and their long-term vision for the community," Barickman said. "There's awesome things happening in our community with Rivian and elsewhere."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0