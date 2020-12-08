Watch now: McLean County remains top wind producer in Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — McLean remains the top wind producer in Illinois, collecting over $53 million in property tax payments from wind energy projects since 2007 and more is on the way, says the author of a study on the impact wind farms have on local economies.
David Loomis, professor of Economics at Illinois State University in Normal and co-founder of the Center for Renewable Energy and President of Strategic Economic Research, says McLean County provides 13% of the wind farm capacity in the state. LaSalle and Livingston counties each produce 9% of the state’s wind farm energy.
“Utility-scale wind energy projects have already created a significant economic impact for the State of Illinois and McLean County,” Loomis said during a special Facebook Live presentation hosted by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning.
The Ridgeview School District, based in Colfax, has been the biggest benefactor of property taxes from wind farms. Through 2019, the district has received $17.9 million, including $1.1 million in 2019. Tri-Valley, headquartered in Downs, has received $8.4 million and Unit No. 5 in Normal, has received $7.6 million, Loomis said.
The McLean County government has received $5.9 million in tax property revenue generated by the wind farms since 2007.
“I think there is more room in McLean County,” he said. “The most recent construction was in the north to northeast corner of McLean County. I think those school districts – Ridgeview has had the most benefit than any school district in the state. But other school districts that have not benefitted from those and I think in the south and southwest corner of the county, where there is room, there is availability and could benefit from a wind farm.”
There are more than 3,083 wind turbines operating in Illinois, Loomis said. There are more than 35 wind manufacturing facilities, 34 wind manufacturing companies, and 42 wind developers in the state.
“Illinois’ wind farms grew rapidly from 2007 to 2012,” he said.” However, in 2013 and 2014, no new wind farms were built in the state. There were two main causes for this slowdown. First, there was federal policy uncertainty surrounding the expiration of the production tax credit (PTC). Second, there was state policy uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the RPS and shifting load from default service into municipal aggregation. Growth continued from 2015 to 2020, and there are 6 new wind farms under construction or in advanced development and a number of proposed projects awaiting further action by county governments.”
